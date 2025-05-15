Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel is likely titled ‘Super Mario World’

We’ve known the Super Mario Bros. Movie is getting a sequel for quite some time. Beyond the official word from Nintendo , no movie makes USD $1.36 billion at the global box office without turning a few heads. Now, thanks NBCUNiversal, we know the upcoming sequel is likely titled Super Mario World.

This factoid was revealed seemingly by accident. As first spotted by Wario64, one paragraph in NBCUniversal’s upfront showcase roundup made reference to Super Mario World in its list of upcoming “blockbuster hits.”

The paragraph in question read: “An exciting range of films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation and Illumination were presented, including Megan 2.0, Nobody 2, Bad Guys 2, How to Train Your Dragon, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, Black Phone 2, HIM, The Phoenician Scheme, Super Mario World, Shrek, and Minions.”

An amended paragraph now shows in this article, with Super Mario World, Shrek, and Minions removed. As of writing, it’s unclear if this means the films weren’t presented, or whether they were simply not meant to be included in the press release.

Based on these moves, it appears NBCUniversal revealed the title too early, or that it was otherwise not meant to share the ‘World‘ name. With the company in charge of distribution for this franchise, however, it is a reliable source for developments. So, the likelihood of this name sticking is quite high.

As for what that means, anything from here on is pure speculation. It could indicate the upcoming film will be inspired by the Super Mario World video game, which marked the introduction of Yoshi. Given we saw an egg in the post-credits teaser scene of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, it would certainly make sense that this film would revolve around the introduction of Mario’s beloved dinosaur pal.

While the plot of this game once again features Mario on a quest to save Princess Peach from Bowser, it’s a formula with plenty of room to move.

The revealed title could also have a double meaning, with the film inspired by the game, but also the idea of the Super Mario universe expanding. In the first film, we saw the introduction of Donkey Kong, and a range of other Nintendo favourites. We could see that trend continue in this next film, with even more Nintendo characters introduced.

Whatever the case, all eyes should be on NBCUniversal and Nintendo in the coming months. We expect to hear much more about this upcoming movie sequel in the near future.