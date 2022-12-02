Everything we know about The Game Awards 2022 so far

The Game Awards 2022 kick off in early December, with fans set to be treated to a cavalcade of video game announcements, surprises, crowned winners, and more. While the event has been kept fairly under wraps over the last few months, new details are slowly trickling out – with games, guests, and performers starting to be confirmed by the official TGA social media channels.

While we don’t have firm details about everything on show, and major rumours are yet to spill forth, we still know a lot about what’s coming. Here’s everything we know about the event so far.

The Game Awards 2022: Every game confirmed to appear

While TGA host Geoff Keighley has spent the last few weeks teasing major game announcements for the upcoming show, no publishers or developers have been officially confirmed just yet, outside of a handful of special guests. That said, we do have an idea of what games will make an appearance.

One of these is Tekken 8. As spotted by Twitch streamer Avoiding The Puddle, Bandai Namco has teased the appearance of the title at the TGAs, via a press pack sent around to influencers. ‘Tune into the Game Awards Livestream,’ the Tekken 8-branded pack says.

We may get a new trailer for this highly-anticipated fighter, or a firm release date.

Another game that’s likely to appear during the 2022 TGAs is Diablo 4. Several months ago, an internal document allegedly from Activision Blizzard leaked major plans for the game to appear at the TGAs. Later, another leak appeared to confirm a full release date and pre-order announcement set for the show. Stay tuned to see whether these leaks pan out.

Beyond these two games, the rest of the showcase is a real mystery. We can certainly make some educated guesses – such as that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom may appear, or that Forspoken, Hogwarts Legacy, Dead Island 2, and the rest of the early 2023 games will get new trailers – but for now, it’s all up in the air.

The only games really confirmed to appear are the nominated games of the year. For a full list of officially nominated games, you can head here. Winners will be crowned during (and likely ahead of) the broadcast.

The Game Awards 2022: Hosts and special guests

Image: Square Enix

So far, a number of special guests and celebrities have been confirmed to appear at The Game Awards 2022, including veteran game designers. Naoki Yoshida, famed producer of Final Fantasy 14 will be present, as will Hazelight Studios founder Josef Fares.

Musical guests confirmed to appear include Hozier and Bear McCreary, who will perform ‘Blood Upon The Snow’ from God of War Ragnarok.

Expect this list to grow longer as we head towards award season.

How to watch The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022 will be live across social media, including YouTube, Twitch, Twitter and Facebook on 8-9 December 2022, depending on your local time zone. For Australians, it takes place mid-morning, while the United Kingdom and other regions have unfortunately nabbed a very rough start time.

Regardless, it’ll be well worth tuning into this year’s show to find out exactly what surprises are in store, and whether or not those rumoured games appear. Check your local airing times for The Game Awards 2022, and what you can expect from the show.

Stay tuned to GamesHub for all the latest news out of The Game Awards on 8-9 December 2022.