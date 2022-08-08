The best deals from the Nintendo Showdown multiplayer sale

The Nintendo eShop is currently holding a major sale, with fresh new titles included, and a focus on multiplayer hits. From Among Us to Monster Hunter Rise and Overcooked, there are plenty of temptations, including some rarer deals on games like Little Nightmares 2, Dragon’s Dogma and the Ni No Kuni series.

If you’ve been holding out for one game or another, it’s likely to be on sale. With both August and September looking light on blockbuster releases, now’s the perfect time to dip into your back catalogue and grab any games you might’ve missed on launch.

Here’s every major deal in the Nintendo eShop’s Showdown Sale.

Note: All prices listed are in Australian Dollars (AUD). Equivalent discounts will likely be available in other regions, but check your local Nintendo eShop for more information.

Among Us – $4.51 (was $6.45)

Before We Leave – $22.39 (was $27.99)

Bugsnax – $28.08 (was $37.45)

Coromon – $24.00 (was $30.00)

Cozy Grove – $11.00 (was $16.99)

Diablo 3: Eternal Collection – $44.97 (was $89.95)

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Complete Edition – $15.95 (was $79.95)

Divinity Original Sin 2: Definitive Edition – $37.50 (was $75.00)

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – $39.95 (was $79.95)

Dragon’s Dogma – $13.18 (was $39.95)

FIFA 22 – $14.98 (was $59.95)

Frogun – $18.00 (was $22.50)

Gang Beasts – $23.99 (was $39.99)

God Eater 3 – $11.85 (was $84.95)

Golf With Your Friends – $7.48 (was $29.95)

Little Nightmares – $13.42 (was $55.95)

Little Nightmares 2 – $15.95 (was $39.95)

Lost in Random – $19.97 (was $39.95)

Monster Hunter Rise – $39.95 (was $79.95)

My Hero One’s Justice 2 – $19.99 (was $99.95)

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch – $14.35 (was $89.95)

Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom – $31.95 (was $79.95)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl – $20.98 (was $69.95)

OlliOlliWorld Rad Edition – $44.85 (was $66.95)

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – $14.95 (was $99.95)

Overcooked! 2 – $9.37 (was $37.5)

Overcooked! All You Can Eat – $28.47 (was $56.95)

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected – $14.98 (was $59.95)

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter – $22.97 (was $45.95)

Sniper Elite 4 – $24.00 (was $60.00)

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed – $22.50 (was $30.00)

Taiko no Tatsujin – Drum’n’Fun! – $13.65 (was $90.95)

Terraria – $29.97 (was $59.95)

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles – $37.16 (was $59.95)

Unravel Two – $6.79 (was $39.99)

You can browse the sale for yourself on your Nintendo Switch console, or check individual game prices here.