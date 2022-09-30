MIGW 2022 Steam Festival features deals and talks on Australian games

Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW) 2022 officially takes place in real life on 1-9 October 2022 in Melbourne, Victoria, with major events, conferences, and conventions like Games Connect Asia Pacific (GCAP), High Score, Freeplay Parallels, and PAX Aus making up the bulk of the in-person proceedings.

Online, MIGW 2022 also has a major presence – on Steam, the dominant digital PC game storefront, which allows everyone around the world to connect with the Australian games industry. The Steam Festival is one of the great innovations to come out of MIGW during the last two years of lockdown.

The MIGW 2022 Steam Celebration features a hefty series of live-streamed talks from local Victorian developers working on games like Stray Gods, Wayward Strand, Cult of the Lamb, and Justice Sucks: Recharged, as well as concert streams featuring the music from local games like Knuckle Sandwich and Video World. Over 14 hours of livestreams are planned.

Several demos of exciting upcoming and existing Australian games are also featured – we recommend Mars First Logistics, Knuckle Sandwich, Conscript, and Completely Stretchy and Uncomfortably Sticky.

Finally, there are deep discounts on dozens of excellent Australian games. Several modern classics can be grabbed for a bargain, so here are some you definitely shouldn’t pass by (all prices are in AUD):

The Best Deals from the MIGW 2022 Steam Festival