Aussie talent celebrated in Future Class of The Game Awards 2022

Every year, The Game Awards celebrate 50 bright faces of the games industry, who represent a more inclusive, brighter future for everyone. The Future Class list is a celebration of their achievements, their work so far, and how they’ve overcome adversity in a complex world.

This year a range of developers, writers, studio founders, and content creators have been highlighted in the Future Class – with familiar Australian faces finding a place among these emerging stars.

Maize Wallin, known for their audio work on Ghost Pattern’s Wayward Strand and for co-founding Australia’s first national games union, Game Workers Australia, has been included alongside an impressive array of fellow talents.

Wallin has had a big year, helping to launch a major video game, speaking at PAX Aus, and continuing the establishment of GWA, which aims to fight for the working rights of local Australian game developers.

They’re joined by Chantal Ryan, founder of We Have Always Lived In The Forest, and the Women Leaders In Games network.

Ryan has become a pioneer in experimental games, shocking audiences at PAX Aus with the excellent and stressful darkwebSTREAMER.

These achievements are certainly worthy of being celebrated, and we congratulate Wallin and Ryan for their well-earned place in the Future Class of The Game Awards 2022.

The full list of the Future Class of The Game Awards 2022 continues below. You can also visit the Future Class hub to discover more about these talented individuals.

The Game Awards 2022: Future Class list

Abby Sherlock

Alex Dunn

Alyssa Askew

Anna C. Webster

Annie Grudeva

Ashley Poprik

Audrey Leprince

Camila Gormaz

Camille Ramseur

Chantal Ryan

Chloe Sinclair

Chris Kindred

Dora Klindžić

Dr. JC Lau

Emily Pitcher

Fawzi Mesmar

Florence Smith Nicholls

Harris Foster

Indrani Ganguly

Iris Zhang

Ivan Phelan

Jade Leamcharaskul

Jay Justice

Jes Negrón

Jessica Cheng

Jessica E. Tompkins

Joshi Zhang

Leela Collins

Leon Y. Xiao

Maah Lopez

Maize Wallin

Malek Teffaha

Mary Kenney

Masao Kobayashi

Mashfiq Ahmed

May Wong

Michael Reynolds

Mik Minier

Nick Kaman

Noelle Mazurek

Paula Angela Escuadra

Rejon Taylor-Foster

Sham Albour

Sol Sánchez

Sophie Azlan

Stacey Jenkins

Steph McStea

Vijay Gill

Younès Rabii

ZW Buckley

The Game Awards 2022 takes place on 8-9 December 2022.

This article has been updated since its original publication.