Nintendo Switch 2 Experience: Schedule and host cities revealed

The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to go on tour from 4 April 2025, with fans around the world getting their first glimpses during the official hands-on Nintendo Switch 2 Experience. Much like the Nintendo Live events, those keen to attend will need to enter a ballot for potential selection, with these being randomly drawn from a pool of entries.

Those who are successful will presumably get a short window of time to jump onto the Nintendo Switch 2 and play around with it. Presumably, there will actually be a game available to play during this experience, and presumably this will be Mario Kart 9. That’s pure speculation, but it makes sense that Nintendo will have something significant to show, particularly given the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience will chart a global stage.

Read: The Nintendo Switch 2 has officially been revealed

Here’s the full event schedule, courtesy of Nintendo .

Nintendo Switch 2 Experience: Full event schedule

EUROPE

Paris – 4-6 April

– 4-6 April London – 11-13 April

– 11-13 April Milan – 25-27 April

– 25-27 April Berlin – 25-27 April

– 25-27 April Madrid – 9-11 May

– 9-11 May Amsterdam – 9-11 May

NORTH AMERICA

New York – 4-6 April

– 4-6 April Los Angeles – 11-13 April

– 11-13 April Dallas – 25-27 April

– 25-27 April Toronto – 25-27 April

OCEANIA

Melbourne – 10-11 May

ASIA

Tokyo (Makuhari) – 26-27 April

– 26-27 April Seoul – 31 May, 1 June

– 31 May, 1 June Hong Kong – TBA

– TBA Taipei – TBA

How to sign up for the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience

As mentioned, you’ll need to sign up for a chance to be part of the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience. Each event is ticketed and requires a Nintendo account. Ticket registration opens shortly for those keen to attend, but exact timing is dependent on your region.

Head here to check your local requirements.

For those in GamesHub‘s own Australia, registration for tickets to the Melbourne version of the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience will be open from 18 January 2025 at 11:00 am AEDT. There’s no real rush to enter, as every entry is drawn randomly, and entries will be open until 26 January 2025 at 11:59 pm AEDT.

The event will take place at: Centrepiece at Melbourne Park, Olympic Blvd, Melbourne VIC 3000.

You can learn more about the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience on the Nintendo website.