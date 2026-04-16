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Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Season 3 patch notes revealed

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Season 3 Patch Notes Revealed
16 Apr 2026 11:18
Dennis Henry
Futuristic soldier with advanced weaponry in urban combat zone for Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Season 3

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Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 has received its Season 3 patch, dropping on April 14, 2026 with a wide sweep of fixes across maps, weapons, modes, and progression systems. It’s a meaty update – one that addresses everything from map exploits and broken challenge tracking to Zombies perk bugs and scorestreak balancing.

What the Season 3 Patch Covers

Black Ops 7 launched in late 2025 and has been running a steady cadence of seasonal updates, with each patch responding to competitive data and community feedback. Season 3 continues that trend, integrating several hotfixes already deployed on April 2 and April 9 alongside a broader wave of new fixes. The result is one of the more comprehensive patches the game has seen – touching multiplayer, Ranked Play, Zombies, and limited-time events simultaneously. It’s worth noting that Black Ops 7 has remained a consistent chart presence since launch – the franchise regularly features in PlayStation’s monthly best-seller charts, which speaks to the playerbase that actually benefits from a patch this thorough.

Season 3 Patch Notes: Key Changes Broken Down

The patch covers a lot of ground. Here’s what’s changed across the major categories: Maps
  • Cliff Town – Smoothed collision that was creating unintended sightlines.
  • Beacon – Closed an exploit allowing players to leave the playspace entirely.
  • Torque – Fixed players spawning outside the playspace, and patched a wall-defuse exploit on Demolition bomb site A.
  • Paradox Junction – Using an LT53 Kazamir to teleport during the Boss Fight no longer leaves players stuck.
Ranked Play
  • Winning an Overload match in overtime via technical tie no longer incorrectly deducts SR from the winning team – a fix that was already released April 9 but is now formally part of the patch.
  • The VS Recon has been restored to Ranked Play Search & Destroy after being unintentionally restricted.
  • Ranked Play camo unlock requirements now display correctly when previewing.
Zombies and Perk-a-Colas
  • Mule Kick – The Fully Equipped augment no longer blocks Klaus control. Weapons with Pack-a-Punch tier and rarity can no longer be stripped by interacting with the Mystery Box, Wall Buys, Chompy, or dropping weapons while Mule Kick is active.
  • Aether Blade – The first use no longer wastes a charge when it doesn’t connect with an enemy.
  • Dead Ops Arcade 4 – The helicopter can now move in all directions, not just forward and backward.
  • Zombie Battle – The Equivalent Exchange Augment has been temporarily disabled.
Scorestreaks and Equipment
  • Deadeye Drone – Elimination Score reduced from 100 to 35 when running the Extended Mag Overclock – a meaningful nerf to what was clearly an overperforming configuration. Damage behaviour has also been corrected.
  • Stim Shot and other tactical equipment no longer unintentionally recharge over time.
Challenges and Progression
  • The Dark Ops ‘Off Meta’ Calling Card Challenge now tracks correctly.
  • Week 1 Weekly Challenges – ‘Get 150 Kills using Pack-A-Punched Melee Weapons’ and ‘Use 15 Scorestreaks’ – were broken since launch and are now fixed.
  • Endgame Restore Tokens actually restore lost progress now, as intended.
  • Lone Wolf Prestige Title challenge requirements have been corrected.
  • Gun Game now correctly runs 20 weapon tiers instead of 19.
Camos and Cosmetics
  • Genesis, Infestation, and Apocalypse Mastery Camos now animate correctly when firing.
  • The Bloodstone camo on the MK35-ISR now tracks progress properly.
  • The Jurado Summit operator skin is now fully visible at longer distances.

Why This Patch Matters for the Season 3 Meta

The Deadeye Drone nerf is the headline balance move here – dropping its Elimination Score from 100 to 35 with Extended Mag Overclock is a significant cut, and one that competitive players have been pushing for. Combined with the broader weapon tuning Season 3 brings – including nerfs to dominant options like the Swordfish A1 and buffs to underused alternatives – the patch feels like a genuine attempt to diversify the meta rather than just patch surface-level exploits. The Zombies fixes are equally substantial. Broken Mule Kick interactions stripping Pack-a-Punch upgrades was the kind of bug that made progression feel punishing in the worst way – losing hours of Zombies grinding to a menu interaction isn’t fun. That’s squarely addressed here. For anyone who’s been holding off on the Lost Outpost event, the Beacon glow adjustment from green to blue also makes them far easier to distinguish from power-ups at a glance. If you’re on PlayStation and wondering whether Black Ops 7 is worth jumping into or returning to, it’s also worth noting the game has featured as part of Call of Duty’s PS Plus presence – lowering the barrier to entry considerably. And with the franchise clearly still expanding, recent leaks around future Call of Duty content suggest there’s plenty more to come beyond Season 3.

When the Season 3 Patch Is Available

The Season 3 patch for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is live now as of April 14, 2026. It’s available across all platforms. Several fixes – including the SR loss bug in Ranked Overload, Mule Kick Klaus control, and multiple Weekly Challenge tracking issues – were already deployed in earlier hotfixes on April 2 and April 9, so some players may already have those rolling. GamesHub will continue covering Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 as Season 3 progresses and further updates roll out.
Dennis Henry

Dennis Henry is an experienced iGaming expert and writer for Gameshub.com, specializing in online casinos, sports betting, and industry analysis. He brings a research-driven approach to reviewing platforms, examining market trends, and explaining the mechanics behind betting strategies and gaming regulations. Dennis is committed to delivering clear, unbiased insights that help readers make informed decisions in the fast-evolving world of online gambling.