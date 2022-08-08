News

 > Nintendo

The best deals from the Nintendo Showdown multiplayer sale

The Nintendo Showdown Sale includes multiplayer hits, as well as fan-favourite adventures.
8 Aug 2022
Leah J. Williams
nintendo eshop game sale garfield nickelodeon all star brawl

Nintendo

Image: Ludosity / Fair Play Labs

Share Icon

The Nintendo eShop is currently holding a major sale, with fresh new titles included, and a focus on multiplayer hits. From Among Us to Monster Hunter Rise and Overcooked, there are plenty of temptations, including some rarer deals on games like Little Nightmares 2, Dragon’s Dogma and the Ni No Kuni series.

If you’ve been holding out for one game or another, it’s likely to be on sale. With both August and September looking light on blockbuster releases, now’s the perfect time to dip into your back catalogue and grab any games you might’ve missed on launch.

Read: The best two player and co-op games for Nintendo Switch

Here’s every major deal in the Nintendo eShop’s Showdown Sale.

Note: All prices listed are in Australian Dollars (AUD). Equivalent discounts will likely be available in other regions, but check your local Nintendo eShop for more information.

  • Among Us – $4.51 (was $6.45)
  • Before We Leave – $22.39 (was $27.99)
  • Bugsnax – $28.08 (was $37.45)
  • Coromon – $24.00 (was $30.00)
  • Cozy Grove – $11.00 (was $16.99)
  • Diablo 3: Eternal Collection – $44.97 (was $89.95)
  • Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Complete Edition – $15.95 (was $79.95)
  • Divinity Original Sin 2: Definitive Edition – $37.50 (was $75.00)
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – $39.95 (was $79.95)
  • Dragon’s Dogma – $13.18 (was $39.95)
  • FIFA 22 – $14.98 (was $59.95)
  • Frogun – $18.00 (was $22.50)
  • Gang Beasts – $23.99 (was $39.99)
  • God Eater 3 – $11.85 (was $84.95)
  • Golf With Your Friends – $7.48 (was $29.95)
  • Little Nightmares – $13.42 (was $55.95)
  • Little Nightmares 2 – $15.95 (was $39.95)
  • Lost in Random – $19.97 (was $39.95)
  • Monster Hunter Rise – $39.95 (was $79.95)
  • My Hero One’s Justice 2 – $19.99 (was $99.95)
  • Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch – $14.35 (was $89.95)
  • Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom – $31.95 (was $79.95)
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl – $20.98 (was $69.95)
  • OlliOlliWorld Rad Edition – $44.85 (was $66.95)
  • One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – $14.95 (was $99.95)
  • Overcooked! 2 – $9.37 (was $37.5)
  • Overcooked! All You Can Eat – $28.47 (was $56.95)
  • Saints Row IV: Re-Elected – $14.98 (was $59.95)
  • Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter – $22.97 (was $45.95)
  • Sniper Elite 4 – $24.00 (was $60.00)
  • Star Wars: The Force Unleashed – $22.50 (was $30.00)
  • Taiko no Tatsujin – Drum’n’Fun! – $13.65 (was $90.95)
  • Terraria – $29.97 (was $59.95)
  • The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles – $37.16 (was $59.95)
  • Unravel Two – $6.79 (was $39.99)

You can browse the sale for yourself on your Nintendo Switch console, or check individual game prices here.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Features Game Development Hardware News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Street Fighter 6 Evo 2022 Juri
?>
News

All the major fighting game news announced at Evo 2022

The Evo 2022 fighting game tournament featured a raft of news regarding new and existing fighting games.

Edmond Tran
Street Fighter 6 Kimberly evo 2022 reveal trailer
?>
News

New Street Fighter 6 trailer at Evo 2022 reveals Kimberly and Juri

A new Street Fighter 6 trailer shown during Evo 2022 has officially revealed two characters: returning fighter Juri, and newcomer…

Edmond Tran
What is rollback netcode in fighting games like Street Fighter 6?
?>
Features

What is Rollback Netcode in fighting games?

Just what is this Rollback Netcode everyone keeps talking about in regards to online multiplayer and fighting games?

Edmond Tran
gamestop nft saga arcade games
?>
News

GameStop NFT minter allegedly sold indie games without consent

The NiFTy Arcade collection contained several games that the creator did not have permission to sell.

Leah J. Williams
tekken 8 tease evo 2022
?>
News

Tekken 8 is seemingly on the way, teased at Evo 2022

Something new in the Tekken series, potentially Tekken 8, has been teased by developer Bandai Namco at the Evo 2022…

Edmond Tran

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login