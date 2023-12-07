Screen Queensland is doubling funds for local game developers

Screen Queensland has announced a significant increase in funding for local game developers in Queensland, with its Games Grants program now set to support projects with up to AUD $200,000 per round. As noted, this funding supports developers in the creation of prototypes, early access releases, and full launches, with individual projects able to receive up to AUD $300,000 in grants during their lifecycle.

The funding boost is reportedly a direct result of success in the Queensland games sector, with previous funding rounds contributing to significant jobs creation and economic re-investment. In the 2022-23 financial year, Screen Queensland invested more than AUD $2 million in support for 19 game projects, which reportedly “generated an estimated AUD $11.5 million in local expenditure.”

It also allowed Queensland to achieve an 11% increase in the number of full-time games jobs available in the state, up to around 300 positions. Screen Queensland believes this was directly related to the introduction of the Digital Games Incentive and Games Grants, which accounted for “almost half of all game development jobs created nationally.”

Both initiatives were created as a means to boost Queensland’s game production, and establish the state as a game development capital.

“Queensland games like Witch Beam’s Unpacking and Toast Interactive’s Richie’s Plank Experience have

rightly attracted incredible interest from international publishers and enthralled gamers all over the world,” Jacqui Feeney, Screen Queensland CEO said in a press release.

“Screen Queensland is proud to support the ingenuity and creativity of our local games developers in

creating Queensland IP. Increasing our Games Grants is another vital step in ensuring they have every opportunity for success.”

As noted by Jed Dawson, Screen Queensland Head of Games, the state is currently making a major impact on the Australian games industry, with several prominent titles originating in Queensland and being supported by Screen Queensland – including titles like Unpacking, Phantom Abyss, Go-Go Town, Len’s Island, My Little Pony: Mane Merge, Servonauts, Bears in Space, On Point, and more.

“We are seeing incredible growth in the number of games coming out of Queensland right now, and the

quality of these games is astounding,” Dawson said. With Screen Queensland announcing a boost for funding, there is hope this success will continue.

In a tumultuous year filled with studio closures and significant layoffs, it’s great to see Screen Queensland doubling down in the local Australian games industry, and proving funds in a time when they’re most needed. To learn more about the Screen Queensland Games Grants and eligibility, head to the Screen Queensland website. The next round of applications are due by 29 January 2024.