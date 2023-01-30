PS5 stock woes should be over now, says PlayStation

Ever since Sony’s PlayStation 5 console launched in late 2020, nabbing one has been a tricky ask. The console was constantly out of stock at online retailers, brick and mortar stores would ask you to put down a preorder, and buying one direct from Sony involved long queues. This was thanks to a number of reasons – the global chip shortage, shipping delays, trade wars, and general COVID-19-induced madness.

But despite many of those issues continuing to exist, it appears Sony is far more confident in its ability to deliver PS5 hardware stock in 2023, with the company announcing there is now an ‘increased supply of PS5 consoles’ in a PlayStation Blog post penned by Isabelle Tomatis, Sony Interactive’s VP of Hardware and Peripherals.

‘Thank you for your patience as we navigated unprecedented demand for the PS5 console amid global challenges,’ the post reads. ‘If you’re looking to purchase a PS5 console, you should now have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally.’

A brief look on Amazon shows that, at the time of writing, the PS5 Digital Edition is in stock, as is the PS5 Controller Bundle (which comes with two controllers), as well as the God of War Ragnarok Bundle. The PS5 Disc Edition appears to be unavailable, however.

The announcement coincides with a new, broad marketing campaign from Sony Interactive Entertainment, which features a live-action commercial depicting several of its big-name franchises. The trailer shows characters and scenes from games like God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and Final Fantasy XVI happening in the real world, and being reported on by a news team.

A brief segment of the commercial also has many speculating that a new and unannounced Uncharted game is on the way, despite its primary developer, Naughty Dog, recently stating that it was ‘done’ with Uncharted.

