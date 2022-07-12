Supermassive Games acquired by media giant, Nordisk

Supermassive Games, developer of the Dark Pictures Anthology and recent smash hit The Quarry, has been fully acquired by Danish entertainment giant, Nordisk, after the company took a partial stake in 2021. Nordisk has numerous investments in the entertainment industry around the world, including in Just Cause developer Avalanche Studios, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow developer MercurySteam, and in Swedish games publisher, Raw Fury.

It appears Supermassive Games will be part of a renewed push to expand the company’s gaming portfolio.

‘It’s been a little over a year since Nordisk Games made an initial investment in Supermassive Games and our vision for the future,’ Pete Samuels, CEO of Supermassive Games said of the acquisition. ‘During that time, we have found that we share a lot of important values with Mikkel and his team, and we believe these values to be equally important to our existing commercial partners who we will continue to support.’

‘Having had such a positive experience over the past year it wasn’t a difficult decision when Nordisk Games wanted to explore increasing their investment. We have an exciting and ambitious growth strategy for Supermassive Games and Nordisk Games ownership only enhances that.’

According to Nordisk, it will continue to support Supermassive Games going forward, with fresh investments planned to allow the team to ‘further develop the kinds of story and narrative-driven games they excel at.’

‘In acquiring 100% of the studio we’ll be able to increase our support to the team, and most importantly, continue the great working relationship we have with them,’ Mikkel Weider, CEO of Nordisk Games said.

At this stage, it looks unlikely the acquisition will change the remit of Supermassive, with the team continuing to focus on creating choice-driven narrative experiences, and forging ahead with the previously announced Dark Pictures Anthology saga.

The studio’s next game, The Devil in Me, is planned to release in late 2022.