Nintendo Switch 2: Predicting all the major launch titles

The Nintendo Switch 2 has officially been unveiled, with Nintendo confirming the form factor and backward compatibility of the device, as well as its very first launch title – what appears to be a brand new version of Mario Kart.

While details about the console remain very scarce, this look at a new Mario Kart has us thinking. What will be the main launch titles for the Nintendo Switch 2? Over the last few years, Nintendo has perfected the art of keeping secrets, so pretty much all of the console’s launch titles are a mystery. That said, various hints and clues do give us an idea of what to expect.

Here’s all the Nintendo Switch 2 launch titles we expect to hear more about in future. Possibly even during the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 Direct planned for 2 April 2025.

Mario Kart 9

Image: Nintendo

Let’s start with the obvious one. The Nintendo Switch 2 will more than likely launch alongside Mario Kart 9. The trailer for the upcoming console has given us our first look at this game, which strongly resembles Mario Kart 8, with some key tweaks. One of these is that, seemingly, more racers will be able to fit on a single track at once, increasing the challenge.

As with past Mario Kart games, this one is also likely to feature brand new characters, new raceways, new items, new gameplay modes, and new mini-games. We’ll likely learn more about this game on 2 April 2025.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A

Image: Game Freak

The next most likely launch title for the Nintendo Switch 2 is Pokemon Legends: Z-A. When this game was first announced in early 2024, it was confirmed to release “simultaneously” in 2025. At the time, many assumed this meant it would launch on both the original Nintendo Switch, and the Nintendo Switch 2. As for what we know of this game, there’s plenty of clues hiding in its launch trailer, which we’ve discussed in-depth over here.

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam

Image: Level-5

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam is very likely another launch title for the Nintendo Switch 2. This game, which is a sequel to the mainline Professor Layton games of the NDS/3DS era, follows Professor Layton and his apprentice Luke as they reunite to solve another puzzle-filled mystery, in a brand new location inspired by the United States.

While The New World of Steam‘s status as a Nintendo Switch 2 launch title hasn’t been confirmed, it is scheduled to release sometime in 2025, and with its expanded scope and gorgeous-looking graphics, it would certainly benefit from the added horsepower of the Switch 2.

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

Image: Level-5

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time was originally set to launch in late 2024, before it was delayed to April 2025. At the time, it was heavily speculated it was being delayed to be prepared as a Nintendo Switch 2 launch title, with the game’s scope needing to expand to suit this intention.

Given we’ll hear more about the Nintendo Switch 2 in April 2025, it could certainly be part of the announced Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. Developer Level-5 has not confirmed this is the case, but it’s worth considering this is a major sequel to a beloved, underrated 3DS game that certainly deserves a spot as a launch title for the Nintendo Switch 2. Keep an eye on updates about this game in future.

As an aside, it’s highly possible other Level-5 games are Nintendo Switch 2 launch titles, with Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road and Inazume Eleven RE both targeting launch in 2025. Yo-kai Watch spiritual successor Holy Horror Mansion could also get a look-in, although this game may also be years away.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Image: Nintendo

One day, Metroid Prime 4 will release. Possibly. Maybe. The game was announced way back in 2017, and has gone through multiple changes since, with developer swaps and name amendments made along the way. While all hope for the game seemed lost pre-2024, a trailer aired during a June Nintendo Direct showed off brand new gameplay, and confirmed a release date for 2025.

More than likely, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is in development for Nintendo Switch 2, and it could very well be a launch title, given the years it’s had to gestate.

Predictions for other Nintendo Switch 2 launch games

Image: Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch 2 launch lineup is likely to be much grander than these highly speculated-upon games, although there are fewer clues about what else is on the way. For some assumptions, we can speculate there will be a new 3D Mario of sorts, possibly inspired by the excellent Bowser’s Fury spin-off of Super Mario 3D World for the Nintendo Switch.

We can also speculate there will be a new Animal Crossing game, based purely on the legacy of New Horizons, and just how popular that game became over the pandemic years. It remains one of the best-selling games on the Nintendo Switch.

Given recent releases, we don’t expect to see a new Zelda just yet – it would be too much of a good thing. But we could possibly see Nintendo Switch 2 enhancements for Tears of the Kingdom or Breath of the Wild.

With freedom to speculate about anything, what about some wilder wishes? If the GamesHub team had their way, the Nintendo Switch 2 would also include something in the way of a new Nintendogs, a sequel to Super Mario Odyssey, a new Shadow the Hedgehog spin-off, Super Mario Galaxy 2 (enhanced), and more. Of course, that’s the stuff of dreams – but you never know.

We expect to hear more official news about the Nintendo Switch 2’s launch lineup on 2 April 2025.