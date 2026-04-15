Pokémon TCG Chaos Rising Prerelease Promos Have Been Revealed

The four prerelease promotional cards for the Pokémon TCG’s upcoming Chaos Rising set have been revealed via PokéBeach. Prereleases run from May 9–17, with the full set dropping on Friday, May 22.

Four Stage 2s Headline the Chaos Rising Promo Lineup

All four promos feature alternate art versions of cards appearing in the set. Notably, every one of them is a Stage 2 Pokémon – an unusual lineup that’s already generating some conversation among collectors and prerelease regulars. The four cards are:

Delphox – alternate art version of the Fire-type Stage 2

– alternate art version of the Fire-type Stage 2 Ampharos – alternate art version of the Electric-type Stage 2

– alternate art version of the Electric-type Stage 2 Crobat – alternate art version of the Poison-type Stage 2

– alternate art version of the Poison-type Stage 2 Goodra – alternate art version of the Dragon-type Stage 2

All four were previously revealed as Traditional Chinese promotional cards, so their eventual appearance as English prerelease promos wasn’t a complete surprise.

Each will carry the standard prerelease stamp treatment when distributed at events.

Chaos Rising Brings Mega Evolution Back to the TCG

Chaos Rising is a compact set – mirroring Japan’s Ninja Spinner expansion – continuing a recent trend of smaller, focused releases like Perfect Order.

The set is notable for marking the return of Mega Evolution mechanics, a feature that had been dormant since the XY era.

Prereleases use the standard Build & Battle format: participants open product and construct a 40-card deck with four Prize cards, which plays quite differently from the standard 60-card game.

It’s a solid entry point for newer players, and the all-Stage 2 promo pool adds a slight wrinkle to deck-building given the evolution requirements involved.

How to Find a Prerelease Event Near You

Prerelease events run across two weekends – May 9–10 and May 16–17 – with the window closing on May 17 ahead of the May 22 release. You can find a participating store near you using the Pokémon.com event locator.

GamesHub will continue tracking Chaos Rising coverage as the set release approaches.

For more on the Pokémon TCG’s collector scene, the recent $16 million Logan Paul Pikachu Illustrator sale is a useful reminder of just how serious the high end of the market has become.