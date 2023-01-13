Final Fantasy 16 producer quells PC release rumors: ‘Buy a PS5’

Final Fantasy 16 is the next highly-anticipated entry in the iconic Japanese RPG series, but even though the series has seen its titles released on multiple console and PC platforms in recent years, it seems as if FF16 will be exclusive to PlayStation’s PS5 console, at least for the foreseeable future.

According to a video interview spotlighted by the industry insider known as Genki, Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida (who also served as the producer for the much-loved MMO Final Fantasy 14), made remarks that aimed to put a stop to any rumours about FF16 releasing on PC.

According to Genki’s translation, Yoshida is quoted as saying (in quite a dismissive tone, we might add), ‘Nobody said a word about a PC version releasing,’ and joked, ‘Don’t worry about that, buy a PS5!’

"Nobody said a word about a PC version releasing. Why is it like a PC version is releasing 6 months later? Don't worry about that, buy a PS5! (laughs) Sorry, I went overboard. We did our best so please look forward to it" lol pic.twitter.com/o5i1JsNnbc — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) January 9, 2023

Final Fantasy has traditionally been a series associated with PlayStation, with each new title released exclusively on PlayStation consoles since Final Fantasy 7 (previous to that, they released on Nintendo consoles). Square Enix and PlayStation have a strong co-marketing and exclusivity relationship, especially in their native Japanese market.

Of course, mainline Final Fantasy games have frequently been ported to other platforms after their initial release, including PC. Given the increasing behaviour of publishing games designed for consoles on PC platforms (even PlayStation itself has begun publishing its formerly console-exclusive games like God of War and Uncharted on PC), it’s natural that many eager players would be hoping for a PC version of Final Fantasy 16 to happen.

Kotaku has drawn attention to the fact that some of the initial trailers for Final Fantasy 16 featured disclaimers that the game is ‘not available on other platforms for a limited time after release on PS5’. The trailer in question also features a disclaimer at the beginning that, ‘The following content is captured on PC emulating the PS5 experience,’ though of course, most games are developed using PC-based tools.

Whatever the case, the PS5 will seemingly be the only place to play Final Fantasy 16 in 2023.

Final Fantasy 16 will be released on 22 June 2023