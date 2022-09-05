Melbourne International Games Week 2022 reveals full schedule

Creative Victoria has revealed the full schedule for Melbourne International Games Week 2022 (MIGW), which takes place in Victoria, Australia from 1-9 October 2022.

The week features major recurring conferences and conventions such as High Score 2022, PAX Aus 2022, GCAP 2022, and Games for Change Asia-Pacific 2022 – each of which feature their own packed schedules – but also several other events in metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria to cater to the public, those in the games industry, and those interested in games education.

Educational highlights include:

Get into Games Expo – An event which aims to demonstrate games industry career pathways to regional Victorian students. It takes place in Ballarat, and will be streamed online on Thursday 6 October 2022.

– An event which aims to demonstrate games industry career pathways to regional Victorian students. It takes place in Ballarat, and will be streamed online on Thursday 6 October 2022. Australian STEM Video Game Challenge – An exhibition of games made by primary and high school-aged children as part of PAX Aus (7-9 October).

– An exhibition of games made by primary and high school-aged children as part of PAX Aus (7-9 October). Play about Place – A day focused on teaching people how to explore Melbourne as a playful city in post-pandemic life.

Public event highlights include:

Clarendon Street Arcade – A street arcade featuring bespoke games which runs across the entirety of Melbourne International Games Week 2022 on Clarendon Street in South Melbourne.

– A street arcade featuring bespoke games which runs across the entirety of Melbourne International Games Week 2022 on Clarendon Street in South Melbourne. The Big Anxiety – An exhibition at ACMI that revolves around a series of VR works which explore mental health.

– An exhibition at ACMI that revolves around a series of VR works which explore mental health. Big Games Night In – A free-to-access Australian games showcase curated by ACMI and available online during MIGW.

Public and games industry crossover highlights include:

Freeplay Parallels – A showcase of new and exciting upcoming Australian games.

– A showcase of new and exciting upcoming Australian games. Australian Games Developer Awards – An event which celebrates the best in the Australian games (Wednesday 5 October 2022), which this year also incorporates the ACMI Audience Awards, hosted at ACMI from 7-9 October 2022.

Finally, for games industry workers, Game Workers Australia is hosting the Game Workers Group Up on Tuesday, 4 October 2022 as both an in-person and online information session to learn more about the newly-formed union. The night will also have a networking component for in-person attendees.

The full schedule can be found on the Melbourne International Games Week 2022 website.