Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 set for 2023 release, says Insomniac

Insomniac has confirmed the planned release date for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and explained the game's current absence.
19 Oct 2022
Leah J. Williams
venom spider-man 2

Image: Insomniac Games

Developer Insomniac Games has spoken out about progress on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, confirming the reason why fans have not been privy to a new trailer since the initial game announcement. In a response on Twitter, Insomniac confirmed fans had nothing to worry about, and claimed the team is making ‘good progress’ on the upcoming adventure.

It reaffirmed the game is set for 2023, but also explained that ‘showing games takes time, effort, resources, and coordination’. For now, the company is not ready to reveal more – but fans can rest assured that work on the game is continuing at a steady pace, and that Insomniac will lift the lid on Spider-Man 2 when the time is right.

In addition to Spider-Man 2, Insomniac is also hard at work on a video game adaptation of Wolverine – although this is currently undated, and it’s unknown if the two titles are being developed concurrently. Whatever the case, it’s clear Insomniac has a lot on its plate – and that there’s plenty brewing behind the scenes.

We’re about to enter a new age of comic book video game adaptations, and Insomniac is one of many developers leading the pack. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is amongst the most anticipated new titles on the menu, and one of the biggest reasons to look forward to 2023.

According to the studio, it will be ‘everything you love’ about the original Spider-Man game and ‘more’, with plenty of surprises along the way – including new villains, and ‘lots of threads’.

While there’s still a chance the game will be pushed back into 2023, Insomniac seems set on its current goal posts. Should it be delayed, fans will no doubt support the decision and the health of staff working on the title, but until then, we can all look forward to seeing more of the game in the coming months.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to launch exclusively for PlayStation 5 next year.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

