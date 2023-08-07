PAX Aus 2023 will feature Nintendo, Bethesda, and more

News

The first major exhibitors for PAX Aus 2023 have been revealed.
7 Aug 2023
Leah J. Williams
Culture

PAX Aus 2023 will play host to the return of Nintendo and Bethesda, with both companies serving as headliners for the first wave of show floor exhibitor announcements. Notably, both were absent for the show’s return in 2022 – although Bethesda did hold its own separate showcase in the Melbourne CBD.

For its part, Nintendo has confirmed it will showcase two major tournament finals during PAX Aus 2023 – the Splatoon 3 AU/NZ Championship 2023, and the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe AU/NZ Championship 2023. So far, the company has not confirmed whether it will also showcase new and upcoming games as part of the wider PAX Aus festivities.

Online qualifiers to appear in the newly-announced tournaments at PAX Aus 2023 have now been announced, with keen competitors encouraged to learn more on the Nintendo website.

As for Bethesda, it will likely be showing off the soon-to-be-released Starfield at PAX Aus 2023. Other titles that may be set for an appearance include The Elder Scrolls Online and Fallout 76.

Read: The Elder Scrolls Online should live forever

Beyond these blockbuster names, the PAX Aus team has also confirmed a number of other new and returning exhibitors for the 2023 show.

Devolver Digital is on board (and likely to spotlight upcoming titles like The Plucky Squire, Gunbrella, and Anger Foot), as well as big names in tech like Audio-Technica, Aftershock PC, Cooler Master, HTC Vive, Corsair, and MSI. ASUS ROG will also be present, for anyone curious about the excellent ASUS ROG Ally handheld console, or laptops like the newly-released Asus ROG Strix G16 (2023) G614.

Crunchyroll is another major name now confirmed to appear at PAX Aus 2023.

Joining these names will be publisher and developer NetEase Games (Naraka: Bladepoint, Dead by Daylight Mobile), Ukiyo Studios, and PikPok Games (Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days), as well as the winners of the PAX Aus 2023 Indie Showcase.

It’s expected that more names will be announced for PAX Aus 2023 in the coming weeks.

Stay tuned to the PAX Aus website for more details as we head towards the show’s return from 6-8 October 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

