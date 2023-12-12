NSW Government to introduce new video game funding

After much planning, the Minns government has announced its Creative Communities policy, which is designed to support arts, culture, and creativity in New South Wales. In addition to supporting traditional cultural institutions including libraries and museums, and traditional arts like screen, theatre, dance, and visual arts, a press release has also made clear that video games will be included in these plans.

Specifically, the Minns government has announced that Screen NSW will be made more independent, and empowered to provide support to the games industry via “a new digital games seed development fund and market travel program” to grow the digital games industry in the state.

At this stage, plans are yet to be formalised, but it does appear good news is on the way. While funding goals and criteria have not been outlined yet, we can expect details in the coming months.

Read: What video game funding really means for local Australian developers

Regardless of timing, it’s great to see video games appear within the Creative Communities policy, and to have them featured so prominently in these future plans. After years of reluctance, it appears the NSW Government is finally recognising the potential of games – no doubt inspired by successful funding programs in Queensland, Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania, the Northern Territory and beyond.

“Creative Communities has the goal of sustainably growing the depth and breadth of creative industries throughout NSW, and over the next decade enabling creative individuals, organisations and communities throughout the state to reach their potential,” the Minns government announced.

“A thriving cultural sector is welcoming for younger generations… the grass roots for the next generation of great artists, makers, creative thinkers and doers. The drive for a thriving creative and cultural sector has a number of benefits and outcomes, including a more diverse and resilient economy. Creative Communities’ commitment is to the artists, makers and workers in the arts, culture, and creative industries.”

With the overarching vision for Creative Communities set to unfold over the next ten years, we will likely see change enacted slowly – but for now, we can look forward to a brighter future for local NSW games. Stay tuned for more details about these incoming changes, and for details on new funding opportunities in the state.