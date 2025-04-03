News

 > News > PC

Summerfall Studios announces Stray Gods follow up, Malys

Unleash hell and all its demons.
3 Apr 2025 8:00
Leah J. Williams
malys summerfall studios

PC

Image: Summerfall Studios

Share Icon

Melbourne’s Summerfall Studios has announced Malys, a brand new game following in the footsteps of the award-winning Stray Gods. In this “unholy roguelite deckbuilder” you will embody Noah, a priest-turned-exorcist and demon hunter who “rides the streets of a festering city in the dead of night” in search of prey.

Amongst Noah’s targets is a demon known as Malys, who uses “extraordinary cunning and power” to rot the game’s city from within. To withstand the horror, Noah must take part in roguelite deckbuilding battles, each pushing him closer to saving his city, and himself. After all, like any good demon hunter, he has his own demons to contend with, and a dark past that needs unravelling.

Based on these early details, Malys sounds perfect for those who enjoy a good Hellblazer / Constantine story, or anything in the vein of The Crow, Lucifer, Trinity Blood, Vampire Hunter D, Supernatural, and the like. There’s always room for more good occult and supernatural storytelling, particularly when it involves a tortured demon hunter – and Malys looks set to deliver.

“Summerfall Studios is built on finding ways to tell innovative stories, big and small, and Malys is no exception,” Liam Esler, Managing Director of Summerfall Studios said in a press release. “With a heavy emphasis on immersive and strategic play, Malys is a unique experience within the genre.”

summerfall studios malys game
Image: Summerfall Studios

Read: Stray Gods wouldn’t exist without Buffy, and the Australian Government

Summerfall Studios needs support for Malys

Malys is currently in the final stages of development, although Summerfall Studios still has some hurdles to overcome. To ensure the steps towards release are smooth, the studio is turning to Kickstarter to gather support, and “bring the game to its full potential.”

As noted by Esler, this won’t be a traditional Kickstarter campaign, in that the game is already well into development. Rather, the team wants to work directly with its potential audience to shape the game as it heads to 1.0 launch, within six months of the campaign launching.

“So few studios get to release a second game, and the second project is often the one that can provide studio stability and longevity,” Esler said. “We need your help to make Malys a reality that can be another brick in the path of character driven, story focused, comprehensive single player experiences free of endless microtransactions and never-ending roadmaps.”

As hinted, Malys will serve as a lead-in to Summerfall Studios’ next projects – although the studio will need the support of its player base to continue creating new, more ambitious titles.

Those keen to learn more about Malys, and to support the project in its final stages of development, can now check out the pre-launch Kickstarter page for the game. This spotlights the true heart of Malys, and what keen players can expect as the game heads to release.

Stay tuned to hear more about Malys in future.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

acmi museum exhibition game worlds
?>
News

ACMI announces Game Worlds, a new playable exhibition

The Sims, Neopets, and World of Warcraft are amongst the games set to feature.

Leah J. Williams
stardew valley baldurs gate mod
?>
News

Baldur's Gate mod for Stardew Valley will be restored, following DMCA outcry

Baldur's Village will be allowed back on Nexus Mods shortly.

Leah J. Williams
monster hunter wilds fastest-selling game capcom
?>
News

Monster Hunter Wilds has now sold 10 million copies

The game continues to break records for Capcom.

Leah J. Williams
yoko shimomura bafta fellowship
?>
News

Video game composer Yoko Shimomura to receive BAFTA Fellowship

Shimomura has worked on an array of warmly-remembered video game soundtracks.

Leah J. Williams
eidos-montreal layoffs
?>
News

Eidos-Montreal is laying off even more staff

This is the second round of layoffs to hit the studio in two years.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login