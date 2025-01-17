Nintendo Switch 2: How accurate were the leaks and rumours?

The Nintendo Switch 2 has finally, officially been revealed, after months of rumours and leaks around the upcoming console. In the last few months, these leaks had grown wilder and wilder, until the Nintendo Switch 2 was seemingly being revealed on a part-by-part basis, daily. Every day, new glimpses at the console would emerge, with disparate sources claiming to have hands on the official console, revealing elements like upgraded Joy-Cons, a larger screen, and more.

So, just how accurate were these leaks?

In mid-January, former Nintendo of America employees Kit Ellis and Krysta Yang claimed on their podcast that Nintendo was likely “very upset” about the ongoing leaks, and their disruptive impact. Now, we can clearly see why.

The official look at the Nintendo Switch 2 has revealed the vast majority of leaks around the console were legitimate.

A few weeks ago, we got an unofficial first look at the console’s Joy-Cons. The images align exactly with the Joy-Cons revealed by Nintendo , complete with a new magnetic locking system to help the controllers feel more stable and secure in their housing. We actually heard the Joy-Cons would be magnetic way back in April 2024, when Vandal spilled the beans.

The official trailer for the Nintendo Switch 2 also confirmed the console will be a slightly larger Nintendo Switch, with a larger screen, larger Joy-Cons, and an overall streamlined form factor. While this was long rumoured, as far back as January 2024, we also got a legitimate look at the console’s design in September 2024 via CAD files from a China-based warehouse.

Before Nintendo officially confirmed the Nintendo Switch 2 is backward compatible (in November 2024), the same news was delivered by leaker NatetheHate2, months earlier. The official Nintendo Switch 2 logo appeared just a few weeks ahead of the official reveal. The design of the dock even leaked.

This month, manufacturer Genki also got into some hot water when it appeared at CES 2025 with a mockup of the Nintendo Switch 2 and designs for accessories, based on leaks and rumours. Because these leaks and rumours were so accurate, Genki essentially pre-revealed the entire design of the Nintendo Switch 2 to the media, and then the public.

Not even the official reveal of a new Mario Kart was safe from early leaks and rumours. This game had been rumoured to be a launch title for nearly a full year, and Reddit user NextHandheld doubled down on this rumour in December 2024.

Nintendo Switch 2: Leaks and rumour comparisons

The reality is that at every step of the way, Nintendo ‘s upcoming console was wholesale spoiled and leaked. Many of the console’s main (cosmetic) features were reported on prior to its full reveal, with leaks coming from warehouses, and other third parties. While many likely had legitimate access to the console, for a variety of purposes – including game publishing, development, and accessory-making – loose lips sunk the ship.

While the furore around these leaks also speaks to the excitement around the Nintendo Switch 2, it’s fair to say the constant spoilers will likely have been a major frustration for Nintendo , particularly as it neared the official reveal for the console. It’s still exciting to see Nintendo Switch 2 announced in an official capacity, but having so many of its features spoiled over the last few months has taken some of the wind out of Nintendo ‘s sails.

Regardless, we’re certainly keen to see more of the Nintendo Switch 2, as Nintendo gears up for a big showcase on 2 April 2025. There’s much more to come, so stay tuned.