Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Season 3 patch notes revealed

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 has received its Season 3 patch, dropping on April 14, 2026 with a wide sweep of fixes across maps, weapons, modes, and progression systems. It’s a meaty update – one that addresses everything from map exploits and broken challenge tracking to Zombies perk bugs and scorestreak balancing.
What the Season 3 Patch CoversBlack Ops 7 launched in late 2025 and has been running a steady cadence of seasonal updates, with each patch responding to competitive data and community feedback. Season 3 continues that trend, integrating several hotfixes already deployed on April 2 and April 9 alongside a broader wave of new fixes. The result is one of the more comprehensive patches the game has seen – touching multiplayer, Ranked Play, Zombies, and limited-time events simultaneously. It’s worth noting that Black Ops 7 has remained a consistent chart presence since launch – the franchise regularly features in PlayStation’s monthly best-seller charts, which speaks to the playerbase that actually benefits from a patch this thorough.
Season 3 Patch Notes: Key Changes Broken DownThe patch covers a lot of ground. Here’s what’s changed across the major categories: Maps
- Cliff Town – Smoothed collision that was creating unintended sightlines.
- Beacon – Closed an exploit allowing players to leave the playspace entirely.
- Torque – Fixed players spawning outside the playspace, and patched a wall-defuse exploit on Demolition bomb site A.
- Paradox Junction – Using an LT53 Kazamir to teleport during the Boss Fight no longer leaves players stuck.
- Winning an Overload match in overtime via technical tie no longer incorrectly deducts SR from the winning team – a fix that was already released April 9 but is now formally part of the patch.
- The VS Recon has been restored to Ranked Play Search & Destroy after being unintentionally restricted.
- Ranked Play camo unlock requirements now display correctly when previewing.
- Mule Kick – The Fully Equipped augment no longer blocks Klaus control. Weapons with Pack-a-Punch tier and rarity can no longer be stripped by interacting with the Mystery Box, Wall Buys, Chompy, or dropping weapons while Mule Kick is active.
- Aether Blade – The first use no longer wastes a charge when it doesn’t connect with an enemy.
- Dead Ops Arcade 4 – The helicopter can now move in all directions, not just forward and backward.
- Zombie Battle – The Equivalent Exchange Augment has been temporarily disabled.
- Deadeye Drone – Elimination Score reduced from 100 to 35 when running the Extended Mag Overclock – a meaningful nerf to what was clearly an overperforming configuration. Damage behaviour has also been corrected.
- Stim Shot and other tactical equipment no longer unintentionally recharge over time.
- The Dark Ops ‘Off Meta’ Calling Card Challenge now tracks correctly.
- Week 1 Weekly Challenges – ‘Get 150 Kills using Pack-A-Punched Melee Weapons’ and ‘Use 15 Scorestreaks’ – were broken since launch and are now fixed.
- Endgame Restore Tokens actually restore lost progress now, as intended.
- Lone Wolf Prestige Title challenge requirements have been corrected.
- Gun Game now correctly runs 20 weapon tiers instead of 19.
- Genesis, Infestation, and Apocalypse Mastery Camos now animate correctly when firing.
- The Bloodstone camo on the MK35-ISR now tracks progress properly.
- The Jurado Summit operator skin is now fully visible at longer distances.