Best Florida Sports Betting Sites in August, 2025

#1 #1 BetWhale Up to $1,250 Sports Betting Welcome Bonus Up to $1,250 Sports Betting Welcome Bonus Quick and Hassle-Free Verification Process

Live Streaming for In-Play Betting Action

Instant Online Payouts with No Fees Our Score 10 BetWhale Get Offer NO CODE REQUIRED #2 #2 BetNow 200% Welcome Bonus Up to $1,000 200% Welcome Bonus Up to $1,000 Weekly Rebates on Losses for All Sports Bets

Exclusive Crypto Bonuses with Frequent Rewards

Multiple Payment Options: Visa, MasterCard, Amex & Crypto Our Score 9.8 BetNow Get Offer NO CODE REQUIRED #3 #3 BUSR 100% Welcome Bonus up to $2,500 100% Welcome Bonus up to $2,500 Live Stream NFL, NBA, and MLB Games

10% in Horse Betting Rebates

"Money Bag" Promotions for NFL, MLB, and NBA Games Our Score 9.7 BUSR Get Offer NO CODE REQUIRED #4 #4 MyBookie 50% Deposit Match Up to $1,000 50% Deposit Match Up to $1,000 Supports Parlays, Teasers, and If Bets

Exciting Contests and Promotions with Huge Rewards

Boosted Parlays: More Picks, More Profits Our Score 9.4 MyBookie Get Offer NO CODE REQUIRED #5 #5 Everygame 100% Signup Bonus Up to $200 100% Signup Bonus Up to $200 Regular Promotional Competitions and Giveways

Enchanced Live Betting with Multiview Feature

Weekly Parlay Prize Draws on Losing Tickets Our Score 9.2 Everygame Get Offer NO CODE REQUIRED #6 #6 Bet105 50% Deposit Match up to $100 50% Deposit Match up to $100 $33 Free Bet Sunday Live Betting Promo

Parlay Hub Offers Ready-Made 3-Team and 4-Team Parlay Bets

15% Odds Boosts on MMA Parlay Bets Our Score 9.1 Bet105 Get Offer NO CODE REQUIRED #7 #7 BC.Game Up to $20,000 Welcome Bonus Up to $20,000 Welcome Bonus Hyper-Fast Transactions with a Big Range of Cryptocurrencies

Interactive Bet Slip with Quick Bet Mode

Exclusive Soccer Promotions Our Score 8.9 BC.Game Get Offer NO CODE REQUIRED #8 #8 BetUS 125% Bonus on First 3 Deposits 125% Bonus on First 3 Deposits Trusted Sportsbook Operating Since 1994

Advanced Parlay Builder for More Complex Betting Strategies

Locker Room Section Offers Tips and Insights for Bettors Our Score 8.8 BetUS Get Offer NO CODE REQUIRED #9 #9 XBet Get $200 in Bonus Bets Get $200 in Bonus Bets Regular Bet Boosts for NBA, NHL, UFC, and Soccer

7% Cashback on Horse Racing Bets

NFL Squares Contests and March Madness Brackets Our Score 8.7 XBet Get Offer NO CODE REQUIRED #10 #10 Wild.io 100% Welcome Bonus Up To $200 100% Welcome Bonus Up To $200 Claim $25 Free Bets With the Event of the Day

World-Class VIP Loyalty Program

Comboboosts on Select Sports and Esports Markets Our Score 8.5 Wild.io Get Offer NO CODE REQUIRED

Find the Best Florida Sportsbook for You

Here’s an in-depth review of our top-rated sportsbooks for online betting in Florida.

1. BetNow – Best Overall Florida Sports Betting Site for its Extensive Bet Options and an Industry-High Racebook Rebate Offer

BetNow is licensed and regulated by the Autonomous Island of Anjouan, part of the Union of the Comoros, and is the premier destination for online sports betting in Florida. It boasts extensive coverage of the US major leagues, college football, and basketball, and is the top spot for horse racing in 2025.

Florida Derby Coverage ✅ Live Streaming ✅ (Available on select races) Dedicated Horse Racing Promotion ✅ (10% rebate on horse racing) Special Features ✅ (High payout limits, mobile-friendly)

This mobile-friendly sportsbook is one of the best for betting on the Florida Derby and other horse racing events. It’s jam-packed with all the essentials: you can place straight bets, exactas, trifectas, superfectas, and even build parlays with win, place, and show options. If your bet loses, BetNow also gives a 10% rebate to ease the sting. The market selection is excellent, too. The BetNow Racebook features daily meets from tracks like Turffontein (South Africa), Epsom Downs (UK), Killarney (Ireland), Gulfstream Park (US), and Woodbine (Canada). Many races also stream live, so you can catch your horses and jockeys in action in real-time.

💡 Expert’s Opinion

Not many racebooks can rival BetNow’s 10% rebate offer, which is an industry high. BetOnline, in comparison, offers a 9% rebate on horse races. BetNow also offers generous payout limits. Payout caps also feature, with ‘Track A’ races allowing returns of up to $30,000. BetNow supports a full lineup of multi-race bets, too, from the classic Daily Double to high-risk, high-reward options like Pick 5 and Pick 6, where you aim to land five or six winners in a row at the same track.

2. BetOnline – Best for Early NBA Betting Lines on the Heat and Magic

BetOnline is a Panama-licensed sportsbook offering early betting lines on the NBA, extensive market coverage, fast payouts, high betting limits, and a rebet functionality.

Live Betting and Streaming ✅ Prop Betting ✅ (Team/player props on Florida’s pro and college sports teams) Dedicated NBA Promotions ✅ (One-Point Payback promotion) Special Features ✅ (Rebet feature, custom bet requests, prop bet builder)

This sharp sportsbook gives Miami Heat and Orlando Magic fans plenty to work with. From NBA to college hoops, it offers a deep menu of team and player props, letting you wager on everything from total game points to Bam Adebayo’s first-quarter rebounds. It also includes prop betting options on college players, something you won’t find on Florida’s solitary regulated sportsbook.

The live betting setup is fast and easy to use, featuring real-time streaming that keeps you closely connected to the action. BetOnline is also one of the first to release odds on futures like MVP candidates or championship winners, helping you lock in value before lines shift. In addition, its re-bet feature lets you quickly replicate a previous wager with a single tap, so you don’t need to pick bets from scratch again.

💡 Expert’s Opinion

BetOnline is a well-established name in the Florida sports betting industry, with notable partnerships including LaLiga, Matchroom, Golden Boy, and LFA. Its NBA coverage is among the most comprehensive, offering an impressive variety of betting lines and markets for each game.

One standout feature is its prop bet builder, which allows users to stack multiple NBA legs to create unique parlays. The “Mega Parlays” section occasionally features NBA parlays with odds climbing as high as +5000. For even more flexibility, bettors can also submit custom bet ideas via email to [email protected]. If approved, the line may be published for public wagering.

NBA fans also benefit from targeted promotions like “NBA One-Point Payback,” which refunds up to $100 in cash if your team loses by just a single point. Combined, these features make BetOnline a top-tier destination for serious NBA bettors.

3. BetUS – Best for Picks & Tips for the Daytona 500

BetUS, founded in 1994, is one of the oldest hubs for online betting in Florida. Its longevity underscores its reliability and strong reputation in Florida’s sports betting community. It is also a go-to platform for NASCAR fans, especially when it comes to the biggest race on the calendar, the Daytona 500.

Early Futures and Sharp Daytona 500 Odds ✅ Unique Bet Types ✅ (First-time winner, over 7.5 cautions, etc) Dedicated NASCAR Promo ❌ Special Features ✅ (Expert analysis blogs and YouTube shows, Prop Buildera)

As one of the best Florida betting sites, BetUS posts early futures, like the favorite to win the series title, and offers sharp odds on one of the most unpredictable races on the NASCAR calendar. You’ll find unique bet types, including first-time winner and over 7.5 cautions, along with a custom parlay builder that makes stacking NASCAR legs intuitive and easy. The site also features longshot value bets, which you can explore if you are feeling lucky. With extensive race coverage and user-friendly tools, BetUS gives Daytona 500 bettors the variety and value they’re looking for.

One thing we did notice is that BetUS doesn’t currently offer a dedicated NASCAR promotion. That might feel like a missed opportunity for race fans hoping for event-specific perks or boosters. Still, with solid sign-up and re-up bonuses available in both fiat and crypto and a wide range of bet types already in place, it’s not a dealbreaker. You’re still getting strong value.

💡 Expert’s Opinion

Daytona draws both local and global attention, and BetUS is one of the best places to bet it smartly. The sportsbook is licensed in Mwali and offers more than just value odds. It also equips you with helpful resources to make better picks. The BetUS TV section features expert previews and race-day analysis, while The Locker Room provides real-time betting notifications and event alerts for the Daytona 500 and other NASCAR races.

To help you bet with confidence, BetUS also publishes regular blog content from its in-house analysts. These deep dives cover everything from driver form and weather conditions to value picks and betting angles. With early lines, a flexible parlay builder, and expert insight baked into the experience, BetUS stands out as the most complete sportsbook for NASCAR and Daytona 500 betting in Florida.

How to Choose the Best Florida Sports Betting Site

Here’s the checklist we used for evaluation to determine which Florida sports betting apps are safe, feature-rich, and genuinely rewarding to use.

Accessibility from Florida – All the sites we recommend can be accessed from anywhere within the Sunshine State, not just on tribal land. Whether you’re in Miami, Tampa, or anywhere in between, you can log in and place bets without restrictions.

– All the sites we recommend can be accessed from anywhere within the Sunshine State, not just on tribal land. Whether you’re in Miami, Tampa, or anywhere in between, you can log in and place bets without restrictions. Licensing and Security – Every sportsbook on our list is properly licensed and adheres to strict data protection regulations. We verified that each one uses trusted payment processing and encrypted technology to keep your funds and personal info safe.

– Every sportsbook on our list is properly licensed and adheres to strict data protection regulations. We verified that each one uses trusted payment processing and encrypted technology to keep your funds and personal info safe. FL Team Coverage and Betting Markets – One of our top priorities was whether a sportsbook covers local Florida teams and the number of bet types it offers for those games. The best Florida sports betting apps offer deep coverage of both pro and college teams, including player props, game lines, and futures. Sites like BetUS even provide expert predictions and free picks to help guide your bets.

– One of our top priorities was whether a sportsbook covers local Florida teams and the number of bet types it offers for those games. The best Florida sports betting apps offer deep coverage of both pro and college teams, including player props, game lines, and futures. Sites like BetUS even provide expert predictions and free picks to help guide your bets. Welcome Bonus – Every site promises big bonuses, but we focused on value, rather than hype. We compared key details, including ease of claiming, eligible markets, expiry period, and wagering requirements. Only sportsbooks with fair and flexible terms made the cut.

– Every site promises big bonuses, but we focused on value, rather than hype. We compared key details, including ease of claiming, eligible markets, expiry period, and wagering requirements. Only sportsbooks with fair and flexible terms made the cut. Banking Methods – We have handpicked sportsbooks in Florida that offer multiple banking options, including cryptocurrency and gift cards. BetOnline accepts deposits and processes withdrawals in up to 16 cryptocurrencies. Florida’s regulated sports betting site only supports credit/debit cards, PayPal and Venmo wallets, and instant bank transfers.

– We have handpicked sportsbooks in Florida that offer multiple banking options, including cryptocurrency and gift cards. BetOnline accepts deposits and processes withdrawals in up to 16 cryptocurrencies. Florida’s regulated sports betting site only supports credit/debit cards, PayPal and Venmo wallets, and instant bank transfers. Recurring Promotions – Sportsbooks with recurring promotions give you a better chance of maintaining profitability than ones with only sign-up bonuses. These recurring deals can add up and even sometimes cover an entire bet. Our recommended sportsbooks offer a wide variety of promotions, including reloads, cashback rebates, and odds boosts.

– Sportsbooks with recurring promotions give you a better chance of maintaining profitability than ones with only sign-up bonuses. These recurring deals can add up and even sometimes cover an entire bet. Our recommended sportsbooks offer a wide variety of promotions, including reloads, cashback rebates, and odds boosts. Mobile/App – Mobile sports betting should be just as seamless as desktop, which is why the mobile experience played a big role in our rankings. The Florida sportsbooks we recommend all offer responsive, user-friendly mobile platforms that load fast and make it easy to browse odds and place bets on the go.

– Mobile sports betting should be just as seamless as desktop, which is why the mobile experience played a big role in our rankings. The Florida sportsbooks we recommend all offer responsive, user-friendly mobile platforms that load fast and make it easy to browse odds and place bets on the go. Customer Support – We made customer support a key part of our evaluation. For every sportsbook we reviewed, we tested their support channels ourselves, checking how quickly they responded, how helpful their agents were, and how easy it was to get in touch. Sites that offered fast, friendly, and accessible help across multiple channels ranked higher.

Registration: How to Sign Up at a Florida Online Sports Betting Site and Claim Your Welcome Bonus

Ready to start playing at one of the top sports betting apps in Florida? We’ll show you just how it’s done:

Visit the FL Sportsbook of Your Choice – Go to betonline.ag, for instance, and select “Join Now,” located in the top right corner of the home page.

– Go to betonline.ag, for instance, and select “Join Now,” located in the top right corner of the home page. Create an Account – Fill out the registration form with your name, email, postal code, phone number, and date of birth. Then, select “Create Account.”

– Fill out the registration form with your name, email, postal code, phone number, and date of birth. Then, select “Create Account.” Credit your Account and Enter a Promo Code – Start by funding your account using any of the available deposit methods. Make a deposit that meets the requirements to activate your bonus, and enter the promo code if applicable. At BetOnline, for instance, input “FREE250” at this stage to receive a 50% bonus, up to $250 in free bets.

– Start by funding your account using any of the available deposit methods. Make a deposit that meets the requirements to activate your bonus, and enter the promo code if applicable. At BetOnline, for instance, input “FREE250” at this stage to receive a 50% bonus, up to $250 in free bets. Start Playing – Go to the sports betting lobby, explore the betting markets of the sport you are most interested in, pick bets, bet amount, and place your bet.

Is Sports Betting Legal in Florida?

Yes, sports betting is legal in Florida, with both online and retail options available. Unlike other states that license multiple operators, Hard Rock sports betting in Florida is the sole legal platform, offering both mobile wagering and in-person betting at Seminole Tribe casinos under one unified brand.

Are you looking for the latest Florida sports betting updates? Here’s a snapshot of what’s legal and what remains off-limits in the state.

Betting Options Is It Legal in the State? Retail Sports Betting ✅ Online Sports Betting ✅ Tribal Casinos that House Sportsbooks ✅ Pari-Mutuel Horse Racing Betting at Physical Tracks ✅ Horse Racing Betting Online ✅ College Sports Betting ✅ (Prop betting on college players is prohibited) Esports Betting ❌ (Legal gray area)| Politics Betting ❌ Entertainment Betting ❌ Daily Fantasy Sports ❌ (Legal gray area)

Is There Legal Retail Sports Betting in Florida?

In-person FL sports betting is legal and only available at Seminole tribal casinos. The first sportsbook launched at Southern Florida Hard Rock locations on December 7, 2023, with additional venues opening shortly after. If you’re looking for where to place a legal bet, here’s a quick guide to retail sportsbooks in Florida:

Retail FL Sportsbooks Address Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood 1 Seminole Way, Davie, FL 33314, United States Seminole Classic Casino Hollywood 4150 N State Rd 7, Hollywood, FL 33021, United States Seminole Casino Coconut Creek 5550 NW 40th St, Coconut Creek, FL 33073, United States Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa 5223 Orient Rd, Tampa, FL 33610, United States Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee 506 S 1st St, Immokalee, FL 34142, United States Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel and Casino 17735 Reservation Road, Okeechobee, FL 34974

💡 Expert’s Opinion

The Hard Rock sportsbook in Hollywood is one of the most visited FL sports betting retail locations with eight betting windows, forty self-serve kiosks, and wall-to-wall live sports action.

Is Online Sports Betting Legal in Florida

Online sports betting in Florida is now legal, following several years of debate and uncertainty. It remains limited, though: the 2021 compact between the state of Florida and the Seminole Tribe gave the latter a monopoly over the sports betting market.

Under the compact, all online bets placed anywhere in the state must be processed through servers located on tribal land, a structure known as the “hub-and-spoke” model. This setup allows mobile betting to qualify as tribal gaming under federal law, while also granting the tribe exclusive rights to operate sportsbooks both online and in-person. The compact also established a profit-sharing model between key stakeholders and penalties for defaulters.

When Did Florida Legalize Sports Betting

FL sports gambling was first legalized in 2021. On May 25, 2021, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Seminole Tribe compact, and the state’s legislature passed CS/SB 2-A, authorizing the legalization of sports betting. This marked a significant shift in Florida’s gambling laws, expanding tribal gaming rights to include both retail and online sports betting.

Hard Rock Bet’s mobile sportsbooks were soft-launched, but operations were halted later that month after a US District Judge, Dabney Friedrich, blocked the compact.

The D.C. Circuit reinstated the Seminole Compact on June 30, 2023, clearing the way for the relaunch of retail and legal mobile sports betting. Hard Rock Bet resumed operations in November 2023, offering limited mobile access to existing users. Full access to mobile sports betting opened to all Floridians in December 2023, alongside the launch of retail sportsbooks at Seminole casinos statewide.

Does Florida Have Tribal Casinos with Sportsbooks?

Yes. The Seminole Tribe of Florida, through its Hard Rock Bet brand, offers retail sportsbooks in all six of its tribal casino resorts. The Miccosukee Tribe’s casinos, on the other hand, do not. These casinos – Little Trail Casino and the Miccosukee Casino and Resort – offer Class II gaming only.Hard Rock

Horse Racing Betting Legalities in Florida

Pari-mutuel wagering is fully legal in Florida and includes a wide range of betting options. Floridians can place bets on horse racing, including thoroughbred, harness, and quarter-horse races, as well as on simulcast greyhound races, jai alai matches, and poker at licensed cardrooms.

All of these activities are regulated by the Florida Gaming Control Commission, under Chapters 550 and 551 of the Florida Statutes, which provide the legal framework for overseeing and enforcing horse racing.

Florida allows online horse race betting through Advance-Deposit Wagering (ADW), but the state doesn’t issue its licenses for these online platforms. However, Floridians are legally permitted to place bets through out-of-state companies that are licensed elsewhere. Some of them include AmWager, TwinSpires, FanDuel Racing, and BetMGM Horse Racing.

College Sports Betting Legalities in Florida

Floridians are legally permitted to bet on college games and team outcomes on Florida sportsbook apps. However, the 2021 Seminole Tribe Compact explicitly prohibits pre-game and live prop bets on college athletes. This aligns with concerns from the NCAA to protect athlete welfare and game integrity.

Esports Betting Legalities in Florida

Florida gambling laws do not explicitly regulate or legalize esports betting. Therefore, it can be said to operate in a legal gray area. The state’s gaming compact and statutes primarily focus on sports events, typically referring to professional or collegiate athletics, rather than competitive video gaming.

Politics and Entertainment Betting Legalities in Florida

Legal retail and online sports betting in Florida does not include betting on politics or entertainment. The state does not authorize wagers on elections, political campaigns, or referendums. So, these types of markets are not available on the state’s only regulated FL online gambling platform, Hard Rock Bet.

Courts reviewing the Seminole compact have consistently upheld the narrow scope of what constitutes legal gambling in the state. In January 2025, Governor Ron DeSantis backed a ballot initiative aimed at preventing any future expansion of gambling to include categories such as political events or entertainment outcomes.

DFS in Florida

Florida has no explicit laws legalizing or prohibiting Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS), which makes it a gray area. DFS apps like Betr Picks, FanDuel, DraftKings, and Underdog operate and run contests freely within the state.

Multiple bills (HB 679 in 2023 and SB 1566/1568) have been proposed to regulate and legalize DFS, but none have passed. This is mostly due to concerns over the Seminole tribe’s gaming compact, which grants them exclusive rights to most gambling activities. Legalizing DFS could risk the tribe’s revenue-sharing payments to the state.

The most recent effort, CS/HB 1467, proposed in 2025, to ban betting on prearranged contests, regulate fantasy sports, centralize gaming regulation at the state level, and increase penalties for gambling contests, was indefinitely postponed and withdrawn from consideration.

What About Offshore Sportsbooks in FL?

They are viable options and are ideal if you are interested in markets like politics, entertainment, or esports that aren’t available on the FL online sports betting app, Hard Rock Bet. These offshore sportsbooks aren’t regulated in Florida or the US, but every one featured on this page operates legally under well-known international gaming authorities.

We only recommend offshore sportsbooks that are licensed by respected regulatory bodies, such as the Malta Gaming Authority, Curacao eGaming, or the relevant authorities in Anjouan, Mwali, and Panama. These Florida sports betting apps often offer a wider variety of betting markets, bigger promotions, more flexible banking options, and competitive odds. Just ensure that any site you choose is properly licensed and has a solid reputation within the betting community.

Some of the pros and cons of playing at offshore sportsbooks in Florida are:

Pros

College player prop bets allowed : Unlike Florida’s regulated sportsbook, offshore books allow player prop bets on Florida college teams.

: Unlike Florida’s regulated sportsbook, offshore books allow player prop bets on Florida college teams. Political wagering available : Florida law prohibits political wagers, but offshore sportsbooks legally offer them through international licenses.

: Florida law prohibits political wagers, but offshore sportsbooks legally offer them through international licenses. Same-game parlay feature : While Hard Rock Bet does offer same-game parlays, the odds are often heavily reduced. Our recommended sportsbooks provide full-value SGPs without slashing the potential payout.

: While Hard Rock Bet does offer same-game parlays, the odds are often heavily reduced. Our recommended sportsbooks provide full-value SGPs without slashing the potential payout. More ongoing promotions: US-regulated sportsbooks often stop at welcome bonuses and one or two more ongoing ones. Offshore sportsbooks offer more.

Cons

Hard Rock Bet loyalty programs – Players at offshore sportsbooks do not have access to sportsbook loyalty programs linked to Florida’s Hard Rock Bet casinos.

– Players at offshore sportsbooks do not have access to sportsbook loyalty programs linked to Florida’s Hard Rock Bet casinos. Less regulatory oversight: Ensure you only play at safe, verified sportsbooks, such as those listed in this guide. There are plenty of disreputable overseas sportsbooks operating online…

Mobile Betting Options and Betting Apps in Florida

Florida mobile sports betting is now live again through Hard Rock Bet, the only sports betting app available in the state. However, the range of available betting markets can be a little off-putting for serious Florida sports bettors.

Our recommended sportsbooks offer a wider range of betting markets and are better optimized for mobile use. Their mobile websites have fast-loading pages, an efficient search functionality, notification updates when bookmarked, and some even offer live streams.

The Path to Florida Sports Gambling Legislation

After a brief launch in 2021 and a lengthy legal battle, Hard Rock sports betting in Florida is officially back following a relaunch a few years back. Let’s examine the key legal decisions and political developments that led the charge to legalize Florida sports betting.

April 2025 – Protect the Constitution LLC filed a new lawsuit in Leon County circuit court, claiming the compact violated Florida’s 2018 voter-approved amendment requiring a public vote for gambling expansion.

– Protect the Constitution LLC filed a new lawsuit in Leon County circuit court, claiming the compact violated Florida’s 2018 voter-approved amendment requiring a public vote for gambling expansion. March 2025 – A Florida Senate committee unanimously passed a bill proposing punitive measures for Florida sports bettors who bet using insider information and using sportsbooks not offered by the Seminole Tribe.

– A Florida Senate committee unanimously passed a bill proposing punitive measures for Florida sports bettors who bet using insider information and using sportsbooks not offered by the Seminole Tribe. January 2025 – Governor Ron DeSantis launches a ballot initiative to prevent future gambling expansion

– Governor Ron DeSantis launches a ballot initiative to prevent future gambling expansion December 2024 – Florida Hard Rock Bet expands its app availability to all FL residents.

– Florida Hard Rock Bet expands its app availability to all FL residents. August 2024 – Betr Picks relaunches in Florida.

– Betr Picks relaunches in Florida. June 2024 – The US Supreme Court upholds the gaming compact between the Seminole tribe and the state of Florida. However, only Hard Rock sportsbook is licensed to accept sports bets in the state.

– The US Supreme Court upholds the gaming compact between the Seminole tribe and the state of Florida. However, only Hard Rock sportsbook is licensed to accept sports bets in the state. April 2024 – Prizepicks resumes daily fantasy sports contests in the state

– Prizepicks resumes daily fantasy sports contests in the state December 2023 – In-person wagering resumes at tribal casinos

– In-person wagering resumes at tribal casinos November 2023 – Florida online sports betting resumes for previous Hard Rock Bet app users.

– Florida online sports betting resumes for previous Hard Rock Bet app users. June 2023 – The US Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit overturns Friedrich’s decision, ruling that the compact is lawful as long as bets are routed through tribal-land servers.

– The US Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit overturns Friedrich’s decision, ruling that the compact is lawful as long as bets are routed through tribal-land servers. December 2021 – Hard Rock suspends its mobile operations. Weeks later, the D.C. Court of Appeals denied the Seminole Tribe’s emergency motion to restart betting. The court states that the tribe failed to demonstrate a strong likelihood of success on the merits or that irreparable harm would result from halting mobile sports betting during the appeal process.

– Hard Rock suspends its mobile operations. Weeks later, the D.C. Court of Appeals denied the Seminole Tribe’s emergency motion to restart betting. The court states that the tribe failed to demonstrate a strong likelihood of success on the merits or that irreparable harm would result from halting mobile sports betting during the appeal process. November 2021 – US District Judge Dabney Friedrich held that the 2021 compact violated the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA) and ordered a reinstatement of the compact. The tribe appeals the court’s ruling the following day. Hard Rock Bet was soft-launched.

– US District Judge Dabney Friedrich held that the 2021 compact violated the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA) and ordered a reinstatement of the compact. The tribe appeals the court’s ruling the following day. Hard Rock Bet was soft-launched. May 2021 – Gov. Ron DeSantis signs SB-2A (a gambling compact with the Seminole tribe) into agreement, legalizing sports betting, fantasy sports contests, poker, raffles, and casino gambling.

– Gov. Ron DeSantis signs SB-2A (a gambling compact with the Seminole tribe) into agreement, legalizing sports betting, fantasy sports contests, poker, raffles, and casino gambling. May 2018 – The US Supreme Court repeals the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA), giving states the right to decide for themselves whether to legalize sports betting.

How Does Florida’s Sports Betting Legislation Compare to Its Neighbors

Sports betting in The Sunshine State is back after a rocky start. However, its setup is far from typical, with exclusive tribal control and only one betting app. In this section, we compare the current Florida sports betting framework with those of its neighboring states.

Georgia

Sports betting in Georgia is currently not legal. There have been pro-sports betting initiatives nearly every year, but none have succeeded so far. In Feb. 2025, Georgia’s Senate rejected Senate Resolution 131, which would have allowed voters to decide whether to legalize sports and casino gambling.

Alabama

Alabama sports betting is not currently legal, but this is not due to a lack of effort on the part of the state. Several lawmakers have introduced bills to legalize sports betting as part of a broader gambling reform, but they have consistently stalled. The Yellowhammer state, as of now, is considered anti-gambling. The state’s constitution explicitly prohibits lotteries and gambling, and owning a gambling device is a Class A misdemeanor with a fine of up to $6,000 and up to a year in jail.

Most Popular Sports Teams, Athletes, and In-State Events for Online Betting in Florida

For a state with only one regulated FL sports gambling app, the Sunshine State is BIG on sports, with nine teams across the Big Four major leagues: NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL, plus a wealth of collegiate teams to root for. Let’s take a closer look at some of these teams, their current performance, future prospects, and which Florida sportsbook apps might be best to place bets on them.

🏈 NFL 🏀 NBA ⚾️ MLB 🏒 NHL ⚽️ MLS 🏀🏈 NCAA Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars Miami Heat, Orlando Magic Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning Inter Miami, Orlando City SC Florida Gators, Florida State University Seminoles, Miami Hurricanes, etc.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Miami Dolphins/Jacksonville Jaguars

The Buccaneers, Dolphins, and Jaguars are the famed Florida sports teams representing the state in the NFL. The Buccaneers have experienced recent success, highlighted by a Super Bowl win in 2020 on their home turf. Playoff appearances have been regular since then, and the Bucs will hope to take a step further this season. In 2024, they boasted the league’s third-best offense but struggled on defense, ranking 18th. To address that, the franchise has added promising young defensive talent, such as linebacker Jihaad Campbell, in the draft.

The Miami Dolphins, winners of two Super Bowls back in the 1970s, had a more balanced 2024–25 season. Their defense looked sharp, finishing 10th overall, while the offense lagged behind at 22nd. Still, they remain strong contenders in the AFC playoffs. As for the Jacksonville Jaguars, they’re entering a rebuild. After a disappointing 4-13 season and a coaching shake-up, the Jags are looking to bounce back with fresh leadership and new signings.

BetOnline is our top pick for NFL betting: it features NFL-specific promotions, live pro and college football betting, select live streaming, a unique parlay builder, and odds boosts on select games.

Miami Heat/Orlando Magic

The Miami Heat have made the playoffs in 10 of the last 15 seasons under one of the NBA’s longest-tenured coaches, Erik Spoelstra. They are currently nowhere near their Big Three era, but with Jimmy Butler now cross-country with the Warriors and Andrew Wiggins and Kyle Anderson joining the team, the squad still looks strong heading into the 2025-26 season.

As for the Orlando Magic, they managed to finish just ahead of their in-state rivals in the 2024–25 standings. However, their playoff run ended just as quickly, falling 4–1 to the Boston Celtics in the first round. As with the Heat, the Magic will hope to go a stage or two further in the playoffs next season and are well worth a bet to do so in our book.

If you are interested in backing Florida’s NBA teams, BetNow offers competitive odds on both and even gives a 2% rebate on sports losses, which can come in handy if your pick doesn’t hit.

Miami Marlins/Tampa Bay Rays

When it comes to MLB betting in Florida, there are two teams to be excited about: the Marlins and the Rays. The Marlins reached the playoffs in 2023 as a Wild Card team, finishing third in the NL East. But they couldn’t build on that momentum in 2024, ending the season with over 100 losses.

The Rays also fell short, missing the postseason with an 80–82 record and finishing near the bottom of the league in OPS. To strengthen their offense, they brought in key players like Ha-Seong Kim and Danny Jansen.

For baseball betting fans, BetUS offers expert analysis videos, betting predictions, and free-to-enter MLB contests like Bettor Up, Beat the Streak, and Home Plate.

Florida Panthers/Tampa Bay Lightning

The Panthers are on a tear, winning back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2024 and 2025, both against the Oilers. It’s their first-ever title run, and they’ve quickly become one of the NHL’s most dominant teams. While the Lightning haven’t lifted the Cup recently, they remain top-tier, leading the league in goals per game and ranking among the best in defense for the 2024/25 season.

For NHL betting, Bovada offers excellent options, including first goalscorer, period-by-period scoring, and boosted odds on select parlays. You’ll also earn reward points just for placing a parlay bet.

Inter Miami

Since Messi arrived alongside his former Barcelona teammates, Inter Miami has transformed from a perennial bottom dweller to a title contender. Under Tata Martino, they won the Leagues Cup and Supporters’ Shield before he stepped down in late 2024.

Now with Javier Mascherano in charge and fresh ideas flowing, a league title doesn’t feel far off. If you’re backing Miami, the sports betting Florida app, BetOnline, offers soccer promos like Red Card Refund and LaLiga Insurance, plus live streams and in-play betting on every match.

Daytona Races

Daytona International Speedway, one of the most prestigious events in motorsports, hosts several races throughout the year. Some include the Daytona 500, Rolex 24, and the Coke Zero Sugar 400. Our recommended Florida online sportsbooks all offer odds on Daytona 500 races.

Best Florida Sports Betting Promos for 2025

These are some of the must-have Florida sports betting promos to watch out for before committing to any sportsbook.

Deposit Match

A deposit match is an FL online sports betting promotion where the sportsbook matches your deposit by a percentage, up to a specified amount. An example is a 100% deposit bonus up to $2.000.

No-Sweat Bets

A no-sweat bet, also known as a first bet insurance, refunds your wager, in the form of bonus bets or site credit, if your wager loses.

Sports/Horse Racing Rebates

Rebates offer a small percentage of your losses on sports bets back, especially with horse racing. They are often calculated on a daily/weekly basis. Every Monday, BetNow, our number one sports betting Florida app, offers a 10% rebate on your net losses from the previous week.

Odds Boosts

Top Florida online sportsbooks offer odds boosts where the sportsbook increases the odds on selected bets, allowing you to win more without increasing your stake. BetNow, BetOnline, and Bovada all offer odds boosts on select bets and parlays.

Sport-Specific Promotions

These FL sports betting app promotions are designed for a single sport and can’t be used outside of this sport. BetOnline regularly features promotions like Open Playoff Insurance for golf, Red Card Refund for soccer, and Split Decision Refund for UFC.

VIP/Loyalty Programs

Most Florida online sports betting sites offer loyalty programs that reward their regulars. You earn points every time you place a bet, and those points can unlock things like free bets, cashback, faster withdrawals, or even invites to exclusive events. The more you play, the better the rewards.

Florida Sports Betting Betting Tips and Mistakes to Avoid

Many people don’t realize that betting with an unlicensed sportsbook is a gamble in itself. If you’re in Florida, your best bet is with a licensed operator that follows the rules, protects your info, and pays out fairly. These are some other common rookie mistakes you shouldn’t be making.

Taking Florida sports betting promos at face value – Don’t let a flashy promo fool you; a $500 bonus isn’t really $500 if the terms make it nearly impossible to cash out. Make sure you understand the wagering rules and game restrictions; otherwise, that ‘bonus’ might never turn into real money.

– Don’t let a flashy promo fool you; a $500 bonus isn’t really $500 if the terms make it nearly impossible to cash out. Make sure you understand the wagering rules and game restrictions; otherwise, that ‘bonus’ might never turn into real money. Overbetting the home team – You can be a die-hard fan and still be a smart bettor. Supporting your team emotionally is great, but when it comes to your wallet, trust the stats more.

– You can be a die-hard fan and still be a smart bettor. Supporting your team emotionally is great, but when it comes to your wallet, trust the stats more. Chasing value starts with shopping around – Odds can vary significantly between sportsbooks, which affects your bottom line. Check multiple legal Florida sportsbooks before placing your bet, and prioritize those with odds boosts or promo pricing.

– Odds can vary significantly between sportsbooks, which affects your bottom line. Check multiple legal Florida sportsbooks before placing your bet, and prioritize those with odds boosts or promo pricing. Chasing losses – Thinking you can recover your losses by staking more on the next bet rarely ends well. The problem is, when you’re chasing, you’re often not thinking clearly. You start placing bigger bets on weaker picks, hoping to recoup your losses quickly, rather than sticking to value or logic. The reality is, losing is part of the game. The smart move is to manage your bankroll, trust your process, and play the long game, a strategy that applies equally to sports wagering and when playing at Florida online casinos.

Responsible Florida Sports Gambling

Florida sports betting can be an enjoyable and sometimes profitable pastime, but it should always be treated as just that. It’s not a replacement for a steady income or a solution to financial stress.

If you find yourself chasing losses or struggling to stop, you may need support. The resources below offer free, practical help for managing gambling-related issues:

Have You Found Your New Favorite Florida Online Sportsbook?

If you’ve tried Hard Rock Bet, you surely have a sense of what regulated Florida sports betting apps have to offer. With this sportsbook, you get limited bet types, modest promos, and a fairly standard experience. For some people, that’s enough. But if you want more from your sportsbook, it’s worth looking beyond the state-regulated options.

BetNow gives you room to play. You’ll find crypto deposits, more flexible bet types like teasers and if bets, and regular contests like $1m Bracket Madness or MLB Grand Slam. It’s an all-in-one gambling site that’s built for people who enjoy betting not just as a transaction, but as an experience.

FAQs

Does Florida allow sports betting? Yes. Florida sports betting was first legalized in 2021, via a tribal compact, but it was later challenged and voided in court that same year. A federal appeals court overturned that decision in 2023, making Florida online sports betting legal again.

Are sports betting apps legal in Florida? Betting apps in Florida are legal, but their availability is limited. Only one FL online gambling app offers sports betting markets, whereas you can access DFS3 through several apps, including Underdog, ProphetX, and Kalshi.

What sports betting apps are legal in Florida? The Hard Rock Bet app, operated by the Seminole tribe, is the only regulated FL sports betting app.