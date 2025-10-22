Sports Interactive is hoping to make a triumphant return with Football Manager 26.

After taking a one-year hiatus after the disastrous cancellation of FM25, excitement is reaching fever pitch for the new manager game, which will arrive on all major platforms this November.

The ‘Original’ career mode is popular, with players building squads capable of challenging for the top trophies. Finding young talent to bolster your team can be tricky, but we have hunted down the best Football Manager 26 wonderkids.

Best Football Manager 26 Wonderkids

Jack Porter – Arsenal

Young Arsenal goalkeeper Jack Porter is one of England’s hottest prospects in the goalkeeping department right now. Renowned for his top shot stopping and confidence at such a young age, the sky is the limit for the England U17 international.

Porter is certainly one for the future, but he could make a great backup keeper for now. The biggest clubs are involved in many competitions, so using your full squad in Football Manager 26 is imperative. Pick Porter up now before his value increases.

Max-Joseph Schmitt – SSV Ulm (on loan from Bayern Munich)

Big things are expected of Max-Joseph Schmitt, who is currently on loan at SSV Ulm from Bayern Munich. The German giants will be in no rush to sell their young shot-stopper, but the 19-year-old is certainly one to keep an eye on.

Schmitt joined Bayern’s youth academy at just 11 and has learnt from the best during his time in Bavaria. The goalkeeper from Munich was called up to Bayern’s first team as a teenager in a UEFA Champions League game against Manchester United in September 2023, albeit as an unused substitute.

Josh Acheampong – Chelsea

Born in 2006 and already making Premier League appearances, the future looks bright for Chelsea starlet Josh Acheampong. The young defender has represented England at youth level since the U16s and now is an U21 international.

Despite Todd Boehly splashing the cash since taking over in 2022, Chelsea place a strong emphasis on youth these days, and Acheampong is right at the forefront. Strike while the iron is hot and make a move for the Londoner before his value skyrockets.

Diego Leon – Manchester United

Diego Leon is another wonderkid with the potential to set the Premier League alight. Man United’s young full-back has yet to make a senior appearance at Old Trafford, but the 18-year-old Brazilian is highly rated in the red half of Manchester.

At just 17, Leon made his international debut for Paraguay, coming on as a substitute in a 2-0 defeat to South Korea. We could see his Man United debut soon, and the Paraguayan teenager is certainly one for the future. He could be a top wing-back option for your Football Manager 26 save.

Pietro Comuzzo – Fiorentina

Pietro Comuzzo burst onto the scene at Fiorentina in 2023 and has gone on to make over 40 first-team Serie A appearances for the Florence club. The commanding centre-back netted his first senior goal in a 3-2 victory at Udinese in May 2025.

Comuzzo has featured regularly in the Fiorentina team over the past couple of years, so prising him away from Tuscany could be tough – still, the young Italian is well worth keeping tabs on.

Mikey Moore – Rangers (on loan from Tottenham Hotspur)

Mikey Moore is rated highly at Tottenham Hotspur and is already a favourite with the Spurs fans. First-team opportunities in North London have been hard to come by for the winger, but a loan move to Rangers has boosted his development.

Moore has played 12 times for Spurs in the EPL and made a handful of appearances for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership. With more games under his belt, the 18-year-old has the potential to go far. He is on our Football Manager 26 radar.

Nico Paz – Como

Nico Paz is progressing at a fast pace, featuring regularly for Como in Serie A and racking up caps for the Argentina national side. At 21, Paz is slightly older than most wonderkids in Football Manager 26, but the attacking midfielder is very much still at the start of his career.

Paz was handed the No. 10 shirt by Cesc Fabregas for the start of the 2025-26 season, and the Argentinian has already chipped in with a handful of goals. He was a youth product at the mighty Real Madrid and played a few senior games for Los Blancos before moving to Italy.

Max Dowman – Arsenal

Max Dowman has burst through the ranks at the Emirates Stadium and is one of Arsenal’s hottest prospects right now. Mikel Arteta has shown tremendous faith in the teenager, giving Dowman his professional debut at just 15 years and 235 days.

Dowman became the second-youngest player to play in the Premier League, behind teammate Ethan Nwaneri. Watching his development over the next few years will be fascinating, as Dowman has the potential to be a future England star.

Conrad Harder – RB Leipzig

Many Football Manager 26 players will be eyeing up a move for RB Leipzig starlet Conrad Harder. The kid from Denmark is already a fully-fledged international and recently moved to the German team from Sporting Lisbon for $22m.

With a reported $90m release fee, Harder will not come cheap. However, the Dane is one of the best young strikers around when it comes to potential and is worth keeping an eye on when you start your Football Manager 26 career.

Lamine Yamal – Barcelona

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal is regarded as one of the best players in the world right now. The Spain international is likely to be one of the most transferred players on Football Manager 26.

Despite being just 18, Yamal has seemingly been around for years, already amassing over 100 career appearances for Barca and becoming a frequent figure in the Spanish national side. If you are prepared to pay a hefty sum, wonderkids do not come much better than Yamal.