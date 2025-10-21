The upcoming Resident Evil Requiem (RE9) will be the ninth main entry in the Resident Evil franchise. With Capcom recently announcing a February 2026 release, excitement is palpable for the next title in the series.

Players have already been treated to trailers and in-game details, revealing the game’s protagonist, locations, monsters, and more. Information leaks around Resident Evil 9 continue, so here’s what we know so far and what to expect from Capcom’s next blockbuster.

What We Know About Resident Evil 9 So Far

The Protagonist

Grace Ashcroft, an FBI agent and the daughter of journalist Alyssa Ashcroft, is the main protagonist in Resident Evil 9. Grace is sent to a mysterious hotel to investigate a spate of deaths, quickly discovering that she is not alone.

The Renwood Hotel is where her mother disappeared years earlier, adding fuel to the fire. Alyssa was a journalist in the Resident Evil Outbreak games, which were released over two decades ago.

The agent is not blessed with gun or combat skills, making the gameplay experience differ from previous Resident Evil titles. Seeing Grace’s story unfold throughout the game will be a fascinating experience.

Could Leon Make a Return?

Leon S. Kennedy is one of the most beloved characters in the Resident Evil franchise, playing major roles in Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4; arguably two of the greatest horror games of all time. Although nothing has been officially confirmed, rumours suggest that Leon will be a playable character in the ninth instalment.

The main protagonist is Grace, but Leon could be playable in certain sections of the game, such as flashbacks or side stories. Many Resident Evil fans would be thrilled to see the popular cop make a long-awaited return to the series in Resident Evil 9.

Back to Ground Zero

We have seen various Resident Evil locations over the years, with the game moving from Raccoon City to as far as rural Spain. Players have been to creepy mansions, vast castles, and deserted islands.

Apart from the recent remakes, the last game to be set in Raccoon City – a fictional city in the Midwestern United States – was Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City, released in 2012.

The ninth game will return to Raccoon City and its surrounding areas 30 years after the destruction of the city in Resident Evil 3: Nemesis. Revisiting Ground Zero in the year 2028 and seeing how much the city has changed will be intriguing.

Pursued by Another Relentless Umbrella Bioweapon

Just like in some previous games, the main protagonist will be hunted by a relentless monster. In the past, the likes of Mr. X, Nemesis, and Lady Dimitrescu have kept us on our toes while we try to navigate Resident Evil’s creepy settings.

Players will be stalked by a new enemy in Resident Evil 9, with a female figure in chains watching your every move in the Renwood Hotel. When the monster enters an illuminated area, it retreats in visible pain, making light a huge gameplay mechanic in Resident Evil Requiem. However, the monster reacts to sound, so staying quiet and subtle is imperative.

Instead of the usual all-guns-blazing approach, Grace will be stealthier and more methodical in her approach. Guns and weapons will obviously play a part, but expect to be creeping, hiding, and dodging in Resident Evil Requiem.

Choice Between First & Third Person

Capcom is giving players the choice between first-person and third-person gameplay. The original titles and remakes were third person, but the previous two main games in the series have opted for a first-person approach. Resident Evil Village, the last entry, added third-person mode as part of a paid DLC expansion.

Players will have the opportunity to pick from either mode from the outset. The developers promise a more immersive and terrifying experience in first person, while third-person players can expect a more traditional action-horror gaming experience, with unique animations and a wider field of view.

Having the choice gives players a chance to enjoy the game in two ways. Village felt completely different when third-person mode was added, giving the game a new lease of life a year after its release.

Possible PlayStation VR 2 Support

Capcom has brought Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4 to the PlayStation VR 2 headset, and Requiem could follow suit. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but rumours suggest the ninth main entry in the series will come to Sony’s headset.

The developers are huge fans of virtual reality, and Requiem would no doubt be a big hit for PSVR 2. With other major titles coming, including Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Sony still has big plans for its VR headset.

RE Engine, Ray Tracing & Enhanced Audio

Resident Evil Requiem will be using the RE Engine, Capcom’s proprietary game engine introduced in 2017’s Resident Evil 7. The next-generation version will take advantage of the current gen’s graphical prowess.

Advanced ray tracing features will also be used in Requiem. Players can expect more realistic lighting, reflections, and shadows, which will fit perfectly with the game’s spooky theme. Also, Capcom will make the most of adaptive triggers in the PS5 DualSense controller, and 3D audio will enhance the Resident Evil 9 experience even further.