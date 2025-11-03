Football Manager 26 (FM26) is here, and the excitement for Sports Interactive’s latest release is palpable after the game’s year on the sidelines. FM26 has had a huge revamp, with a better matchday experience and new tactical evolutions giving the franchise a much-needed fresh coat of paint.

Taking a fallen giant or a smaller club to glory is both rewarding and challenging, but finding the right team can be a tough task. Here are some of the best clubs to start a rebuild with in Football Manager 26.

Best Football Manager 26 Club Rebuilds to Take to Glory

Dive Into England’s Lower Tiers

Several clubs in the English pyramid have fallen from grace throughout the years. Take Oldham Athletic, for example – the Latics were one of the founding members of the Premier League but were a non-league side last term.

Having won promotion back to the English Football League via the 2024-25 National League play-offs, Oldham could be on the rise again. Starting a career with Athletic and taking them back to the promised land could be extremely fun. Resources will be low, so being shrewd in the transfer market is imperative, but Oldham certainly have the potential to slide up the EFL.

Swindon Town and Notts County are also potential sleeping giants. Swindon, who are going great guns in EFL League Two this season, were an EPL club in the nineties, while County are one of the oldest English football clubs. Taking either of those up the leagues will be a tricky but thrilling challenge.

Bradford City are flying in EFL League One right now after winning promotion last term. Now looks like a great time to jump on board with the Bantams and attempt to bring the glory days back to Valley Parade.

In-form City look like a worthy bet to reach the EFL Championship in real life, but can you take charge of Bradford in Football Manager 26 and establish their place in the Premier League?

Bring Bordeaux Back From the Brink

The last few years have been tough going for French side Girondins de Bordeaux. They are a familiar name in European football, playing a total of 75 years in France’s top tier. However, the Girondins entered administration due to financial difficulties, and the club have since been demoted to the Championnat National 2.

Seeing Bordeaux in the fourth tier of French football is shocking. The likes of Oliver Kahn and Fenway Sports Group have reportedly shown interest in buying the club, but nothing has materialised yet.

Finances are tough, and their squad in Football Manager 26 is now fourth-tier standard, but rebuilding with a focus on academy players and free transfers could see you take Bordeaux from the brink back to European contenders.

Former Bundesliga Champions Stuck in Third Division

TSV 1860 Munich were once a formidable force in German football, winning the top-tier title in 1966. However, they have been on a downward spiral since Bundesliga relegation in 2004 and are now plying their trade in 3. Liga.

Taking this proud football club back to Germany’s top division will be no mean feat, but 1860 Munich have serious potential. Bayern may take all the limelight in Munich these days, but there is certainly room for the Lions, who were one of the founding members of the Bundesliga.

Sticking with German teams, why not take charge of Schalke? They are looking to get back to the top tier after a bad couple of years. The Gelsenkirchen outfit are one of the biggest clubs in Germany, and their relegation from the Bundesliga at the end of the 2022-23 season remains a shock.

The Royal Blues should be challenging for a UEFA Champions League spot, let alone battling for promotion in the second tier. Can you end Schalke’s misery and bring European nights back to Veltins-Arena in Football Manager 26?

Time for Depor to Rise

Deportivo de la Coruna were champions of Spain at the start of the century, but the Blue and Whites from Galicia dropped to the third division in 2021. After three years of trying, they finally won promotion in 2024.

Continuing Deportivo’s revival and quest to get back to La Liga could be special. They are one of the top dogs in the Segunda Division, and promotion back to Spain’s top league is the number one priority at the Estadio Riazor.

Valencia are another big Spanish side struggling right now. Los Ches used to be fighting for the top four, but staying in La Liga is now considered a success. The glory days at the Mestalla seem a million miles away, but the right management could make them a force in Football Manager 26.

Get Underachieving Milan Back on Top in Italy

AC Milan are widely regarded as one of the biggest and most popular teams in Italy. They are currently the third-best side in terms of league triumphs, winning one less title than fierce rivals Inter Milan.

In truth, the Rossoneri should be challenging for the Serie A championship every season, but the Lombardy giants have won just one Italian title in the last 15 years. Can you change that in Football Manager 26?

Milan’s academy is one of the best in the game, producing world-class talent like Gianluigi Donnarumma, Davide Calabria, and Manuel Locatelli. Youth prospects and wonderkids in Football Manager 26 can be crucial, and with a bit of money to spend, taking Milan back to Europe’s top table and beyond is a real possibility.

Can You Fire Gunners to WSL Glory?

Women’s clubs are being introduced in Football Manager 26 for the first time in the franchise’s long history. Not only will this help the game’s visibility and growth, but it will also give Football Manager 26 players new gameplay experiences and challenges.

In terms of rebuilds, we like the look of Arsenal. The Gunners are a huge name in women’s football, but the London side have not won the Women’s Super League (WSL) since the 2018-19 season.

Rivals Chelsea have dominated the WSL in recent years, lifting the trophy every season since Arsenal’s last triumph. The Gunners finished second last term and are desperate to break the Blues’ dominance. Arsenal have an exceptional squad in Football Manager 26, but winning the WSL would be a great achievement.