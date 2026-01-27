Dino Crisis was a huge success on the original PlayStation One, Dreamcast, and PC, with the PS1 version selling nearly 2.5 million copies. The original’s success led to two more main games and a spin-off title.

Despite living in Resident Evil’s shadow, Dino Crisis is regarded as a classic horror title on the PS1, and the series certainly deserves a reboot or remaster. Why hasn’t Capcom revisited the franchise since 2003’s Dino Crisis 3?

Fans Crying Out for a Dino Crisis Remake

There’s been overwhelming demand for a Dino Crisis remake, with fans desperate to see the beloved franchise on modern hardware. In a recent Capcom survey, Dino Crisis topped the list for the most wanted remake or reboot.

According to various reports, Capcom has made attempts to bring Dino Crisis back to life. Also, Capcom filed a new trademark for Dino Crisis in Japan in March 2024, rekindling hope of a remake, though things have gone quiet since.

Capcom also raised hopes when it posted a picture celebrating Dino Crisis’ anniversary. Fans jumped online to fuel speculation of a remake, but nothing has ever materialised.

It’s not all bad news, as Dino Crisis was re-released for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers in late 2024. Gamers can now enjoy the original game on PlayStation 5 hardware, as Dino Crisis is also available for direct purchase on the PS Store.

The closest we have come to a Dino Crisis remake is the January 2025 release on gog.com. Dino Crisis and Dino Crisis 2 were made available for PC, with support for up to 4K graphics and higher frame rates.

The first two games in the franchise are widely considered the best. However, the original Dino Crisis sold more than the sequel, and the third main game in the series was a commercial failure.

The franchise’s dip in form has not helped, but a lot of water has passed under the bridge in the 23 years since the last Dino Crisis title.

Capcom Prioritising Resident Evil

The original Resident Evil game was released three years before the first Dino Crisis. When Dino Crisis came out, gamers labelled it Resident Evil with dinosaurs. From the graphics to the combat, the two games shared many similarities.

Resident Evil’s setting and atmosphere are unmatched, while the puzzles and gameplay are also a step up in quality. While Resident Evil is Capcom’s staple franchise, Dino Crisis is more of a spin-off series in the Resident Evil universe.

Resident Evil has always been a bigger franchise than Dino Crisis, and Capcom has fully focused on the horror zombie game over the past couple of decades. The upcoming Resident Evil Requiem will be the ninth main entry in the series.

Capcom has also remade Resident Evil 2, 3, and 4, with more remakes expected to come. Resident Evil’s long-standing success has certainly impacted Dino Crisis.

Will We Ever See a Dino Crisis Remake?

Reports of failed attempts to bring the franchise back to life are good news. With such high demand from fans, a Dino Crisis remake or reboot will surely come eventually.

Seeing a remake of the original two games on modern hardware would be a dream come true for Dino Crisis fans. A Max Payne 1 & 2 remake is coming, and it would be great to see Dino Crisis follow suit.

The games would shine on modern consoles, just like the Resident Evil remakes. We would love to see Dino Crisis remastered in 4K with high frame rates and ray-tracing effects. Maybe a remake could pave the way to a Dino Crisis reboot on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S?

Dino Crisis is one of the biggest classic games yet to have any kind of remake or remaster, but the high demand could see Capcom deliver for the fans.