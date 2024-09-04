Screen Australia announces $2 million investment in games industry

Screen Australia has announced the recipients of AUD $2 million worth of new games investment, with 12 in-development games set to be supported through the national Games Production Fund, and an additional 27 games supported through the Emerging Gamemakers Fund. Three games-focussed events will also be supported through the dedicated Games Event Fund.

These individual funds were established to support independent gamemakers in Australia, with projects under an AUD $500,000 budget eligible. The idea is to promote the sharing of culture and creativity in the medium of games, allowing developers to bring their brightest ideas into the world. The program is part of the Australian government’s National Cultural Policy, which provided Screen Australia with AUD $12 million to support countrywide game development over four years.

“This significant investment highlights our ongoing commitment to fostering growth and innovation within Australia’s games industry,” Deirdre Brennan, CEO of Screen Australia said in a press release. “By supporting these projects and industry events, we’re nurturing local developers and small to medium studios, reinforcing our position as a global leader in independent game-making.”

Minister for the Arts Tony Burke has also confirmed these funds are part of a federal government commitment to “nurturing emerging talent in this booming field.”

Screen Australia reportedly received over 370 applications for funding in this round, twice as many as in 2023. A handful of projects have been carefully selected to receive funding, with the following new games set to be supported in their creative journeys.

Projects newly-supported by the Games Production Fund

Frogreign (Arkanpixel) – “Join frog prince Rill in this amphibious adventure where your tongue is your grappling hook!”

Cozy Commons (PixelCake) – "Life sim where everyone you come across has a backstory to be uncovered. Your challenge is to find a way to get each character to open up to you."

Doggy Don't Care (Rotub Games) – "Unleash adorable chaos as a mischievous pup!"

Spellbound Shire (Maxart) – "A cozy worldbuilding VR game where you build tiny terrariums with islands filled with magical creatures."

Insignia (Uppon Hill) – "An apprentice blacksmith walks the path of his lost father in search of a way to meet a foreign threat on his homeland."

Cooperative Space Survival Game – Working Title (Escape Pod Games) – "Embark on an epic journey across the galaxy in this 1-4 player first person co-op survival game."

Projects newly-supported by the Emerging Gamemakers Fund

Project Backbone (Alex Murphy) – “Zeke, a technomancer and Percy, an alchemist climb a growing tower.”

Sinew (Odd Critter Games) – "Play as a biomechanical aquatic creature as you venture into the mysterious, horrid depths of a cold and threatening abyss in this dark adventure game."

Direwind: Garden of Egan (Palliat) – "Join Egan on a 2D platforming adventure to rescue a team of explorers in a perilous jungle, as an unrelenting magic stirs to life."

Bes Mora: Unsettling Wellness (Fuzzy Ghost and Georgia and Patch Harrison) – "A found footage investigation involving a cursed wellness app, and the strange disappearance of successful male fitness influencer Jaylen Booker."

Frame by Frame (Paper Giant Games) – "Frame by Frame is a fusion between a Fighting Game and a Trading Card game."

LunaGenesis (Michaela Jayne Vranic-Peters) – "Escape a tranceland filled with magical eggs and dreamers trapped by a shapeshifting witch."

Necromancer for a Week (Josh Salske) – "Reanimate a team of critters, choose their ideal moveset and form the best 3-monster-team you can to dominate in epic turn-based battles."

Yakshini Lokam (Orlando Mee) – "A whimsical fantasy couch co-op with strategy and puzzle elements, affirming the ancient Indian origins of a classic board game."

Management in Space (Silver Stitch Productions) – "Build your space station, then defend, profit, die, and repeat until the universe collapses."

Mist Forge (LunarCorp) – "Shape worlds and battle The Mist in Mist Forge, a turn-based roguelike adventure where strategic terraforming meets mystical challenges in an ever-changing, mist-shrouded landscape."

Kamata (Neesh Group) – "In Kamata, join Nia, a spirited child on an epic quest to clean up the planet, one piece of plastic at a time."

The Troll and the Witch's House (Ditte Wad Andersen) – "A little troll awakens to find themselves captured in a strange house."

The Unforeseen Resurrection – Otome Isekai RPG (Naneth Sayao T/A Inuneko Nanita) – "A 3D open-world farming RPG with life-sim elements and otome isekai themes."

Feral Scape (Jospeh Dowsett) – "Feral Scape is an open-world fantasy RPG set in an Australian-inspired landscape, where player choices drive exploration, crafting, and game modding."

You can view the full details of the latest round of Screen Australia funding on its website.