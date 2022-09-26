Bethesda is hosting a fan ‘playground’ at PAX Aus 2022

Bethesda is no stranger to going big at PAX Aus – and this year’s show is no exception. If you wander down to the The Dove Club in Collins Street, Melbourne between 7-8 October 2022, you’ll encounter a dazzling event known as ‘Worlds of Bethesda’. Here, you’ll be able to explore a massive venue transformed to represent the worlds of Redfall, Starfield, The Elder Scrolls Online, and Fallout – with each part of the venue being ‘transformed’ by the lore and world of these games.

Bethesda has promised ‘interactive experiences, immersive entertainment, themed food and beverages, a community party,’ and a whole lot more at the event. There’ll be a Tamrielic tavern inspired by The Elder Scrolls Online to explore, an ‘anti-gravity’ space room inspired by Starfield, as well as a post-apocalyptic ‘survivor HQ’ inspired by Redfall. Each experience will be available to explore freely, although you will need to book in for a slot – and these will be very in-demand.

Everyone who attends the Worlds of Bethesda activation will come away with souvenirs, including a limited edition collectible passport and goodie bag. If you manage to nab a slot, you’ll also be able to bring your own Xbox controller to have it airbrushed, by the stellar modders at WeAreRobots, with symbols of your favourite Bethesda game.

The event will also play host to an array of prize draws, with keen punters able to win a custom Redfall & Starfield PC built by AfterShockPC, as well as a Breton Chilly Chest and other merchandise.

Tickets to book the Worlds of Bethesda are free, and are available via the Eventbrite page. Fans will be able to register for a single one-hour session, which will take place between 11:00 am – 4:30 pm AEST on 7-8 October 2022, during PAX Aus 2022.

There are multiple session types available, including a session for younger players aged 15-18 years old, and a sensory sensitive session for those who’d prefer a quieter experience. On Friday at 7:00 pm AEST, there will also be an 18+ community party featuring live music, guest appearances, cosplay and more.

Make sure to book your spot before tickets run out the door.