Call of Duty and Battlefield on PS Plus Is the Sort of Deal Players Notice

There are PS Plus lineups that subscribers scroll past, and then there are lineups that send group chats into overdrive.

Landing Call of Duty and Battlefield – two of the most recognisable shooter franchises in gaming – on PlayStation’s subscription service is firmly the latter.

The two franchises are available to PS Plus members now, giving subscribers access to flagship military shooter experiences without paying full price.

For a subscription service that lives and dies by the quality of its monthly rotation, this is exactly the kind of headline that does the marketing work for you.

Why Call of Duty and Battlefield on PS Plus Is a Big Deal

Call of Duty and Battlefield titles are available for PS Plus members to claim and play as part of the service’s current lineup.

Both franchises represent the upper tier of the shooter genre – the names that casual players know as well as hardcore ones – and their appearance on PS Plus is a meaningful signal about the subscription’s current value proposition.

This isn’t a case of older catalogue filler quietly added to pad numbers.

These are marquee shooter brands with active player bases, and their inclusion gives subscribers something genuinely worth downloading.

For PS5 owners weighing up whether to maintain or upgrade their subscription, lineups like this are precisely what tip the decision.

The Franchises Explained: What Call of Duty and Battlefield Actually Are

Call of Duty, developed by Activision and now operating under Microsoft Gaming following the 2023 acquisition, is the dominant force in console first-person shooters – a franchise that has sold hundreds of millions of units across its twenty-plus year run.

The series spans fast-paced multiplayer, battle royale with Warzone, and ongoing rumoured expansions like a standalone Zombies mode.

Battlefield, published by EA and developed by DICE, is its closest peer – a large-scale military shooter built around massive multiplayer maps, vehicle warfare, and destructible environments.

The franchise has been a fixture of the genre since 2002 and remains one of the few series that can genuinely challenge Call of Duty‘s cultural footprint.

Why Big-Name Shooters Make PS Plus Worth Talking About

Most monthly PS Plus additions generate a polite nod from subscribers. A franchise-level inclusion – especially one featuring two of the best-known shooter brands in gaming – generates something else entirely: word of mouth.

These are the titles that bring lapsed subscribers back and convince fence-sitters to finally commit.

The April 2026 PS Plus Essential lineup already showed Sony is willing to put recognisable names on the service – and a lineup featuring Call of Duty and Battlefield takes that logic even further.

These aren’t games you need to explain to someone’s mum or their non-gaming housemate.

The names land on their own weight.

For PS5 owners specifically, having multiplayer-anchored shooters available through a subscription removes one of the biggest friction points in the ecosystem: convincing a group of friends to all purchase the same game.

When it’s free with PS Plus, that conversation gets a lot simpler.

How PS Plus Stacks Up When Franchise Games Are Involved

Xbox Game Pass has long used day-one franchise inclusions as its primary value argument – the idea that subscribers get access to major releases without separate purchase.

PlayStation Plus has historically operated differently, leaning on curated monthly drops rather than a perpetual catalogue model.

But when PS Plus does land a franchise-level title, it demonstrates the service can compete on headline appeal.

Looking at what’s been dominating PlayStation sales charts in 2026, it’s clear that shooter titles remain among the most actively played games on the platform.

Putting those same franchises inside a subscription isn’t just good optics – it’s meeting subscribers where they already are.

How to Claim Call of Duty and Battlefield on PS Plus

To access both titles, you’ll need an active PS Plus subscription at the relevant tier.

Head to the PlayStation Store on your PS5, navigate to the PS Plus section, and both games should appear in the current lineup ready to add to your library.

Make sure you claim them within the active window – once the lineup rotates, they won’t be available at no extra cost.

Stay tuned to GamesHub for updates on the next PS Plus lineup rotation and any further franchise additions to the service.

Lineups like this don’t come around every month – and when they do, they’re worth paying attention to.