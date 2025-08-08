Legal Texas sports betting using native sportsbooks and apps is sadly unavailable in 2025. To add to the bad news, the state also remains relatively closed to the idea, primarily due to conservative legislative values and strong Republican opposition. Despite several attempts to push bills forward, especially during the 2023 and 2025 legislative sessions, none have gained enough traction to move the needle. Until laws change, Texans must rely on social sportsbooks or travel to other states to place legal bets. Nevertheless, there are options available…

This article reviews the best alternative platforms for online sports betting in Texas, namely those based overseas. We’ll explore their welcome offers and ongoing promotions, banking methods, available betting markets, and unique features. Our industry experts have also discussed at length the legal situation regarding placing wagers in Texas, the state’s mobile betting options, and a few tips to help you stay ahead.

Top Sports Betting Sites in Texas in August 2025

Best Online Sports Betting Sites in Texas Ranked

These are the top 10 Texas online betting sites to wager with in August, 2025, and what they are best known for.

Find the Best Texas Sportsbook for You

In this section, our experts give in-depth reviews of our top three Texas online betting sites, including their standout features and what bet options/resources they offer to Texas bettors.

1. BetOnline – Best Overall Texas Sports Betting Site – NFL-Specific Promotions and Deep Betting Markets on the Cowboys and Texans

BetOnline, a Panama-licensed betting site, has over 30 years of experience serving the US market and holds official partnerships with LaLiga, LFA, Matchroom, and Golden Boy, meaning it’s an excellent all-rounder. However, it is the fact that it is the best Texas sportsbook for betting on the NFL that helps it make our list for the state.

NFL Same Game Parlays ✅ NFL-Specific Promotions and Specials ✅ NFL Live Streaming ✅ NFL Mega Parlays ✅

One of the more mobile-friendly Texas sportsbooks, BetOnline offers deep betting markets on the NFL during the regular and postseason, plus 29 other sports. For most Cowboys/Texans games, you can find slick live betting and streaming options, as well as numerous player props on everything from passing and rushing yards to defensive player props, including sacks, tackles, and interceptions. As the season progresses, you can also find playoff specials, such as “stage of elimination” and “to make the playoffs.”

BetOnline provides an extensive range of betting options, including spreads, totals, and moneylines, which sometimes benefit from enhanced pricing through dynamic odds boosts. Players can also find pre-built NFL same-game parlays (SGPs) using the SGP tab or create their own using the site’s unique parlay builder tool. Pre-built NFL parlays with odds often exceeding $5,000 are also listed under the Mega Parlays tab.

💡 Expert’s Opinion

There’s plenty to like about BetOnline if you are looking to back the Dallas Cowboys or Houston Texans. Besides the vast range of lines and Texas sports betting markets, it offers NFL-specific promotions, including a Super Bowl Futures Special, which rewards you with a $10 free bet every time your team wins during the regular season. In addition, a new Book My Bet feature also exists, allowing you to request unpublished props, meaning you can bet pretty much on whatever you like.

Overall, BetOnline stands out for NFL betting not just because of its deep markets, but because it actively engages bettors with creative promos and flexible prop options you won’t find on many other sportsbooks.

2. BetNow – Access Competitive Futures and Prop Bets on the Astros and Rangers

If you’re looking to bet on the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers year-round, BetNow is well worth checking out. The Anjouan-licensed sportsbook offers sharp MLB odds, as well as value lines for leagues in Japan, Mexico, South Korea, and Taiwan. It’s an excellent pick for baseball bettors who want more than just the big leagues.

MLB Same Game Parlays ✅ Live Streaming ❌ MLB Props and Specials ✅ MLB Futures ✅

Back home in TX, BetNow offers a comprehensive suite of betting markets for every Astros and Red Sox matchup. You can wager on standard moneylines, run lines, totals, and spreads for each game, but we were more impressed with the site’s team prop bet variety, which delivers solid value for sharp bettors. Popular options include “team to score first,” “will there be a run in the first inning,” “team leading after one inning,” and “which team will record more hits in the first.”

Futures markets are also well represented, with odds on season win totals, division and league champions, World Series outright winners, and even which league or division will ultimately take the crown.

💡 Expert’s Opinion

BetNow sportsbook odds are occasionally featured on ESPN, FOX Sports, CBS Miami, and major sports networks, which speaks to their reliability. Although it does not offer bespoke MLB promotions, it provides an attractive welcome bonus of up to $1,500 with a minimum deposit of $5, which can be applied to all Astros, Rangers, and MLB bets.

BetUS, established in 1994, is one of the oldest online betting sites in Texas. Here, you can find premium resources like BetUS TV and The Locker Room, which give you all the intel you need before placing your wagers.

Same Game Parlays ✅ Live Streaming ❌ (Esports only) Special Features ✅ (BetUS TV and Locker Room) Sport-Specific Promotions ❌ (Only sport-specific contests)

An outstanding feature of the platform is BetUS TV, which hosts YouTube shows where expert handicappers analyze the Cowboys, Texans, Rangers, Spurs, Rockets, and other Texas sports teams, providing free picks. On these shows, the presenters review past games, including head-to-heads, dissect upcoming matches, and discuss their weekly picks to help viewers make more informed betting decisions.

In addition to these stats-backed tips shows, there’s The Locker Room, which operates as a daily blog-style editorial suite and podcast series. It is your go‑to hub for sports entertainment, gossip, expert picks, and offbeat commentary, formatted like the sort of chatter you’d overhear in a real team locker room.

💡 Expert’s Opinion

BetUS stands out not just for its longevity in the Texas gambling community but for the depth of its free resources and guides for bettors. It also offers multiple free-entry contests that you can partake in, if you don’t mind a little competition.

How to Choose the Best Texas Sports Betting Site

Below, we break down the key criteria we used to rank the best legal sports betting apps available in Texas. From statewide accessibility to licensing, betting markets, bonuses, and user experience, each factor played a role in determining which platforms made our list.

Accessibility from Texas – Our top priority was ensuring that each recommended sportsbook is fully accessible across Texas. All platforms listed can be used from anywhere in the state, without restrictions.

– Our top priority was ensuring that each recommended sportsbook is fully accessible across Texas. All platforms listed can be used from anywhere in the state, without restrictions. Licensity and Security – We understand the risks of betting on unregulated platforms. That’s why we prioritized Texas betting sites licensed by well-respected gaming jurisdictions. Sites with clear regulatory oversight and strong reputations were rated higher than those with weaker or no licensing.

– We understand the risks of betting on unregulated platforms. That’s why we prioritized Texas betting sites licensed by well-respected gaming jurisdictions. Sites with clear regulatory oversight and strong reputations were rated higher than those with weaker or no licensing. TX Team Coverage and Betting Markets – Every sportsbook we ranked offers complete coverage of all major Texas-based teams, including the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Dallas Stars, and Houston Astros. You’ll find a wealth of lines across the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB, with competitive odds on local TX matchups and futures.

– Every sportsbook we ranked offers complete coverage of all major Texas-based teams, including the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Dallas Stars, and Houston Astros. You’ll find a wealth of lines across the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB, with competitive odds on local TX matchups and futures. Welcome Bonus – We didn’t just look at the size of welcome bonuses; we evaluated how easy they were to claim. Factors such as wagering requirements, expiry windows, and payout limits were all taken into consideration. Only Texas betting sites with fair, achievable bonus terms made our list.

– We didn’t just look at the size of welcome bonuses; we evaluated how easy they were to claim. Factors such as wagering requirements, expiry windows, and payout limits were all taken into consideration. Only Texas betting sites with fair, achievable bonus terms made our list. Banking Methods – Our recommended sportsbooks offer flexible and user-friendly payment methods. From traditional options like credit/debit cards and bank transfers to modern tools like e-wallets and cryptocurrencies, these sites facilitate smooth and secure deposits and withdrawals.

– Our recommended sportsbooks offer flexible and user-friendly payment methods. From traditional options like credit/debit cards and bank transfers to modern tools like e-wallets and cryptocurrencies, these sites facilitate smooth and secure deposits and withdrawals. Recurring Promotions – We awarded higher ratings to TX sportsbooks that offer promotions beyond one-time welcome offers. All featured sites provide a steady flow of ongoing promotions, including reload bonuses, rebates, odds boosts, and event-specific deals that reward repeat play.

– We awarded higher ratings to TX sportsbooks that offer promotions beyond one-time welcome offers. All featured sites provide a steady flow of ongoing promotions, including reload bonuses, rebates, odds boosts, and event-specific deals that reward repeat play. Mobile/App – Every ranked sportsbook delivers a mobile-friendly platform that’s optimized for both iOS and Android users. Their sites load fast, are easy to navigate, and feature touch-friendly layouts that make betting seamless from your phone or tablet..

– Every ranked sportsbook delivers a mobile-friendly platform that’s optimized for both iOS and Android users. Their sites load fast, are easy to navigate, and feature touch-friendly layouts that make betting seamless from your phone or tablet.. Customer Support – We personally tested the customer support teams of each site. Rankings were based on response speed, usefulness of answers, and the variety of support channels available, including live chat, email, and phone support.

Registration: How to Sign Up at a Texas Betting Site & Claim Your Welcome Bonus

Setting up a Texas online sports betting account is pretty straightforward. Let’s walk you through the process using BetOnline, for example.

Visit BetOnline – Go to betonline.ag, or any of our other recommended books (the process is much the same), and click the “Join Now” button located in the top right corner of the homepage.

– Go to betonline.ag, or any of our other recommended books (the process is much the same), and click the “Join Now” button located in the top right corner of the homepage. Create Account – Fill out the registration form with your full name, email address, phone number, and other basic details. Once complete, submit the form to open your account.

– Fill out the registration form with your full name, email address, phone number, and other basic details. Once complete, submit the form to open your account. Fund Your Betting Account & Claim Your Bonus – Choose a preferred payment method and make the minimum deposit. At BetOnline, for instance, this would be $50. During this process, enter any promo codes required to activate the welcome bonus. At BetOnline, this is “FREE250,” which gifts $250 in free bets.

– Choose a preferred payment method and make the minimum deposit. At BetOnline, for instance, this would be $50. During this process, enter any promo codes required to activate the welcome bonus. At BetOnline, this is “FREE250,” which gifts $250 in free bets. Place Your First Bet – Once your account is funded, head over to the sports lobby. Browse the available sports and betting markets, click on a selection to add it to your betslip, enter your stake, and hit “Place Bet” to confirm.

Is Sports Betting Legal in Texas?

Using sportsbooks to place wagers in Texas is not legal, despite several recent efforts to the contrary. In 2023, one of the most prominent bills, HB 1942, was introduced to establish a full regulatory framework for legalized betting in the state. The bill outlined critical details, including licensing requirements, permitted operators, tax structures, and enforcement mechanisms. HB 1942 proposed a partnership between sportsbook operators and professional sports teams and venues.

However, for HB 1942 to take effect, it needed the support of a separate but closely tied measure, HJR 102. HJR 102 was a House Joint Resolution aimed at amending the Texas Constitution to allow sports betting. In Texas, gambling expansion requires more than just the approval of lawmakers. It also requires a constitutional amendment that voters must approve in a public referendum. The two proposals were intended to work together: HJR 102 would legalize sports betting, and HB 1942 would establish the rules governing its operation.

HJR 102 passed with a vote of 101-42, while HB 1942 also passed with a House vote of 82-51. However, despite some momentum in the lower chamber, both measures were stalled by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, who stated that the bill would not receive consideration in the Senate. Dan Patrick and Texas’s GOP leaders are openly opposed to any form of betting in the state. The Lieutenant Governor effectively killed the bills, ending hopes for legal sports betting in Texas that year.

In 2025, Representative Sam Harless reintroduced a push for legal sports wagering in Texas through House Joint Resolution (HJR 134). The resolution seeks to allow voters to decide on a constitutional amendment that would legalize sports wagering throughout the state. Under the proposed framework, betting would be permitted through professional sports teams, golf organizations, and Class 1 racetracks. While Governor Greg Abbott has become more open to Texas legal sports betting in recent years, strong opposition remains, particularly from Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, who continues to resist efforts to expand gambling.

The table below shows at a glance what is legal versus what is not in the Lone Star State.

Betting Options Is It Legal in the State? Retail Sports Betting ❌ Online Sports Betting ❌ Tribal Casinos that House Sportsbooks ❌ Pari-Mutuel Horse Racing Betting at Physical Tracks ✅ Horse Racing Betting Online ❌ College Sports Betting ❌ Esports Betting ❌ Politics Betting ❌ Entertainment Betting ❌ Daily Fantasy Sports ✅

Is There Legal Retail Sports Betting in Texas?

No. Texas does not currently have legal retail betting, and there are no licensed physical sportsbooks within the state where wagers can be placed in person. Article III, Section 47 of the Texas Constitution explicitly bans most forms of gambling, including retail wagering.

Is Online Sports Betting Legal in Texas

Online betting in Texas is currently not legal, and any notion of future legalization remains unclear. The state legislative committee only meets in odd-numbered years; therefore, online sports betting, which would typically be part of a more extensive sports betting initiative, is unlikely to be legalized earlier than 2027, and that’s optimistic.

When Will Texas Legalize Sports Betting?

Paraphrasing the previous segment, 2027 at the absolute earliest. Texas legal sports betting has yet to commence, and the reasons are a combination of economic, political, and evolving public sentiment.

A significant portion of the resistance stems from the state’s political leadership. Although Texas is becoming more bipartisan, Republicans still hold the majority in both legislative chambers. Governor Dan Patrick maintains that betting legislation won’t move forward without strong Republican backing.

Does Texas Have Tribal Casinos with Sportsbooks?

Texas tribal casinos do not offer legal sportsbooks. Although there are a few tribal gaming facilities in the state, none of these casinos, under Texas law, are authorized to operate sportsbooks.

Horse Racing Betting Legalities in Texas

Pari-mutuel wagering or horse racing betting is legal in Texas. The Texas Racing Act, passed in 1986, and a subsequent state referendum in 1987, legalized pari-mutuel wagering on races. The Act, last amended in 2019, outlines the framework for horse racing and the Texas Racing Commission (TRC). The most recent amendment authorized the use of historical racing machines (HRMs) at licensed tracks.

In Texas, you can only bet in person at licensed racetracks, not online. Four tracks are approved to accept bets. They include Sam Houston Race Park, Gillespie County Fair and Festivals, Retama Park, and Lone Star Park.

Technically, greyhound racing is also considered legal in Texas. But, unlike with horse racing, there are no locations with active racing in the state. Some facilities offer simulcast greyhound races, though.

College Sports Betting Legalities in Texas

All traditional sports wagering, including college games, is illegal in Texas. There are no exceptions or unique rules or accommodations for NCAA or college sports.

Esports Betting Legalities in Texas

While states like Nevada and Kentucky have legislations that explicitly legalize esports betting, Texas does not. Its sports gambling ban prohibits all types of betting. This includes virtual competitions like Dota 2 and League of Legends.

Politics & Entertainment Betting Legalities in Texas

Wagering on political events or entertainment contests is prohibited in Texas unless the state explicitly states otherwise in the future. This, however, is unlikely given Texas’s broad constitutional ban on gambling. That said, some US platforms, such as Predictt, offer prediction market models, rather than direct bets, on politics and entertainment. They have been cleared to continue operating within the US legally.

DFS in Texas

Despite Texas’s strict stance against gambling, it has no explicit laws against daily fantasy sports (DFS). Many DFS platforms still operate in the state and continue to run contests. In 2016, the Texas Attorney General said that DFS could be seen as illegal gambling because players risk money based on how athletes perform. However, no legal action was taken following this opinion, and Texas has never officially passed a law to ban DFS.

What about Offshore Sportsbooks in TX?

Texas is home to eight major pro teams across just the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL, and with over 31 million residents, there is an obvious market for legal sports wagering. However, the state’s leaders remain reluctant to pass any legislation. Therefore, Texans must endure the inconvenience of traveling to neighboring states, such as Louisiana or Arkansas, to place a bet.

But leaving the state isn’t the only option. Offshore sportsbooks accept players from Texas and offer a wide range of betting options, including moneylines, spreads, totals, props, and parlays on Texas’ local teams. These Texas sports betting sites aren’t licensed in the US, but they are legally operating under international gaming authorities, such as Curacao, Mwali, and Anjouan.

Well-known Texas sports betting sites, such as BetWhale and BetOnline, which are licensed in these jurisdictions, are among the best sports betting apps available in Texas. They offer a wide range of betting markets, flexible payment methods, competitive odds, fast payouts, and multiple ongoing promotions and contests.

Pros

Permits college sports prop betting : Many US-regulated sportsbooks restrict or prohibit prop bets on college athletes. Texas sports betting sites, regulated outside the US, by contrast, offer a full range of college player and team props, allowing you to bet deeper on NCAA games.

: Many US-regulated sportsbooks restrict or prohibit prop bets on college athletes. Texas sports betting sites, regulated outside the US, by contrast, offer a full range of college player and team props, allowing you to bet deeper on NCAA games. Politics and entertainment markets : Even if Texas legalized sports betting, political and entertainment betting markets would still be banned under US rules. Offshore sportsbooks offer wagers on events such as presidential elections, award shows, and reality TV outcomes, providing bettors with access to niche and novelty markets.

: Even if Texas legalized sports betting, political and entertainment betting markets would still be banned under US rules. Offshore sportsbooks offer wagers on events such as presidential elections, award shows, and reality TV outcomes, providing bettors with access to niche and novelty markets. More ongoing promotions : Platforms like BetWhale and BetOnline regularly feature reload bonuses, rebate offers, odds boosts, and loyalty incentives that go beyond what is typically available on US-regulated sites.

: Platforms like BetWhale and BetOnline regularly feature reload bonuses, rebate offers, odds boosts, and loyalty incentives that go beyond what is typically available on US-regulated sites. Contests: Offshore sportsbooks frequently host sports contests and tournaments with larger player pools and higher prize money, offering more opportunities to win beyond standard bets.

Texas Sports Betting Apps and Mobile Betting Options

Many players in Texas are opting for the convenience of mobile sportsbooks over traditional retail locations.

Although our recommended gambling sites don’t offer downloadable Texas mobile sports betting apps, they are fully optimized for mobile use. The interfaces are fast, responsive, and easy to navigate, which makes them perfect for placing bets on the go.

You can access these sites from anywhere in Texas, bookmark them in your browser, or even add them to your home screen. With just one tap, you’ll be able to manage bets, view live odds, and access promos as easily as if you were using a native app.

The Path to Texas Sports Gambling Legislation

Here’s a quick update on the pivotal sports betting movements in Texas over the years.

2025 – Texas Governor Greg Abbott showed support for Texas legal sports betting.

– Texas Governor Greg Abbott showed support for Texas legal sports betting. 2024 – Sen. Carol Alvarado filed Joint Resolution 16, proposing an amendment to the state constitution to authorize Texas gambling and sports betting at destination resorts.

– Sen. Carol Alvarado filed Joint Resolution 16, proposing an amendment to the state constitution to authorize Texas gambling and sports betting at destination resorts. 2023 – Sports betting bills SB 715 and SJR 39, sponsored by Senator Lois Kolkhorst, and bills HB 1942 and HJR 102, sponsored by Rep. Jeff Leach, are filed to commence the regulation of Texas mobile sports betting (online betting). HB 1942 and HJR 102, openly supported by the Texas Sports Betting Alliance and 11 Texas professional teams, passed the Texas House State Affairs Committee. However, all hopes of sports gambling legalization were dashed by Governor Dan Patrick, who stated that he would not bring HB 1942 to the Senate floor.

– Sports betting bills SB 715 and SJR 39, sponsored by Senator Lois Kolkhorst, and bills HB 1942 and HJR 102, sponsored by Rep. Jeff Leach, are filed to commence the regulation of Texas mobile sports betting (online betting). HB 1942 and HJR 102, openly supported by the Texas Sports Betting Alliance and 11 Texas professional teams, passed the Texas House State Affairs Committee. However, all hopes of sports gambling legalization were dashed by Governor Dan Patrick, who stated that he would not bring HB 1942 to the Senate floor. 2022 – The Texas Racing Commission threatens to shut down all pari-mutuel wagering if the Horse Racing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) takes control over regulatory supervision. Texas Senator Carol Alvarado pre-files sports wagering and casino bill SRJ 17 in November.

– The Texas Racing Commission threatens to shut down all pari-mutuel wagering if the Horse Racing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) takes control over regulatory supervision. Texas Senator Carol Alvarado pre-files sports wagering and casino bill SRJ 17 in November. 2021 – The state’s legislature reconvenes to discuss and review HB 1275. However, the legislature came to a close in July with no resolution for legalizing sports betting. Despite pressure from professional sports franchises and gaming companies, no debate will be brought up in support of legal sports betting in Texas until 2023.

– The state’s legislature reconvenes to discuss and review HB 1275. However, the legislature came to a close in July with no resolution for legalizing sports betting. Despite pressure from professional sports franchises and gaming companies, no debate will be brought up in support of legal sports betting in Texas until 2023. 2019 – House Representative Eddie Lucio III proposed a regulatory framework (HB 1275) for retail and online sports betting in Texas.

– House Representative Eddie Lucio III proposed a regulatory framework (HB 1275) for retail and online sports betting in Texas. 2018 – The US Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) in the landmark case Murphy v. NCAA, giving states the autonomy to legalize gambling on sports within their borders.

How Does Texas’s Sports Betting Legislation Compare to Its Neighbors’

While most of Texas’s neighbors have made moves toward legalizing sports betting, the Lone Star State remains steadfast in its opposition. This comparison highlights the different approaches states have taken towards legislation and raises questions about how long Texas can continue to stay on the sidelines.

New Mexico

Sports betting is legal in New Mexico. However, you cannot bet on sports outside tribal lands. You can only wager on sports in six of the state’s tribal casinos. There are no online sportsbooks in New Mexico.

Oklahoma

As with Texas, sports gambling of any kind isn’t legal in the Sooner State. In 2023, Governor Kevin Stitt introduced a plan to allow mobile and in-person retail betting. However, it was strongly opposed by tribal gaming leaders who argued that it violated existing tribal-state compacts. Two sports betting bills passed the House earlier in 2025, but none received a Senate floor vote.

Arkansas

Sports wagering has been legal in Arkansas since November 2018, a few months after the US Supreme Court repealed PASPA. You can legally bet at the state’s three casinos or any of its three online sportsbooks.

Louisiana

Louisiana sports betting is legal and live in 55 of the state’s 64 parishes. That’s because voters in those parishes approved it during the 2020 ballot measure, while nine parishes voted against. In-person betting launched on October 7, 2021, while online sports betting officially went live on January 8, 2022. There are eight legal online sportsbooks and 19 retail sportsbook facilities in Louisiana.

Most Popular Sports Teams, Athletes, & In-State Events for Online Betting in Texas

Texas has a rich sports culture, with up to eight teams across the Big Four. Below, we discuss the most popular sports teams in Texas, how well or not they are faring, and what bet markets to explore when betting on them.

🏈 NFL 🏀 NBA ⚾️ MLB 🏒 NHL ⚽️ MLS 🏀🏈 NCAA Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets Houston Astros, Texas Rangers Dallas Stars Austin FC, FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo Texas Longhorns, Texas Aggies, Texas A&M, TCU Hornfrogs, and more

Dallas Cowboys/Houston Texans

The Cowboys had a disappointing 2024 season, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2020, primarily due to injuries to key players such as Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott. A major highlight for some was the sack of head coach McCarthy, who guided the five-time Super Bowl and eight-time NFC champions to just one playoff win in five seasons. The Cowboys are currently undergoing a rebuild under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

The Houston Texans’ history, meanwhile, is nowhere near that of their local rivals, but their 2024 season was significantly better. They delivered a 10-7 record to clinch their second straight AFC South title.

No matter which professional sports franchise you suit up in come Sunday afternoons, BetOnline is our preferred sportsbook for betting on the Cowboys and Texans. It provides early lines on the AFC South, the NFC East, and the Super Bowl. You can also live-stream games and claim NFL-specific bonuses.

San Antonio Spurs/Dallas Mavericks/Houston Rockets

The Spurs are one of the NBA’s most successful franchises with five championships, but they have struggled in recent years. Still, the hopefully fit-again rookie phenomenon Victor Wembanyama is expected to help the team return to glory once the 2025 season gets underway.

Meanwhile, north-east of San Antonio, the Dallas Mavericks have enjoyed more success in recent seasons, making the NBA finals in 2024. The team has, however, made some dramatic moves lately, including trading Luka Dončić midseason to the Lakers for Anthony Davis, which has cast some doubt on where this Mavericks team is heading. However, with Klay Thompson now in royal blue, some key player props to watch include Thompson’s three-pointer totals and Davis’s rebounds and blocks.

The Rockets have been consistent playoff contenders, but they never look primed to win the NBA Championship. This could change with the signing of Kevin Durant, one of the top five best scorers of all time. MyBookie offers odds boosts and same-game parlays on Texas’s NBA powerhouses. You can also join its low-entry-fee contests with prize pools of up to $10,000.

Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars have a decent following in Texas. They have won the Stanley Cup once and nine division championships, including Central Division titles, with the most recent in 2023-24.

Over the years, they have made multiple playoff runs and earned a reputation as a gritty, defensively sound team with strong goaltending. You can back the Dallas Stars across a variety of betting markets, including game-by-game moneyline and puck line bets, conference and division winner odds, and player props.

Houston Astros/Texas Rangers

Despite enduring a rough 12-24 start, the Houston Astros secured the AL West title in 2024, finishing with an 88-73 record. Yusei Kikuchi, a midseason acquisition, was key to this improvement, with a 2.70 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, making him a notable candidate for strikeout-over prop bets and wins totals. Alex Bregman earned his first Gold Glove Award and is a good option to consider if you are exploring the home run and RBI prop markets.

The Rangers won their first-ever World Series victory in 2023. However, injuries to key contributors, such as Corey Seager, undermined their title defense. They appear to have found their footing once again and are a favorite to top the AL West. Seager, Semien, and Langford may offer prop opportunities in hits and home runs. Bovada offers lots of player props on the Rangers, including ‘Will Nathan Eovald Record a Win’, Total strikeouts, Total pitcher outs, Total pitcher walks, and player to hit a home run.

Best Texas Sports Betting Promos for 2025

From boosted odds to risk-free bets, today’s sportsbooks offer all kinds of promos to help you maximize your profit potential. Let’s take a look at the top offers available on Texas betting sites.

Deposit Match

A deposit match is a standard welcome bonus offered by many online sportsbooks in Texas. The site matches a percentage of your first deposit, up to a set amount. For example, BetUS gives new users a 125% deposit match bonus worth up to $2,000 in sports bets.

No-Sweat Bets

A no-sweat bet is another popular promotion on Texas sports betting sites, where the sportsbook gives your money back as bonus credit or a free bet if your original bet loses.

Sports/Horse Racing Rebates

A rebate gives you back a percentage of the money you wagered on horse racing or sports, even if your bets lose. BetNow, for example, offers a 10% rebate on all horse race bets.

Odds Boosts

An odds boost is a promo where the sportsbook increases the payout odds on certain bets. This gives you a chance to win more money than you would at regular odds. Most sportsbooks in Texas offer these on single bets and parlays, including BetOnline.

Sport-Specific Ongoing Promotions

These are ongoing offers, such as no-sweat bets, reload bonuses, or rebates, that are tied to a specific sport, like football or basketball. As an example, BetOnline offers full refunds on UFC bouts that end in split decisions.

VIP/Loyalty Programs

These programs reward regular users based on the total wagered amount. The more you wager, the more perks you can earn, such as cashback, free bets, and special bonuses.

Texas Sports Betting Tips and Mistakes to Avoid

Here are some expert-backed tips to help you bet smarter and get more value when using TX online sports betting sites.

Shop around for competitive odds – Don’t place your bet on the first line you see. Once you’ve chosen a market, take a moment to compare odds across multiple Texas sports betting sites. Even a slight difference in odds can result in a significantly larger payout, especially if your stake is high. As such, look for platforms offering higher prices or promotions, such as odds boosts, that can maximize your returns, especially on favorites or popular parlays.

– Don’t place your bet on the first line you see. Once you’ve chosen a market, take a moment to compare odds across multiple Texas sports betting sites. Even a slight difference in odds can result in a significantly larger payout, especially if your stake is high. As such, look for platforms offering higher prices or promotions, such as odds boosts, that can maximize your returns, especially on favorites or popular parlays. Do not chase losses – When you’re down, it’s easy to feel like you have to recoup your losses. This mindset often leads to placing wagers not because they offer value or align with your research, but simply because you want to “get even.” Always remember that betting on sports should be approached with logic and discipline, not emotion.

– When you’re down, it’s easy to feel like you have to recoup your losses. This mindset often leads to placing wagers not because they offer value or align with your research, but simply because you want to “get even.” Always remember that betting on sports should be approached with logic and discipline, not emotion. Understand the betting markets – Take time to understand the betting markets, including how odds are calculated, what outcomes you’re betting on, and how payouts are determined. Without that, you are essentially guessing, and guessing isn’t a strategy.

– Take time to understand the betting markets, including how odds are calculated, what outcomes you’re betting on, and how payouts are determined. Without that, you are essentially guessing, and guessing isn’t a strategy. Don’t stack too many legs – While the potential reward for a parlay looks very appealing, the risk increases dramatically wth each added leg. Sportsbooks love to promote big parlay wins, but rarely highlight the thousands of slips that miss by just one leg. Focus on smart, well-researched singles or smaller parlays with two to three legs, where the odds of winning are more manageable and still offer solid value.

Responsible Texas Sports Gambling

Struggling with a betting addiction? All of our top-rated sites in Texas provide deposit controls, self-exclusion options, and access to helpful resources. You can also try out the following free support programs if you need more help with your addiction.

Have You Found Your New Favorite Texas Online Sportsbook

You aren’t entirely shut out of betting action if you live in Texas. There might be no in-state sportsbooks, but there are a lot of sportsbooks you can still safely place wagers on. We hope you found our list of the top picks, featuring user-friendly betting interfaces, generous bonuses, niche markets, sports-specific promotions, and helpful betting guides, to be of use.

If you’re still struggling to select a site, according to our evaluation, BetOnline is the best sports betting app in Texas for both new and experienced players. It’s competitive odds on outright bets, a 10% rebate on horse racing wagers, free contests, prop customization, same-game parlays, and boosted odds put it in a league of its own in The Lone Star State.

Texas Sports Betting FAQ

What sports betting apps are legal in Texas? Sports betting is not yet legal in Texas. Therefore, there are no US-regulated, legal sports betting apps in Texas.

What sports betting sites are legal in Texas? There are technically several, but none are regulated in the US. The top offshore sports betting apps in Texas, as ranked and reviewed by our team in this article, are BetNow, BetOnline, and BetUS.

Does Texas allow sports betting? Texas has yet to legalize sports wagering. However, many Texans still bet, using non-US-regulated sportsbooks.

What sports betting is legal in Texas? Texas does not permit traditional, real-money sports betting, whether online or at brick-and-mortar venues. However, daily fantasy sports and pari-mutuel betting at licensed racetracks are legal.

Is sports betting illegal in Texas? Retail and online TX sports betting is not legal as of August, 2025.

Why is sports betting illegal in Texas? Texas sports betting remains illegal due to a mix of political resistance, strict constitutional limits, infrequent legislative sessions, a lack of casino infrastructure, and strong social conservatism. These factors have made it difficult for pro-gambling legislation to gain traction.