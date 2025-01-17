News

 > News > Nintendo

Nintendo Switch 2 Experience: Schedule and host cities revealed

Here's when and where you'll be able to get hands-on with the Nintendo Switch 2.
17 Jan 2025 9:22
Leah J. Williams
nintendo switch 2 console

Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

Share Icon

The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to go on tour from 4 April 2025, with fans around the world getting their first glimpses during the official hands-on Nintendo Switch 2 Experience. Much like the Nintendo Live events, those keen to attend will need to enter a ballot for potential selection, with these being randomly drawn from a pool of entries.

Those who are successful will presumably get a short window of time to jump onto the Nintendo Switch 2 and play around with it. Presumably, there will actually be a game available to play during this experience, and presumably this will be Mario Kart 9. That’s pure speculation, but it makes sense that Nintendo will have something significant to show, particularly given the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience will chart a global stage.

Read: The Nintendo Switch 2 has officially been revealed

Here’s the full event schedule, courtesy of Nintendo.

Nintendo Switch 2 Experience: Full event schedule

EUROPE

  • Paris – 4-6 April
  • London – 11-13 April
  • Milan – 25-27 April
  • Berlin – 25-27 April
  • Madrid – 9-11 May
  • Amsterdam – 9-11 May

NORTH AMERICA

  • New York – 4-6 April
  • Los Angeles – 11-13 April
  • Dallas – 25-27 April
  • Toronto – 25-27 April

OCEANIA

  • Melbourne – 10-11 May

ASIA

  • Tokyo (Makuhari) – 26-27 April
  • Seoul – 31 May, 1 June
  • Hong Kong – TBA
  • Taipei – TBA

How to sign up for the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience

As mentioned, you’ll need to sign up for a chance to be part of the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience. Each event is ticketed and requires a Nintendo account. Ticket registration opens shortly for those keen to attend, but exact timing is dependent on your region.

Head here to check your local requirements.

For those in GamesHub‘s own Australia, registration for tickets to the Melbourne version of the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience will be open from 18 January 2025 at 11:00 am AEDT. There’s no real rush to enter, as every entry is drawn randomly, and entries will be open until 26 January 2025 at 11:59 pm AEDT.

The event will take place at: Centrepiece at Melbourne Park, Olympic Blvd, Melbourne VIC 3000.

You can learn more about the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience on the Nintendo website.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
God of War Ragnarok sales february 2023
?>
News

Sony cancels two more of its planned live service games

One was reportedly a God of War game, although this remains unconfirmed.

Leah J. Williams
bloodborne game
?>
News

Why Bloodborne isn't optimised for PS5, per Shuhei Yoshida

Fans have long called for Bloodborne to make the generational leap.

Leah J. Williams
pokemon tcg pocket mythical island - meredith hall GOTY list
?>
News

Pokemon TCG Pocket: Trading details and new expansion confirmed

Here's what to expect when trading launches in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Leah J. Williams
Nintendo Switch 2
?>
News

The Nintendo Switch 2 has officially been revealed

The reveal trailer for the Nintendo Switch 2 showcased the console's bigger design, plus a look at a potential new…

Steph Panecasio
god of war ragnarok game catalogue
?>
News

PS Plus: Game Catalogue for January 2025

Here's all the latest games coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login