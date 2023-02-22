Northern Territory government announces funding for video games

News

The Northern Territory government has announced a major expansion of its creative funding program.
22 Feb 2023
Leah J. Williams
Image: Screen Territory

The Northern Territory government has announced a major expansion of its Screen Territory Funding Program for 2022-23, which will now include a Games Development grant. The third round of this funding is currently open, with developers invited to submit their concepts and prototypes for consideration.

Northern Territory-based game developers can apply for up to AU $10,000 to complete a video game concept, and up to AU $25,000 to complete a prototype. AU $40,000 is also available for developers ready for Early Access, with this grant designed to aid developers on the final leg of their release journey.

Read: Stray Gods wouldn’t exist without Buffy, and the Australian Government

‘I am always excited to see the unique stories of the Northern Territory shared, from the big screen to the small screen, and now directly to gamers worldwide,’ Nicole Mansion, Northern Territory Minister for Industry said in a press release announcing the expansion. ‘The Territory screen industry is going from strength to strength, and with the popularity of the video game industry, our new grants will plant the first seeds of a new gaming industry, right here in the Northern Territory.’

‘For every dollar the Territory Government invests in our vibrant screen industry, a minimum spend of $4 is generated in our economy across employment and goods and services, helping to deliver our $40 billion economy by 2030.’

In addition to providing monetary support to developers, the new fund will also include travel grants for conferences including Games Connect Asia Pacific (GCAP), and the Australasian Gaming Expo.

Darwin-based studio Larrikin Interactive (Diets and Deities) has expressed its enthusiasm for this initiative, describing it as a much-needed step towards a more diverse Australian games industry.

‘We have an incredibly passionate game development industry here in the Territory, and this opportunity will cement the Northern Territory as an attractive ecosystem to develop video games and enable us to directly compete with other States and Territories for talent,’ Dylan Bennett, Larrikin Interactive founder said.

Applications for the latest round of Screen Territory funding, which now includes a dedicated Games Development grant, can be submitted until 20 March 2023. You can learn more about this process via the GrantsNT website.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

