Resident Evil Requiem is the next game in Capcom’s long-standing Resident Evil franchise. The survival horror title is coming to major platforms this February, but there are no current plans for a VR mode for PlayStation VR 2 (PSVR 2).

Resident Evil Village and the Resident Evil 4 Remake were system sellers for the PSVR 2, so no VR in Resident Evil Requiem is a real surprise and could be bad news for Sony’s dwindling headset.

Why No VR Support?

Resident Evil Requiem producer Masato Kumazawa confirmed in late 2025 that Capcom has no plans to add VR support to RE9. Instead, Capcom wants to focus on traditional Resident Evil gameplay, offering first-person and third-person modes from the outset.

A lot of work has been put into the Nintendo Switch 2 edition, which could rival the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions. Requiem is set to release across all platforms on February 27th.

Capcom believes that Resident Evil Requiem will be immersive and terrifying enough in 2D. However, there is nothing quite like virtual reality, and RE9 would have no doubt been a mega hit and just what PlayStation VR 2 needs right now.

Resident Evil 7 was an important game for the original PSVR, but the PSVR 2 editions of Village and the 4 Remake are considered masterpieces for the format. The success of 8 led to 4 coming to PSVR 2, and both games are among the best the headset has to offer.

Bringing huge franchises like Resident Evil to VR does not come cheap, and the high production cost could be the main reason for Requiem skipping the PSVR 2. Based on reports, Resident Evil Requiem is already Capcom’s biggest budget release to date.

Fans of VR were eagerly anticipating Requiem to come to PSVR 2, making the recent news a real kick in the teeth. However, although Kumazawa has ruled out support for now, Resident Evil 9 could come to VR down the line. Once the dust has settled on the flat game, Capcom could revisit the option.

Another Nail in the PSVR 2 Coffin?

The PSVR 2 promised so much on launch, with several top-notch games and experiences coming early doors. Alongside Resident Evil Village and Horizon Call of the Mountain, Gran Turismo 7 VR remains a huge hit for Sony.

First-party games have been few and far between on the headset, while Firewall Ultra was a huge flop. There is some light at the end of the tunnel, though, with Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 coming to PSVR 2 this year among other notable titles.

Capcom’s decision to skip the PSVR 2 has fuelled more speculation that Sony’s headset could be on its last legs, despite coming out just three years ago. The PSVR 2 has had a massive price reduction since launch, and Sony paused production in 2024.

Even though Sony has not officially discontinued the VR headset, the lack of VR support on a game as big as Resident Evil Requiem could signal the beginning of the end.