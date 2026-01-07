The retro console market is booming right now, with various exceptional devices out in the wild. One of the latest to have caught the eye is MyArcade’s Atari Gamestation Go, which could be the ultimate system for Atari fans.

The console faces fierce competition from the likes of Evercade and AYN, but the Gamestation Go has several unique tricks up its sleeve. Could it be the perfect handheld device in 2026?

What Is the Atari Gamestation Go?

Even though there hasn’t been a true Atari console since the mid-1990s, every gamer knows the brand name. Atari was a gaming powerhouse in the late 70s and early 80s, bringing the best arcade games to life from the comfort of your living room.

The Atari Gamestation Go, made by MyArcade, is flying the Atari flag. With a retro design, the console is like a love letter to the traditional Atari systems. One of its standout features is the pre-loaded games, with titles from every era of the Atari consoles ready and waiting.

The handheld certainly has nostalgic vibes, but the Gamestation Go is very much a modern device. It has a 7-inch IPS display, several controls and buttons, a rechargeable battery, and support for adding ROMs.

The Atari Gamestation Go can also be hooked up to a TV to play classic arcade games on the big screen via HDMI out. It also has built-in Wi-Fi, a MicroSD slot, and two USB-C ports for charging and controllers.

The Atari Gamestation Go was officially released in October 2025, with online retailers like Best Buy and GameStop selling the console at $179.99. Pre-orders sold out on the official Atari website, indicating strong initial sales.

The Gamestation Go’s Competitors

The Atari Gamestation Go has plenty of healthy competition in the packed retro market. Evercade has been making waves recently, releasing several retro handhelds, consoles, and arcade machines.

While portables like the Atari Gamestation Go and Retroid Pocket offer built-in games and emulation, the Evercade consoles use physical media. Blaze Entertainment has released over 70 cartridges and 600 games, partnering with some of the biggest names in the retro gaming industry, including Atari.

Evercade’s HyperMegaTech brand released the Super Pocket, which could be the best budget retro console right now. For under $50, various editions of the Super Pocket with unique built-in games are available. For example, the Super Pocket Neo Geo comes with 14 classic games like Metal Slug X and Blazing Star and can play any Evercade cartridge.

The Retroid Pocket 6 is coming, and Anbernic and AYN have powerful and budget retro handhelds on the market. There is also the Steam Deck, which offers much more than just retro gaming at a premium price.

Who Is the Atari Gamestation Go For?

First and foremost, MyArcade has aimed the Gamestation Go at retro gaming fans. With 200 classic Atari games to pick from, it’s the ultimate portable handheld for Atari lovers.

Fans of the Atari 2600, 5200, and 7800 models will be thrilled with the classic titles on offer, and the impressive screen makes the games sparkle like never before. Retro enthusiasts and casual gamers will also enjoy hooking up the Gamestation Go to a modern TV.

Pick-up-and-play consoles are becoming increasingly popular, and some gamers are shying away from big, expensive AAA titles these days. The Atari Gamestation Go is simple to use, easily accessible, and can provide hours of fun.

Whether a retro fan or modern gamer, the Go offers something for everyone. Better and cheaper alternatives are on the market, but the Atari retro console has an extensive library of built-in games, unique controls for all titles, and a modern feel on a retro design.