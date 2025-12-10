The Super Pocket has been a big hit on the retro scene since coming out in 2023, receiving high praise from gamers and critics alike. The console is made by British company Blaze Entertainment, the team behind the popular Evercade.

With several variants available offering a wide range of built-in games at an excellent price, the Super Pocket could be the best value retro handheld on the market right now.

How the Super Pocket Differs from the Packed Crowd

Retro home consoles and portables are all the rage right now, with several companies bringing retro devices to the ever-growing market. One name dominating the retro scene is Blaze, who brought out the Evercade console back in 2020.

Since the original Evercade, Blaze has constantly refreshed and enhanced the device. The latest Evercade EXP-R and Evercade VS-R models are getting high praise for their value, design, and functionality.

Under its HyperMegaTech! brand, Blaze brought out the Super Pocket in November 2023. At just $59.99, the pocketable portable is tremendous value for money.

The Evercade has kept the retro gaming market alive and kicking, landing several high-profile licences to bring many classic games back to life. The likes of Capcom, NEOGEO, Atari, and Taito have jumped on board and released cartridges on the platform.

The Super Pocket is unique, offering different built-in games for each variant of the console. Take the Capcom Super Pocket, for example; the handheld comes with pre-loaded classics, such as Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting and Mega Man.

Right now, there are six main variants of the Super Pocket. Players can get their hands on the Capcom, Taito, Atari, Technos, Data East, and NEOGEO editions. As Blaze continues to make waves in the retro market, expect more partnerships, games, and consoles to come.

Blaze Keeping Physical Media Alive

Blaze stands out from the crowd with its use of physical cartridges. With digital games taking over and physical media slowly being phased out, seeing a retro console with proprietary physical games is exciting.

Not only does the Super Pocket come with built-in games, but the HyperMegaTech! portable can play any Evercade cartridge, making it truly unique on the retro gaming scene.

The number of games has grown massively since the first Evercade was released, with now over 600 classic and unique titles to play from some of the biggest names in the gaming industry.

As for the cartridges, almost 80 are available across the Evercade and Super Pocket lineup. Blaze has landed several eye-catching partnerships to bring games like Tomb Raider, Metal Slug, Cathedral, and Duke Nukem to the retro consoles.

More Evercade cartridges offering classic games are on the way, including Taito Arcade 3 and the Turrican Collection, both available in February. Blaze also offers new indie titles only playable on the Evercade and Super Pocket, such as the Duke Nukem remasters and Full Void.

Consoles for Every Retro Gamer

Blaze Entertainment has expanded the Evercade family since the original, proving just how well the console is performing in the niche market. Whether you want to play classic titles on your big-screen TV or prefer handheld play, Blaze has a console for every type of retro gamer.

The original Evercade has since received a massive upgrade, with the EXP-R now taking centre stage. For home console players, the Evercade VS-R is a top choice.

The original handheld had built-in HDMI for TV play, offering 720p output. Blaze has decided to keep the consoles separate, with the VS-R plugging into your TV or monitor for a full-HD 1080p retro gaming experience.

The Super Pocket is pretty much a watered-down version of the EXP-R, offering a far cheaper way to get into the Evercade market. Both devices have their pros and cons.

Unlike the Super Pocket, the EXP-R does not come with games pre-installed, though it does offer unique features like Tate Mode and Wi-Fi. The Evercade model also has a more powerful processor and a much better screen. However, the EXP-R is generally priced at $99.99, while the Super Pocket is under $60.

The company also offers the Evercade Alpha, made for retro gamers looking for a nostalgia trip back to the arcades. The Alpha is a dedicated mini bar-top arcade, with a premium price of $279.99.

The Evercade Alpha has a high-resolution 8-inch display, competition-grade full-size arcade controls, and dual Evercade cartridge slots. Various editions are available, offering built-in games and unique designs. The Alpha can also play all cartridges, making it the ultimate Evercade machine.