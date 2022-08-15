News

 > PC

Black Adam and Stripe from Gremlins confirmed to join MultiVersus

Black Adam and Stripe have appeared in a new MultiVersus ad, while the Wicked Witch and Beetlejuice have appeared in game files.
16 Aug 2022
Leah J. Williams
black adam stripe multiversus

PC

Image: Player First Games / Warner Bros. Games

Share Icon

Black Adam of DC Comics and Stripe from Gremlins are the next characters joining the fight in MultiVersus. The news was spoiled by an errant game ad that was released ahead of an official reveal – but the upcoming appearances have now been confirmed by the MultiVersus social team. Both villains will join the game in season one, following the release of Rick and Morty.

Neither character was included in a recent game roster leak, but their inclusion does make sense. Gizmo of Gremlins fame was teased in this early list, and Black Adam deserves a spot on multiple fronts – he helps prop up the representation of DC villains, and also ties into the upcoming release of the Black Adam film adaptation, starring The Rock.

It’s currently unclear if The Rock will reprise his role in MultiVersus, but given he’s had an active presence in the world of video games lately – jumping into Fortnite as a major hero – it would be unsurprising to see him reprise the role.

Read: The weirdest guest fighters that could come to MultiVersus

Outside of confirmed appearances, MultiVersus has also seemingly suffered yet another roster leak, with keen data miners discovering evidence of two new characters in the game’s files: Beetlejuice, and the Wicked Witch from The Wizard of Oz.

A large number of voice files have reportedly been found in MultiVersus, with around two minutes of dialogue leaked online (and now copyright-claimed). In the game, Beetlejuice is seemingly played by Christopher Swindle, who also voiced the character in Lego Dimensions.

Read: MultiVersus: Everything you need to know about Season 1

Much of this dialogue also references the Wicked Witch, including lines like: ‘I’ve teamed up with a green-skinned angel … I hear you’ve got a thing with water, me too!’ Announcer voice lines referencing the Witch have also been discovered.

At this stage, there’s no official confirmation of Beetlejuice and the Wicked Witch coming to the game, but stay tuned for more details. There’s a lot in store for MultiVersus, and it’s likely only a matter of time before brand new characters are confirmed.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture News Nintendo PC PlayStation
More
Vikings on Trampolines Cover Image
?>
News

Owlboy creators reveal new game, Vikings on Trampolines

D-Pad Studios’ latest game – Vikings on Trampolines, is a bouncing, brawling platform fighter for you and up to three…

Julian Lee
League of Legends Key Art
?>
News

League of Legends changes for 2023 preseason announced

New champions, a fan-favourite rework, and the return of the Chemtech Drake are coming to League of Legends in 2023.

Julian Lee
spider-man multiplayer mode
?>
News

Marvel's Spider-Man seemingly has a cut multiplayer mode

Marvel's Spider-Man could have featured a multiplayer mode, according to newly discovered game data.

Leah J. Williams
Wave Race 64
?>
News

Wave Race 64 is finally coming to Nintendo Switch Online

One of the N64's original launch titles, Wave Race 64, will soon be playable through the Nintendo Switch Online +…

Edmond Tran
pokemon company donation
?>
News

The Pokemon Company pledges US $25 million to charity organisations

The sum will be delivered across the next five years, and will go directly towards non-profit organisations.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login