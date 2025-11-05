The Football Manager 26 wait is over, with players now looking for budget buys, best wonderkids, and top veterans to build their ultimate squads in career mode.

Goalkeepers don’t come cheap, but if you know where to look, you can find some great deals on hidden gems and experienced shot stoppers. We have combed through the vast Football Manager 26 database to find the best goalkeepers under $10m for your career save.

Football Manager 26 Budget Goalkeepers to Sign

Matvey Safonov – $6m

Paris Saint-Germain stopper Matvey Safonov can be had for around $6m. With game time at the Parc des Princes limited, he could welcome a move away for a chance of first-team action.

The former Krasnodar No. 1 has all the attributes to be an excellent goalkeeper, with an 85 rating for reflexes and throwing. The international stopper is available at a good price and could be worth taking a punt on in your Football Manager 26 save.

Alexander Nubel – $4m

With a potential rating of 78 and a low transfer fee, Alexander Nubel should be added to your wish list. The Bayern Munich man is unlikely to get playing time in the Bundesliga but could flourish as a rotation or squad player in a potential Football Manager 26 club rebuild.

He is still relatively young for a goalkeeper at 29, but after loan spells at Monaco and Stuttgart, Nubel needs to settle down and find a permanent home. The ex-Schalke keeper could be a hidden gem at $4m.

Illan Meslier – $7m

Illan Meslier has made almost 200 league appearances for Leeds United, despite being just 25 years old. However, the former France U21 international has fallen out of favour at Elland Road and looks likely to move on.

With his contract expiring at the end of the 2025-26 season, now is a perfect time to make a move for the Frenchman. Considering his Premier League experience, getting Meslier for around $7m could be a giant steal.

Brandon Austin – $1.15m

The Tottenham Hotspur fans have not seen much of Brandon Austin, as the Englishman, who represented the United States at U19 level, has made just one Premier League appearance for Spurs. Since turning professional in 2019, Austin has been loaned out to Viborg and Orlando City.

Austin is now 26, so finding a permanent club is becoming increasingly important for Tottenham’s No. 40. In terms of value, he is incredibly cheap at around just $1m, and adding Austin to your squad in Football Manager 26 could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business.

Josep Martinez – $4.5m

Football Manager 26 budget goalkeepers do not come much better than Inter Milan’s Josep Martinez, who will not break the bank at under $5m. The Spaniard is extremely experienced, having played for the likes of Inter, RB Leipzig, and Genoa.

He finds himself down the pecking order at the San Siro, but Martinez is a more than capable shot-stopper on his day. With superb aerial reach and excellent one-on-one reactions, the former Barcelona youth player would make a great addition to your squad.

Nathan Trott – $2m

Nathan Trott never got a chance to express himself during his eight-year stint at West Ham United. Having turned professional in 2019 after four years in the youth academy, the Bermuda-born goalkeeper never made an EPL appearance at the London Stadium.

After a permanent switch to Copenhagen in 2024, Trott now finds himself back in Britain on loan with Cardiff City. He has been outstanding for the Welsh club in EFL League One, keeping a hatful of clean sheets and winning several Player of the Match awards. At $2m, Trott is certainly one to keep an eye on.

Bento – $2.4m

Bento currently plays his football in the Saudi Pro League for Al-Nassr, becoming a regular in the team since his July 2024 move. The 26-year-old has also played five times for the Brazil national team, making his debut in a 1-0 friendly victory over England in March 2024.

Bento’s reflexes and handling stats are impressive on Football Manager 26, and his value of around $2.4m is eye-catching. The Brazil international has the potential to be a top stopper in real life and in Football Manager 26.

Stefan Ortega – $9m

Stefan Ortega is used to playing second fiddle at Manchester City, but the German could star as a No. 1 for a host of clubs in Europe’s big leagues. He impressed at 1860 Munich and Arminia Bielefeld in Germany, prompting Pep Guardiola to sign him on a free in 2022.

Ortega’s value is around $9m, which is a decent price for such an experienced goalkeeper. Taking him away from the Etihad Stadium shouldn’t be a problem, but can you turn Ortega into a consistent performer? At the very least, he would make a great squad player in your Football Manager 26 save.

Alessandro Nunziante – $1m

Alessandro Nunziante is one of Italy’s hottest prospects in the goalkeeping department. He made his debut for Benevento at just 16, going on to feature in over 30 league games for the Campania club. The 18-year-old, who was recently snapped up by Serie A side Udinese, could be among the top wonderkids in Football Manager 26.

First-team appearances at the Stadio Friuli could be sporadic, so taking a punt on Nunziante at just $1m might be a good bit of business in your Football Manager 26 save. Despite his relatively low stats right now, he could reach an overall rating as high as 90. The young Italian has all the potential in the world.