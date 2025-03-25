inZOI has one major feature I can’t stop thinking about

inZOI previews launched last week, and while the response has been mixed across the board, it appears there is one standout feature emerging. Regardless of overall judgement on the shape of the game and its early emptiness, many previews agreed the game’s “3D printer” feature is a standout, and one that could significantly add to the life sim formula.

This feature lets you input a photograph of any object, which inZOI will then transform into a 3D shape to be placed in its world. While there are some seemingly some teething issues, as the game uses AI to “guess” what the complete shape will look like, many previews have shown the feature works surprisingly well, despite its experimental nature.

In Chris Scullion’s preview for VGC, he took time to photograph and input a Build-A-Bear Tom Nook plush, and the result was a very cute-looking in-game decoration that looks exactly like the real world plush (source: I’m looking at one right now). In other previews, creators have developed objects like an octopus figurine, and a weird little monkey thing.

In its early version, this 3D printer feature still has some issues. Some previewers reported their item turned out deformed, and had to be scanned multiple times. Some also noted it was difficult to place the objects on nearby surfaces and walls, as the game didn’t seem to quite understand the geometry of these objects.

Still, the feature is an exciting one, and one that could make the entire experience of inZOI feel much more personal.

Read: InZOI aims to be the next big Sims competitor

Now, modding already exists in a game like The Sims. But the reality is most won’t have the technical know-how or skills to put their own created objects into the game. In inZOI, with a click of a button, you can upload any photo, and the game will get to work creating its own modded object. It’s a very novel feature, and could allow for players to better recreate their own living spaces, or to feature their own hobbies in the game.

I see this feature, and I’m thinking about all the plushes I own that could be ported in as decorative objects. I think about my little statues, and my Monster High dolls. With endless “clutter” able to be generated, you can create spaces that distinctly reflect you and your interests.

As inZOI approaches release, this is the one major feature I’m thinking about endlessly. Based on reports, it does have its flaws, and it sounds like there’s plenty of changes needed to make the system function well. There’s also the matter that objects are seemingly non-interactable (and perhaps this could be changed in future).

Regardless of these bugbears, there’s plenty exciting about the option to 3D Print in the game, and for me, this feature could certainly make up for inZOI‘s early access stumbles. It feels like something that could significantly change gameplay, and make the art of home design a lot more unique and creative.

inZOI releases in early access on 28 March 2025. When it launches, I’m making a beeline for that 3D Print option.