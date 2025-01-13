Nintendo confirms recent Switch 2 leaks are ‘not official’

After weeks of rumours and seeming leaks about the Switch 2, Nintendo has spoken out, confirming any recent videos and images of the console are “not official” and it should not be assumed they give an accurate glimpse at what’s on the way.

The comments were made to news websites Sankei, CNET, and other outlets, in response to enquiries about the alleged shell of the Nintendo Switch 2 and accessories shown by manufacturer Genki at CES 2025. During the event, Genki claimed to have a replica of the Switch 2, which it showed to a variety of global journalists.

“Any gaming hardware that Genki is showing at CES claiming to be Nintendo hardware is not official, and was not provided to them by Nintendo ,” Nintendo told CNET.

Following Nintendo ‘s comments, and allegedly, a visit from lawyers, Genki now claims the prototype build and accessories were based purely on rumours and other leaks, and that it has never had hands on the Nintendo Switch 2 at all. While there’s still a chance its shell will align with the real console, it appears Genki does not have any more information than any other leaker online.

Read: Nintendo Switch 2 dock allegedly revealed in new image

At the very least, we have learned one thing about this particular event – Nintendo is well aware of ongoing leaks surrounding the Nintendo Switch 2, and it will continue to stick to its original plans to promote the console by April 2025. The reality is the company likely has grand marketing plans for this launch, and these will not be hurried by folks sharing alleged patent leaks, images, videos, or information about consoles already in the wild.

If anything, the ongoing leaks and rumours are seemingly serving as third-party marketing for the upcoming console, driving hype and intrigue with new tidbits appearing by the day. We’ve apparently seen first looks at the console’s dock and Joy-Cons already, and details surrounding these leaks are very compelling.

While they still might prove to be red herrings, they have created much excitement around the official reveal – if only to allow watchers to compare notes, and see just how much of the rumours were true. For now, we’ll have to wait to see what Nintendo has in store. Any day now, we expect an announcement for the announcement, as Nintendo gears up for its next big era.