Fortnite Adds a Karaoke Mode and a Laufey Collaboration

Fortnite’s Festival mode just levelled up in the most unexpected way possible.
Epic Games is adding full microphone vocal support to Fortnite Festival, transforming the Rock Band-like mode into something that actually resembles karaoke – and to launch the new season, the game is bringing in jazz pop star Laufey as its featured artist.
The update goes live on April 16, 2026
, and comes bundled with a handful of other meaningful additions that suggest Epic is taking Festival’s instrument ecosystem seriously.
Fortnite Festival Gets a Genuine Karaoke Mode
The headline feature is microphone vocal support, available on PC and console, which lets players sing along to any Jam Track in Festival mode using a compatible mic.
This isn’t a cosmetic gimmick – all Jam Tracks across the library are getting Pro Vocals support, meaning Epic has built this as a system-wide feature rather than a limited trial. That’s actually a significant infrastructure commitment.
Alongside karaoke, the update introduces a Pro Drums option, allowing players to plug in a Rock Band 4 or compatible MIDI drum kit and play along properly.
And in a quality-of-life tweak that’s long overdue, players will now be able to move while playing instruments in other Fortnite modes, rather than being rooted to the spot the moment they pick up a guitar. Sensible, really.
The cumulative effect is that Festival is starting to feel less like a side attraction and more like a genuine rhythm game experience embedded inside one of the world’s biggest titles – which, given how the mode launched back in December 2023, represents a meaningful evolution.
Laufey in Fortnite: The Skins, the Tracks, and the Music Pass
Laufey – the Icelandic-Chinese singer-songwriter who’s become one of the defining voices of the modern jazz pop revival – is the face of the new Festival season.
For anyone coming to her via Fortnite, she’s best known for tracks like ‘Bewitched’ and the aptly named ‘Ceilings,’ with a sound that sits comfortably somewhere between classic jazz and contemporary pop. She fits the Festival aesthetic genuinely well.
The collaboration comes with a Laufey skin and her track ‘Madwoman’ bundled into the Music Pass, which is included as part of the Fortnite Crew subscription.
A separate Laufey skin will also be available directly through the Fortnite Item Shop, alongside two additional tracks: ‘Tough Luck’ and ‘Lover Girl.’
That gives players a few different access paths depending on whether they’re already Crew subscribers or prefer to buy à la carte.
Three tracks in total, then – ‘Madwoman,’ ‘Tough Luck,’ and ‘Lover Girl’ – which is a solid slate for a Festival season launch.
Why the Laufey Pairing Actually Makes Sense
Fortnite has made a habit of music collaborations that feel genuinely considered rather than opportunistic – the Travis Scott Astronomical event remains one of the most talked-about live moments in gaming history, and subsequent Festival seasons have kept the bar reasonably high.
Laufey is an interesting choice because she represents a different corner of the music world than Fortnite typically reaches into: a younger audience that discovered jazz through streaming, TikTok, and vinyl revivals rather than legacy radio.
Karaoke mode launching alongside her season isn’t coincidental.
Laufey’s music is the kind people actually want to sing along to – melodic, intimate, lyric-forward.
It’s a smarter pairing than it might first appear, and it gives Festival a genuine hook beyond the cosmetics.
Given that Epic has signalled ambitious plans for Fortnite’s content roadmap
, leaning into music culture with more intention makes sense as a differentiator.
It’s also worth noting that Epic is doing all of this against a complicated backdrop – the studio laid off 1,000 employees last month
, and is simultaneously developing a Disney extraction shooter mode for later in 2026.
Keeping Festival fresh and genuinely playable is clearly still a priority.
Release Date and How to Access the Content
The Laufey Festival season, karaoke mode, Pro Drums support, and movement-while-jamming update all go live on April 16, 2026
.
The same update will also make Save the World – Fortnite’s original PVE co-op mode – free to all players, which is a pretty substantial bonus for anyone who’s never dipped into it.
Microphone vocal support is available on PC and console.
The Laufey Music Pass content is included in the Fortnite Crew subscription, with the additional skin and tracks available separately in the Item Shop.
Are you planning to dust off a microphone for this one, or is karaoke mode the Fortnite feature you never asked for?
Let us know in the comments – and if the Laufey collab has you thinking about Fortnite’s increasingly eclectic crossover strategy, the Stone Cold Steve Austin collaboration
is another recent example worth a look.