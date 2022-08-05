MultiVersus: Everything you need to know about Season 1

MultiVersus is on the cusp of a full release, with its season 1 content planned to kick-off the first ‘real’ season of the game following multiple closed alphas and an open beta test. While initially set to fully launch in early August, the release of season 1 has now been pushed back, with no new date set.

It appears the season is still planned to go live shortly, however, we’ll need to wait a bit longer to hear firmer details. In the meantime, we already know a lot about what’s coming – including how the game’s seasons will work, and what the special battle pass will do.

Here’s everything we know about MultiVersus season 1 so far.

New character: Morty, of Rick & Morty

So far, we know that MultiVersus season 1 will introduce Morty from Rick & Morty as the game’s latest fighter. He’ll also be accompanied by a new, Ricky & Morty-themed stage, which is already in the game thanks to players achieving a community challenge. For now, Morty is the only new inclusion that’s officially been confirmed for the season.

Rick will join Morty, although it’s unknown whether this will be as part of the season 1 content or not. Data miners and early leaks have also flagged other potential character inclusions, like Ted Lasso, Scorpion from Mortal Kombat, Raven from Teen Titans, and Eleven from Stranger Things (odd, given Stranger Things is not a Warner Bros. property) – with any of these names being potential inclusions in season one.

Player First Games has yet to confirm the timeline of new characters will roll out, so we’ll have to wait to see what’s in store.

MultiVersus: Season 1 Battle Pass

It appears that seasons in MultiVersus will revolve around new characters, stages and battle passes, with each season having unique options.

The Season 1 battle pass will have 50 tiers, with new rewards gained for every tier completed. This battle pass will cost 950 Gleamium (in-game currency), which amounts to around AU $15 of real-world cash. You can only get Gleamium by spending real-world money, so you’ll need to fork out for this battle pass – although you will be able to play the game normally without spending a cent.

Player First Games has, in the past, made clear that all content in the game can be earned without spending real-life money, so the battle pass should be considered an optional add-on to help speed up progress and reduce grind.

While details of the upcoming season 1 battle pass have not been made available yet, it’s likely that completing specific in-game challenges and surpassing each tier will unlock new character costumes, emotes, and other cosmetics, as in season zero of the game.

At this stage, MultiVersus season 1 remains delayed to an indefinite date – but we’ll likely hear more in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to social media for an official announcement, and get those button-mashing fingers ready for new fighters and challenges on the horizon.