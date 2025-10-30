Best Esports Betting Sites 2025

Aussie Esports Sportsbooks Ranked October, 2025

Find the Top Bookmakers for Esports Betting in Australia

In this section, we take a closer look at our top-rated bookmakers for esports betting in Australia, breaking down what each one does best and where they could improve.

Best Esports Option Overall; Top for LoL Betting Mafia Casino Mafia Casino, founded in 2024, tops our list here because it does practically everything right. It offers good market depth across all major esports titles, including Counter-Strike and Dota 2, but we will focus on its League of Legends offerings. While most of its competitors focus on the League of Legends World Championship alone, Mafia Casino also covers the European Masters. This broader coverage means you can bet on high-level LoL action throughout the year, not just during the biggest tournament of the season. With more events, matches, and betting markets available, you'll have greater opportunities to make strategic wagers and gain a stronger sense of team form, playstyle trends, and meta shifts leading into major competitions. + Show more Overall Verdict 10.0 /10 Welcome offer 100% up to $750 + 200 Free Spins Get Offer Quick Overview Mafia Casino, founded in 2024, tops our list here because it does practically everything right. It offers good market depth across all major esports titles, including Counter-Strike and Dota 2, but we will focus on its League of Legends offerings. While most of its competitors focus on the League of Legends World Championship alone, Mafia Casino also covers the European Masters. This broader coverage means you can bet on high-level LoL action throughout the year, not just during the biggest tournament of the season. With more events, matches, and betting markets available, you'll have greater opportunities to make strategic wagers and gain a stronger sense of team form, playstyle trends, and meta shifts leading into major competitions. + Show more Pros Deep LoL market coverage

Competitive betting odds on LoL

Embedded quality live streams and match trackers Cons Lacks esports competitions

Top Parlay Betting Site with Extensive Esports Coverage Spinsy If there's one sportsbook that makes esports betting feel limitless, it's Spinsy. It is packed with more titles, tournaments, and bet types than most others combined. Spinsy offers an impressive range of esports titles, with odds on more than 15. You'll find all the staples like Counter-Strike, Dota 2, League of Legends, and Valorant, alongside niche titles such as Rainbow Six, StarCraft, Mobile Legends, and Halo. What we particularly liked is that many of these games fall into familiar genres like MOBAs and FPSs, so once you understand one, it's easy to get a feel for others. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.9 /10 Welcome offer 100% Up To $750 + 200 Free Spins Get Offer Quick Overview If there's one sportsbook that makes esports betting feel limitless, it's Spinsy. It is packed with more titles, tournaments, and bet types than most others combined. Spinsy offers an impressive range of esports titles, with odds on more than 15. You'll find all the staples like Counter-Strike, Dota 2, League of Legends, and Valorant, alongside niche titles such as Rainbow Six, StarCraft, Mobile Legends, and Halo. What we particularly liked is that many of these games fall into familiar genres like MOBAs and FPSs, so once you understand one, it's easy to get a feel for others. + Show more Pros Betting odds on 15+ titles

Dedicated esports tab

Coverage of up to 20 tournaments on Counter-Strike Cons Lacks esports competitions

Live chat responses appear automated 🥇 Why It's Best for Esports Fans Who Build Parlays Spinsy also excels in the depth of its tournaments for each title. During our review, we found odds on more than 20 Counter-Strike tournaments and at least 3 for smaller titles like Rainbow Six. This depth gives endless flexibility when creating parlays, so you can easily fill your slip with esports picks without resorting to WNBA or NFL betting. For those who love variety and value in one place, Spinsy delivers one of the most comprehensive esports betting experiences in Australia. 🕹️ Dedicated Esports Tab We really liked the site layout. Every title sits under a dedicated Esports tab with a clean dropdown that lists all games at a glance, so you can jump straight to Counter-Strike, Valorant, League of Legends, Dota 2, or Rainbow Six in a single click. That structure reduces menu hopping, cuts misclicks, and keeps your place when you switch between titles during live betting or parlay building. 🥇 Why It's Best for Esports Fans Who Build Parlays Spinsy also excels in the depth of its tournaments for each title. During our review, we found odds on more than 20 Counter-Strike tournaments and at least 3 for smaller titles like Rainbow Six. This depth gives endless flexibility when creating parlays, so you can easily fill your slip with esports picks without resorting to WNBA or NFL betting. For those who love variety and value in one place, Spinsy delivers one of the most comprehensive esports betting experiences in Australia. 🕹️ Dedicated Esports Tab We really liked the site layout. Every title sits under a dedicated Esports tab with a clean dropdown that lists all games at a glance, so you can jump straight to Counter-Strike, Valorant, League of Legends, Dota 2, or Rainbow Six in a single click. That structure reduces menu hopping, cuts misclicks, and keeps your place when you switch between titles during live betting or parlay building. By contrast, Mafia Casino places esports under the general Sports tab and lists titles alongside traditional codes, which adds extra clicks and makes it harder to scan all esports options in one view. 💡 Expert’s Opinion Spinsy makes building parlays effortless from start to finish. The combination of deep market coverage, an intuitive layout, and generous parlay incentives, like its accumulator boost, makes it one of the most convenient and rewarding platforms for bettors who love stacking multiple esports picks. Top Welcome Offer and Ongoing Promotions Crownplay Crownplay, like Spinsy, offers odds on 15+ markets, which we consider huge. But we were most drawn to its welcome offer and ongoing promotions. The site offers a 100% matched deposit bonus up to $150, which may not be the biggest on the market, but its 6x wagering requirement is refreshingly reasonable. Many competitors require 25x or higher playthroughs, often with restrictions that exclude esports bets altogether. Crownplay’s bonus, on the other hand, applies to esports markets and is structured to give players a genuine chance to benefit. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.8 /10 Welcome offer 250% Up To 4,500 AUD + 350 Free Spins + 1 Bonus Crab Get Offer Quick Overview Crownplay, like Spinsy, offers odds on 15+ markets, which we consider huge. But we were most drawn to its welcome offer and ongoing promotions. The site offers a 100% matched deposit bonus up to $150, which may not be the biggest on the market, but its 6x wagering requirement is refreshingly reasonable. Many competitors require 25x or higher playthroughs, often with restrictions that exclude esports bets altogether. Crownplay’s bonus, on the other hand, applies to esports markets and is structured to give players a genuine chance to benefit. + Show more Pros Multiple esports-friendly ongoing promotions

Huge range of esports titles/markets

Low bonus wagering requirements Cons Outdated UI design

No esports comps for players to partake in 🥇 Why It's Best for Ongoing Promotions The sheer volume and consistency of Crownplay’s ongoing promotions are something we just couldn’t ignore. At the time of review, it offered a weekly reload bonus of 50% up to $750, a 10% cashback bonus up to $750, and boosted odds on both traditional and esports markets. These offers run year-round and rotate frequently enough to help bettors maximise value. 📋 Fair Terms & Conditions Crownplay’s promotional terms are refreshingly fair and transparent, which is part of what makes its offers so worthwhile. The weekly reload bonus comes with a reasonable minimum deposit of $30 AUD and a wagering requirement of just 8x. We also liked that odds boosts carry no wagering requirement at all when bets are placed using real funds, meaning whatever you win is yours to keep. 💡 Expert's Opinion Crownplay hits the sweet spot for bettors who want plenty of markets to explore and a steady lineup of promotions that come with fair, transparent terms. License Curacao Esports ✅ Available Games Dota 2, LoL, CSGO, Valorant, Starcraft 2, Kings of Glory, Rainbow Six, Free Fire, and more Esports Promotions Boosted odds, ACCA boosts, early-payouts, and cashback rewards Esports Competitions ❌ Banking Options Visa, Mastercard, Interac, Neosurf, MiFinity, crypto, Jeton, and bank transfers 🥇 Why It's Best for Ongoing Promotions The sheer volume and consistency of Crownplay’s ongoing promotions are something we just couldn’t ignore. At the time of review, it offered a weekly reload bonus of 50% up to $750, a 10% cashback bonus up to $750, and boosted odds on both traditional and esports markets. These offers run year-round and rotate frequently enough to help bettors maximise value. 📋 Fair Terms & Conditions Crownplay’s promotional terms are refreshingly fair and transparent, which is part of what makes its offers so worthwhile. The weekly reload bonus comes with a reasonable minimum deposit of $30 AUD and a wagering requirement of just 8x. We also liked that odds boosts carry no wagering requirement at all when bets are placed using real funds, meaning whatever you win is yours to keep. 💡 Expert's Opinion Crownplay hits the sweet spot for bettors who want plenty of markets to explore and a steady lineup of promotions that come with fair, transparent terms. Overall Verdict 9.8 /10 Welcome offer 250% Up To 4,500 AUD + 350 Free Spins + 1 Bonus Crab Get Offer Key Features License Curacao Esports ✅ Available Games Dota 2, LoL, CSGO, Valorant, Starcraft 2, Kings of Glory, Rainbow Six, Free Fire, and more Esports Promotions Boosted odds, ACCA boosts, early-payouts, and cashback rewards Esports Competitions ❌ Banking Options Visa, Mastercard, Interac, Neosurf, MiFinity, crypto, Jeton, and bank transfers

How to Choose the Best Esports Sportsbook

We reviewed and ranked hundreds of top online sportsbooks to help readers find the most trusted and user-friendly esports options in Australia. These are the key criteria we used when evaluating each esports betting site, highlighting the most important factors to consider before choosing the one that best fits your betting style and preferences.

Licensing and Security : We focused exclusively on fully licensed and regulated esports betting sites. Licensed sportsbooks are required to meet strict standards for player protection, fairness, and responsible gambling, which makes them far more trustworthy than unregulated alternatives. We gave priority to platforms that hold licences from respected regulatory authorities such as Malta, Curaçao, and Panama, which are known for strong oversight.

: We focused exclusively on fully licensed and regulated esports betting sites. Licensed sportsbooks are required to meet strict standards for player protection, fairness, and responsible gambling, which makes them far more trustworthy than unregulated alternatives. We gave priority to platforms that hold licences from respected regulatory authorities such as Malta, Curaçao, and Panama, which are known for strong oversight. Esports Betting Markets : Our recommended esports betting sites offer a wide selection of markets across every major title they cover. You’ll find everything from the fundamentals like match winner (moneyline) and handicap spreads to more specialised options such as map winners, first blood, total kills, and tournament futures. We prioritised sportsbooks that offer consistent coverage of popular games like Counter-Strike 2, League of Legends, Dota 2, and Valorant, as well as emerging titles.

: Our recommended esports betting sites offer a wide selection of markets across every major title they cover. You’ll find everything from the fundamentals like match winner (moneyline) and handicap spreads to more specialised options such as map winners, first blood, total kills, and tournament futures. We prioritised sportsbooks that offer consistent coverage of popular games like Counter-Strike 2, League of Legends, Dota 2, and Valorant, as well as emerging titles. Esports Odds : We compared odds across top betting sites for major tournaments and popular esports titles to ensure we recommended the best value options. Sportsbooks that consistently offered competitive pricing ranked higher in our evaluation. We also prioritised bookmakers that update their odds quickly based on live performance data, particularly for fast-moving markets such as map winners and first blood. Extra credit went to those with odds boosts on marquee events.

: We compared odds across top betting sites for major tournaments and popular esports titles to ensure we recommended the best value options. Sportsbooks that consistently offered competitive pricing ranked higher in our evaluation. We also prioritised bookmakers that update their odds quickly based on live performance data, particularly for fast-moving markets such as map winners and first blood. Extra credit went to those with odds boosts on marquee events. Live Betting and Streaming : All of our recommended esports betting websites offer live betting on the most popular titles. Some also offer embedded streams to help you follow the action in real-time.

: All of our recommended esports betting websites offer live betting on the most popular titles. Some also offer embedded streams to help you follow the action in real-time. Welcome Offers : We also took a close look at each sportsbook’s welcome offer. The best esports betting sites provide fair, easy-to-understand promotions with reasonable wagering requirements and clear terms

: We also took a close look at each sportsbook’s welcome offer. The best esports betting sites provide fair, easy-to-understand promotions with reasonable wagering requirements and clear terms Esports Promotions and Competitions : We looked closely at how many ongoing offers a sportsbook has and if they apply to esports bets. Sportsbooks also earned extra credit for hosting dedicated esports competitions or contests, as these not only engage bettors but also help build a stronger community.

: We looked closely at how many ongoing offers a sportsbook has and if they apply to esports bets. Sportsbooks also earned extra credit for hosting dedicated esports competitions or contests, as these not only engage bettors but also help build a stronger community. Mobile Optimisation/App : We only included sportsbooks with fully mobile-optimised websites. Each platform features fast-loading pages, responsive layouts, and a clean, modern design that makes browsing markets effortless. Several of our top picks also offer dedicated mobile betting apps or Telegram betting options, giving users the convenience of placing bets, managing accounts, and following their bets seamlessly while on the go.

: We only included sportsbooks with fully mobile-optimised websites. Each platform features fast-loading pages, responsive layouts, and a clean, modern design that makes browsing markets effortless. Several of our top picks also offer dedicated mobile betting apps or Telegram betting options, giving users the convenience of placing bets, managing accounts, and following their bets seamlessly while on the go. Banking Options: Each esports sportsbook we recommend provides flexible, reliable, and hassle-free payment options that make depositing and withdrawing funds simple for Australian bettors. Common options range from traditional payment methods like cards and bank transfers to modern options like e-wallets and cryptocurrencies.

Is Esports Betting Legal in Australia?

In Australia, esports betting is legal and regulated under the Interactive Gambling Act 2001 (IGA). The IGA permits licensed bookmakers to offer esports betting as long as wagers are placed before the event begins, since online in-play betting remains prohibited. The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) oversees enforcement of the Act, implementing measures such as site blocking and advertising restrictions to protect Australians from unlicensed or illegal gambling services.

In practice, this means Australians can legally place pre-match esports bets with locally licensed online sportsbooks and at retail outlets in every state and territory. Phone-based in-play betting is allowed as a compliant alternative to online live wagering.

Bettors seeking better odds, more esports titles, or broader market options sometimes turn to offshore sportsbooks that accept Australian players. This can include residents of Western Australia, where there is only one state-regulated retail sportsbook (TABtouch). While offshore sportsbooks often advertise more generous bonuses and a wider range of betting options, they operate outside Australian regulatory oversight. For this reason, it is always recommended to use licensed and regulated sportsbooks to ensure security, fair play, and responsible gambling protections.

State/Territory Online Sportsbooks Retail Sportsbooks Esports Betting Notes New South Wales (NSW) ✅ ✅ ✅ Full retail and online access; major retail network via TAB Queensland (QLD) ✅ ✅ ✅ Licensed corporate bookmakers South Australia (SA) ✅ ✅ ✅ Sports betting is regulated under the Authorised Betting Operators Act Tasmania (TAS) ✅ ✅ ✅ Smaller jurisdiction, but aligned with national regulation Victoria (VIC) ✅ ✅ ✅ Active online and retail market Western Australia (WA) ✅ ✅ ✅ Only one state-regulated sportsbook operator (TAB)

What is the Future of Esports Betting in Australia?

The legal direction of esports betting in Australia appears to be becoming more restrictive, with little sign of relaxation unless there is a major policy shift in the near future. The ACMA has made compliance a key priority for 2024–25, expanding its efforts to block illegal offshore gambling sites and enforce the IGA. These measures reflect a tightening regulatory environment aimed at ensuring that esports betting remains within the bounds of licensed and transparent operators.

On the consumer side, the focus is shifting toward stronger player protection and responsible gambling. Since June 2024, online betting providers have been prohibited from accepting credit cards or digital currencies, a rule that applies equally to esports markets. The national self-exclusion register, BetStop, continues to grow, with tens of thousands of Australians choosing to exclude themselves from wagering platforms. Taken together, these changes point to a clear direction for the industry: regulated and responsible access to esports betting, tighter payment controls, and stronger harm-minimisation efforts.

For now, online in-play betting remains off-limits, meaning esports fans can still place pre-match bets online or live wagers over the phone within the legal framework.

How To Register & Begin Betting on Esports

Do you need help signing up on the best betting site for esports? This is a step-by-step guide to helping you get started.

Choose a sportsbook : Select a sportsbook from our list of recommended esports betting sites. Click through using our verified link to ensure you’re accessing the right site.

: Select a sportsbook from our list of recommended esports betting sites. Click through using our verified link to ensure you’re accessing the right site. Register account : Click Register, Join Now, or Sign Up at the top right corner of the site and fill out its registration form with your personal details. Read and accept the site’s terms and conditions, and follow the prompts to successfully create your account.

: Click Register, Join Now, or Sign Up at the top right corner of the site and fill out its registration form with your personal details. Read and accept the site’s terms and conditions, and follow the prompts to successfully create your account. Fund account : Log in using the approved details, navigate to the cashier page, select a deposit method, enter the amount you wish to deposit, and follow the on-screen prompts to complete the process. To claim the site’s welcome bonus, fund your account with the bonus’s minimum deposit requirement.

: Log in using the approved details, navigate to the cashier page, select a deposit method, enter the amount you wish to deposit, and follow the on-screen prompts to complete the process. To claim the site’s welcome bonus, fund your account with the bonus’s minimum deposit requirement. Start Playing: Head to the sports lobby, locate the esports tab, explore the available betting markets, and pick your bets.

How to Bet on Esports – Understanding Esports Betting Odds

Esports betting odds reflect how likely a certain outcome is and can be displayed in decimal, fractional, or moneyline odds. Decimal odds are the most common in Australian esports betting. They are written in the form of a number like 1.50 or 2.50 such that if you bet $10 at 2.50 odds and win, your total return would be $25 (including your stake).

These are some of the more common wager types you can find on Australian esports bet sites:

Match or Round Winner

This is equivalent to a moneyline wager in traditional sports betting, where you pick the outright winner of a round or match. A simple example of a match winner bet is shown in the image below, where Team Falcons are the favourites on the US moneyline. Back them with a $159 – (-159 odds) bet to win $100 (+ the stake) return.

Handicap

Handicap betting is used to balance the odds between a strong favourite and a weaker opponent by giving one side an advantage or disadvantage before the match begins. For example, in a best-of-three Counter-Strike 2 series, a team might be given a 1.40 map handicap, meaning they must win by two maps to cover the bet. Conversely, betting on the underdog with a 2.70 handicap would win if that team takes at least one map.

Unique Esports Betting Markets

There are lots of ways to bet on esports. These are some of our favourites:

Team to Get First Ace / Perfect Round

In shooter titles like Call of Duty, an “ace” occurs when one player eliminates all opponents in a single round. Some betting sites offer odds on whether a team will achieve an ace or a “perfect round” (winning without losing any players).

Maps

The maps market focuses on the outcome of individual maps within a multi-map series. Here, you can wager on who will win a specific map or on map-related props like total rounds played or whether there will be overtime.

💡 Expert’s Opinion: You can find the most competitive betting odds on CS2 and Valorant map markets on Spinsy.

First Blood

The First Blood market involves betting on which team or player will secure the first kill in a match. It is one of the fastest-resolving and most exciting esports betting options, often decided within the opening minutes of play.

💡 Expert’s Opinion: Crownplay often offers odds boosts on first blood markets.

Tournament futures

This market involves wagering on which team or player will win an entire tournament. Futures bets are typically placed before the event begins, but many sportsbooks, like Kingmaker, also keep the market open throughout the tournament.

Other Esports Game Modes

Battle Royale Formats : Games like Fortnite and PUBG feature multiplayer battle royale modes where the last player or team standing wins. Betting markets often include Top 3 Finish, Most Kills, and Winning Region.

: Games like Fortnite and PUBG feature multiplayer battle royale modes where the last player or team standing wins. Betting markets often include Top 3 Finish, Most Kills, and Winning Region. MOBA Variations : Multiple Online Battle Arena (MOBA) games feature teams of five players working together to destroy the opposing team’s base while defending their own. Popular examples you can find on the best esports betting sites include League of Legends and Dota 2.

: Multiple Online Battle Arena (MOBA) games feature teams of five players working together to destroy the opposing team’s base while defending their own. Popular examples you can find on the best esports betting sites include League of Legends and Dota 2. FPS and Tactical Shooters : They are shooting games that involve completing mission-based goals, such as rescuing hostages, planting and defusing bombs, etc. Common examples are Valorant and Counter-Strike 2.

: They are shooting games that involve completing mission-based goals, such as rescuing hostages, planting and defusing bombs, etc. Common examples are Valorant and Counter-Strike 2. Sports Simulations: Sports simulation games replicate the rules, flow, and competitive dynamics of traditional sports within a digital environment. The primary objective is to outscore the opponent or achieve victory under the same conditions as the real-world sport being simulated. Examples are FIFA, eFootball, and NBA 2K League.

How Does Esports “Skins” Gambling Work?

Skins are cosmetic items that alter the appearance of characters, weapons, or equipment in competitive games such as Counter-Strike 2 and Dota 2. They are typically acquired through gameplay, case openings, or marketplace purchases, and because many can be traded or sold, they hold real-world value.

In skins gambling, players bet with these items on third-party websites like Valve (at least in the case of Counter-Strike betting). Instead of depositing cash, users deposit their skins, which the site appraises and converts into virtual tokens or coins that serve as its internal currency. These credits can then be wagered on various games of chance, including roulette, coin flips, jackpot draws, and esports match outcomes.

A player might, for example, stake several high-value skins on whether a team wins a Counter-Strike 2 match or on the spin of a digital wheel with randomised rewards. Winning bets increase the user’s balance in the form of new skins or platform credits, which can often be traded, sold on secondary markets, or indirectly converted back into cash.

What is Esports Fantasy Betting?

Esports fantasy betting combines elements of fantasy gameplay with traditional wagering. Participants build virtual teams composed of professional esports players, earning points based on each player’s real-world performance during live matches.

Unlike casual fantasy leagues, esports fantasy betting involves placing real or virtual stakes on how well your roster performs against others in the same contest. After each round or tournament, the players’ in-game statistics, such as kills, assists, deaths, and objectives secured, are converted into points that determine team rankings and payouts.

There are two main formats. In the draft-based system, managers select players from a diminishing pool until all rosters are filled. In the salary-cap format, everyone can choose from the same pool of players but must stay within a fixed budget. The objective is to assemble a team that generates the most points and wins prizes or monetary rewards, with some of our recommended esports betting websites offering structured contests tied to major esports events.

Which Sportsbook Has the Best Esports Betting Odds?

In our comparison, Spinsy offered slightly better esports betting odds across several major titles than most other sportsbooks. For instance, during the League of Legends World Championship, T1 was priced at 1.03 and 100 Thieves at 8.15 on Mafia Casino, while Spinsy listed them at 1.04 and 10.00, respectively. The same pattern appeared in a CCT Season 3 European Series match between Johny Speeds and Betera Esports, where Spinsy priced the teams at 2.65 and 1.40, compared to 2.55 and 1.45 on Mafia Casino.

Though the margin differences may look small, they can add up quickly!

The Best Esports Betting Sites by Game

These are our top recommendations for some of the most popular esports games you can find.

🥇 Best Site for CSGO Betting

Spinsy delivers the most comprehensive Counter-Strike coverage we’ve seen, with odds available on nearly every major competition, including Rushzone, ESL Impact League, Gamers Club, and CCT events. At the time of review, the site listed up to 99 betting lines for active matches. We also liked that Spinsy’s integrated Twitch streams were HD-quality, clear, and far less glitchy than those of most competitors.

🥇 Top Spot for EAFC Betting

GoldenPanda offers some of the deepest betting markets on EAFC and other sports-themed titles in general. You’ll find odds covering virtually every major European and American league. For example, in a match between Sevilla FC and Valencia CF, we counted up to 75 distinct markets, including popular options like Draw No Bet (DNB), Both Teams To Score (BTTS), and Total Goals.

🥇 Best Site for LoL Betting

Mafia Casino earns our top recommendation for League of Legends betting. While competitors such as Crownplay focused primarily on the World Championship, Mafia Casino kept the action going with betting lines on other key events, such as the LoL European Masters.

🥇 Best Option for Valorant Betting

Crownplay offers the most extensive Valorant coverage in Australia. At the time of writing, we found both live and pre-match betting odds available across four major tournaments: VCT Game Changers, VCT Ascension Pacific, VCT Ascension EMEA, and VCT Americas. Fierce competitors like Mafia Casino and RobyCasino at this time offered none.

🥇 Top Spot for Dota 2 Betting

SpiNight offers the most competitive betting odds on Dota 2, including on popular tournaments like Mad Dogs League, DreamLeague Division, BLAST Slam, Fissure Playground, and European Pro League Season.

🥇 Best Esports Live Betting Site

Mafia Casino also leads the live esports betting category thanks to its fast odds updates, wide live-market coverage (map totals, next kill, team to take next objective) and mobile responsiveness, which can be crucial when the match tempo can change in seconds.

Biggest Esports Tournaments & Competitions on the Betting Calendar

The world’s major esports tournaments draw enormous global audiences and command significant attention from bettors and bookmakers alike. These headline events feature the most skilled teams, high-stakes prize pools, and a wide variety of betting markets.

🌍 World Championship

The League of Legends World Championship, often called Worlds, is the premier international tournament in LoL esports held every autumn. Over several weeks, the world’s top teams compete in best-of-one, best-of-three, and best-of-five matchups for the prestigious Summoner’s Cup. It is the most significant event in the competitive LoL calendar, drawing massive global audiences and heavy sportsbook activity, with markets including moneyline, spread, map winner, first blood, and tournament winner. South Korea’s T1 is the most successful team in Worlds history, securing their fifth championship in 2024 after a 3–2 victory over China’s Bilibili Gaming.

💥 Blast Slam IV

The BLAST Slam IV is one of the most prestigious tournaments in the Dota 2 competitive circuit. It is recognised for its distinctive hybrid format that combines online group stages with live, in-arena playoffs. The hybrid structure carries unique implications for bettors as performance in online play can differ markedly from that in live, high-pressure environments.

🎮 ESL Pro League

The ESL Pro League, established in 2015, began as a regional competition spanning Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Oceania, but has since evolved into a unified global league featuring the world’s best Counter-Strike teams. Season 22 is set to feature 24 teams competing in an offline format, marking another step in the league’s continued commitment to high-stakes, in-person competition. Based on past performances, powerhouse organisations such as Team Vitality and MOUZ are expected to be among the frontrunners once again.

5 Esports Betting Tips to Remember

The right approach can make all the difference in turning smart bets into consistent wins. These simple yet effective tips will help you spot value, make informed decisions, and give yourself the best chance of staying in the green.

🏬 Shop for odds and bonuses across various sportsbooks

Sportsbooks rarely price esports markets the same way, so it’s always smart to compare before placing a bet. Setting up accounts with a few reputable sites allows you to see where you can get the best value. The difference between one sportsbook offering odds of 1.50 and another at 1.52 might seem minor, but those small margins can add up over time, especially in parlays or accumulators. It also helps to check which platforms are offering odds boosts, free bets, or other esports-specific promotions. Taking a few extra minutes to compare can significantly increase your long-term returns.

🔫 Consider player specialities

Just as athletes in traditional sports have preferred conditions, esports players often excel in specific areas. In Counter-Strike 2, for example, a team might perform exceptionally well on Mirage but struggle on Inferno. Similarly, a Dota 2 player who shines as a carry might not perform as well in a support role. Understanding these individual and team specialities helps you anticipate when a lineup’s strengths align with the map, draft, or format.

🤔 Understand the game before placing your wager

It can be tempting to jump into betting on the biggest tournaments or most popular games, but without a real understanding of how the game works, you’re simply guessing. Take the time to learn the mechanics, objectives, and pacing of the titles you’re betting on. League of Legends matches, for example, often hinge on early map control and team coordination, while Valorant relies heavily on clutch plays and individual aim precision. Recognising these nuances helps you spot value bets and make more confident, informed decisions.

🧮 Use statistics wisely

Win rates can be useful, but they rarely tell the full story. Look deeper at metrics such as kill/death ratios, map pick rates, and average round duration to understand how a team truly performs. In CS2, a team with an impressive win rate might have padded stats from facing weaker opponents. Analysing how teams perform against top-ranked competition paints a much clearer picture of their real form. Resources like HLTV, Liquipedia, and GosuGamers are great places to find accurate and up-to-date statistics to support your analysis.

💰 Take advantage of bonuses

Most esports sportsbooks offer bonuses to attract new and returning players, from matched deposits and free bets to event-specific promotions. The key is to use these offers strategically. If a site offers a 100% matched deposit bonus up to $100, you can use that to explore new betting markets or smaller tournaments with less personal risk. Always read the terms and conditions carefully, paying close attention to wagering requirements and eligible games. This ensures you get genuine value from the offer instead of being caught out by hidden restrictions.

Top Esports Bonuses Available at AUS Sportsbooks

Highlighted below are some of the most popular esports bonuses available at the best esports betting sites.

Deposit Match Welcome Bonus

A deposit match welcome bonus is a promotion in which a sportsbook matches a percentage of your first deposit, up to a specified amount. For example, if a sportsbook offers a 100% match up to $200 and you deposit $100, you’ll get an extra $100 in bonus credit. These funds usually come with terms like wagering requirements, meaning you must bet the bonus amount a certain number of times before you can withdraw any winnings from it.

🥇 Best for Welcome Bonus RobyCasino stands out with a generous 100% matched deposit bonus up to $150. The offer comes with a fair 1x rollover requirement on the initial deposit and minimum qualifying odds of 1.50, making it one of the most accessible and player-friendly welcome bonuses available to Australian bettors.

Reloads

While a deposit match welcome bonus is reserved for new players on their first deposit, reload bonuses are offered to existing users on subsequent deposits. In simple terms, any bonus that matches your second, fifth, or even hundredth deposit is a reload. These bonuses work just like welcome offers but are designed to keep regular players engaged. They usually come with wagering requirements and time limits that determine how and when the bonus funds or winnings can be withdrawn.

🥇 Best for Cash Reloads Spinsy takes the top spot for reload bonuses, offering a weekly 50% bonus of up to $750. With a reasonable 8x rollover requirement and a minimum qualifying deposit of just $30 AUD, it’s a solid and accessible offer for anyone looking to boost their betting balance each week.

Rebates

A rebate, also known as a cashback bonus, is a sportsbook offer that returns a percentage of your net losses over a set period. Some sites credit these automatically, while others require you to claim them manually. However, always check the bonus terms to confirm whether the rebate applies specifically to esports betting.

🥇 Best for Rebates Kingmaker offers lucrative rebate offers across all sports markets, including esports. These rewards are typically sent via email as personalised offers, meaning they aren’t available to every player by default.

No-Sweat Bets

A no-sweat bet refunds your stake if your initial wager loses, usually as a free bet or bonus credit. If the refunded bet wins, you’ll receive only the profit, not the original stake. It’s a simple way for sportsbooks to reduce early risk and give bettors a chance to try out a bet or strategy, risk-free.

🥇 Best for Free Esports Bets Spinsy has a Bore Draw 100% refund offer, which refunds your stake if a match ends in a draw. The promotion applies to markets marked with the BD symbol (usually correct-score bets) and works across single, multiple, system, and bet builder wagers, offering a level of flexibility we really liked.

Odds Boosts

An odds boost is a sportsbook promotion that increases the payout odds on selected bets, giving you a higher potential return without increasing your stake. For instance, if a team’s odds move from +200 to +250 through an odds boost, a $100 bet would now return $250 instead of $200 in profit. These boosts are typically offered on major esports matches, player props, or parlays to make betting on popular events even more appealing.

🥇 Best for Boosted Esports Odds Mafia Casino is our top pick for this promotion because it offers enhanced odds on more esports betting markets than most competitors. Note that the boost applies to the 1X2 (match winner) market pre-match only and is not available in-play. Mafia Casino also offers a 100% accumulator boost.

Esports Competitions

Some of the most bet-on esports competitions include the LoL World Championship, the ESL Pro League, and the BLAST Premier Final. The best esports betting websites offer odds on these competitions and may even organise competitions of their own with decent prize pools; though, as of October, 2025, none of the ones we’ve reviewed currently do.

Payment Methods at the Top Esports Betting Sites

Every top esports betting site supports multiple ways to move money in and out of your account. While the exact options can vary from one sportsbook to another, most fall into a few familiar categories, including cards, e-wallets, cryptocurrencies, and bank-based methods. Below is a quick look at how each one works.

Credit and Debit Cards

Credit and debit cards like Visa and Mastercard are the most widely used payment methods at esports betting sites because they’re simple, familiar, and allow for instant deposits. However, they are not a typical payout option at most sportsbooks. Some card issuers also treat gambling payments as cash advances, which can trigger additional fees or interest charges, and while the site itself rarely adds fees, your bank might.

E-Wallets

E-wallets such as Skrill, Neteller, and PayPal are popular among esports bettors who prefer a faster and more private way to move money. They are also convenient because you can easily move money between multiple betting sites without repeatedly entering card or bank details. However, some betting sites exclude e-wallet deposits from certain welcome bonuses or promotions, meaning you might not qualify for specific offers if you fund your account this way.

Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether have become a go-to option for esports bettors who value speed, privacy, and flexibility. Deposits and withdrawals are often completed within minutes, transaction fees are usually minimal, and limits tend to be higher than with traditional methods. The blockchain’s built-in privacy appeals to those who want to keep their betting activities discreet, and some sportsbooks even offer special crypto bonuses. The main risk is volatility — your crypto’s value can fluctuate between deposit and withdrawal — and not all regulated sites accept digital currencies.

Other

Bank transfers and prepaid vouchers are the other common payment options at top esports betting sites. Bank transfers are trusted and ideal for large transactions, especially for high rollers, but they take longer, usually three to five business days, to process deposits or withdrawals. Prepaid vouchers like Paysafecard, on the other hand, allow you to deposit funds privately without sharing any banking details, making them great for smaller, controlled deposits. The trade-off is that vouchers can’t be used for withdrawals, so you’ll need another method to cash out your winnings.

Sportsbook Credit/Debit Cards E-Wallet Cryptocurrency Min. Deposit (AUD) Min. Withdrawal (AUD) Max. Deposit (AUD) Max. Withdrawal (AUD) Mafia Casino, Spinsy, and Crownplay Visa, Mastercard MiFinity, Neosurf, Jetonbank USDT, ETH, LTC, XRP, USDC, BCH, DOGE, ADA $15 – $55 $15 – $110 $1,500 – $8,935 $4,800 – $8,935

Responsible Gambling

We strongly advocate for responsible gambling at all times. This means setting a clear budget, staying within your limits, and taking regular breaks or cool-off periods, particularly when you notice yourself wanting to bet for the sake of betting rather than because a worthwhile market exists.

If you find it difficult to maintain control over your betting habits despite your best efforts, it’s important to reach out for support. The following organisations and resources can provide professional guidance and assistance to help you gamble safely and responsibly.

Have You Found the Best Esports Betting Site?

Still not sure? Here are a few quick pointers to help you decide which esports sportsbook is the best fit for you. Think about what matters most to you, whether it’s the range of payment methods, the size of bonuses, the variety of betting markets, or the number of tournaments on offer. The reality is that the best esports betting site will differ from one player to another. The right choice is the site that performs strongly in the areas you value most while still offering a solid experience in others.

If you’re still having trouble deciding, our top recommendation is Mafia Casino. It features some of the deepest esports betting markets and highly competitive odds across major tournaments, with up to 8 markets for Counter-Strike, 3 for Dota 2, and 2 for League of Legends.