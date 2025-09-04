REEVO has entered a partnership with aggregation platform BetConstruct that will see its catalogue of online casino games made available to players and operators worldwide.

The deal is centred around REEVO’s proprietary portfolio of over 80 online slot and casino games but does not include titles from other developers that it runs through its own aggregation platform.

It is part of REEVO’s broader strategy to expand its reach and deliver more exciting games globally.

More REEVO Games In The Pipeline

REEVO is renowned for its own aggregator platform that features over 10,000 games from a long cast list of providers, with slots, table games, live dealer games and more.

Operators can integrate that extensive catalogue of games quickly and efficiently into their own product with a single API.

While that is one of REEVO’s key services, it has also retained its reputation as a top online casino games developer in its own right.

Wild Kangaroo Spins

Within the past few weeks, the studio has launched Wild Kangaroo Spins, Bullfighting Champion 2 and Hot Chicken Reels with Primu’s Pyramid due to go live on September 17 and Guardians of the Realms following on October 1.

BetConstruct is a technology and service provider for the online and land-based gaming industry.

It has pioneered its own business management environment, the SpringBME platform, to oversee a wide variety of its offerings including an online and retail sportsbook, classic and live casino, poker and skill games.

Just last week it was named the Leader In Sports Betting at the Sports Betting West Africa+ Eventus Awards, held in Ghana.

Hot Chicken Reels

What They Said

Karl Grech, Head of Business Development at REEVO, said: “This partnership with BetConstruct marks a significant step forward for REEVO.

“Our games are designed to deliver unforgettable player experiences, and being part of BetConstruct’s vast and innovative platform allows us to showcase that vision to a much wider audience.

“We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration creates and look forward to building long-term value together for operators and players alike.”

Adam Calleja Urry, Business Development Director (Malta) at BetConstruct, added: “With years of experience driving growth and innovation in the iGaming industry, we know that strong collaborations are at the heart of continued success.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to working with like-minded companies who share our passion for innovation, and we look forward to combining our strengths with REEVO to enhance our offerings and create even greater value for our partners and players worldwide.”