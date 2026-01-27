With many of the latest AAA games having long development cycles and high prices, some gamers are returning to older consoles and games to relive the so-called “golden age” of single-player video gaming.

Many consider the PlayStation 3 (PS3) era to be console gaming’s heyday, with complete single-player experiences, memorable stories, and top-notch gameplay. Is now the perfect time to take a break from modern-day gaming and take a nostalgia trip back to the PS3?

What Makes the PS3 So Special, Even in 2026?

Although expensive at the time of release, the PlayStation 3 was a monumental leap over the popular PS2, featuring over 10 times faster CPU speeds and far superior components and graphics.

The PS3 was PlayStation’s first high-definition (HD) console, offering up to 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second (fps). Most big-budget games ran at 720p and 30 fps, but having the option of full-HD gaming and 60 fps was incredible at the time.

The PlayStation Network (PSN) was also released alongside the launch of the PS3. This was huge for the future of online gaming, giving players free access to online play and the ability to download games directly to the console.

You can still download games from the PS3 store. In April 2021, Sony reversed its decision to close the PlayStation 3 and PS Vita online stores due to public outcry.

Not only was the PlayStation 3 a gaming powerhouse, but it was also one of the best Blu-ray players that money could buy. The DVD and Blu-ray playback is still used today, while the PlayStation 3 supports 3D Blu-rays, which the PS5 does not. Apps like Netflix and YouTube are also still supported.

Best Single-Player Experiences on the PlayStation 3

Consoles live or die by their games, and the PS3 has one of the most comprehensive, diverse, and impressive gaming libraries of all. From first-person shooters to fun puzzle games, the PlayStation 3 still offers something for every gamer.

With online and competitive gaming still in its infancy, the PS3’s focus was on high-end single-player experiences. We were treated to countless incredible story-driven games from some of the biggest and best developers in the industry.

Rockstar’s masterpiece Grand Theft Auto 4 came out early in the PS3’s lifecycle and is one of the best-selling games of all time. GTA 4 was and still is a huge hit on the PlayStation, while Grand Theft Auto 5’s life also started on the PS3.

The exclusive Uncharted series was huge on the PS3, with the first three games coming out on the device. Drake’s Fortune set the ball rolling, while Among Thieves is widely regarded as the best game in the franchise. Drake’s Deception was the final Uncharted game to release on the PlayStation 3.

Going back and playing older Gran Turismo games is also fun, with 5 and 6 released on the PS3. Both games still offer excellent graphics and gameplay and have full 3D support. Batman titles are superb, while games like Little Big Planet, Portal, Bioshock, and Metal Gear Solid are also worth jumping back into.

The Last of Us and Red Dead Redemption were also excellent on the PS3. There are better ways to play these masterpieces today, but experiencing them on original hardware is still an exhilarating experience.

That goes for most modern-day remakes and remasters. Revisiting the original games can be tough due to the lack of resolution and low frame rates, but the calibre of games on the PlayStation 3 proves how amazing the device was at the time.

PS3 vs. PS5

Although modern games are superior in terms of graphics, performance, and loading times, has the love and attention left AAA gaming? Despite games taking two or three years longer to make, there seems to be a loss of creativity and a focus on monetisation.

The PS5 era has been packed with remakes and remasters of older games. The Last of Us and GTA 5 started on the PS3 but have both been remastered for Sony’s eighth and ninth generation consoles. Enhanced versions of PS3 games show how good the titles were in the first place.

The likes of Elden Ring, Astro Bot, and Baldur’s Gate are excellent games on the PS5, but amazing titles seem few and far between these days. Some of the console’s best games are remakes or remasters.

Gamers are patiently waiting for AAA games on the PS5, like GTA 6, coming at least 13 years after the last Grand Theft Auto release. GTA 6 could even be held back to 2027, which would be its third delay.

Investing in a PS3 in 2026

Some gamers are done with the expensive and unfulfilling games of today and are turning back to the PS3. The console is also perfect for younger generations who want to experience PlayStation 3 gaming for the first time.

The market for PS3 consoles and games is crowded, and the prices are solid. The original backwards-compatible PlayStation 3 is the holy grail, but it can be hard to find in good working order and is more susceptible to damage.

The “Slim” and “Super Slim” models are probably the way to go these days. Both are around $80 for a fully working device with decent storage on third-party selling sites.

The best games on the console are just a few dollars, and you can build up quite the collection of five-star titles for a small price. The PS3 is also handy for those wanting to start a DVD or Blu-ray collection. For a console that turns 20 this year, the PS3 still offers incredible value for money.