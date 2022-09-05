News

Melbourne International Games Week 2022 reveals full schedule

The full schedule for Melbourne MIGW 2022 encompasses a variety of events.
5 Sep 2022
Edmond Tran
migw 2022

Image: Creative Victoria / Marc-O-Matic

Creative Victoria has revealed the full schedule for Melbourne International Games Week 2022 (MIGW), which takes place in Victoria, Australia from 1-9 October 2022.

The week features major recurring conferences and conventions such as High Score 2022, PAX Aus 2022, GCAP 2022, and Games for Change Asia-Pacific 2022 – each of which feature their own packed schedules – but also several other events in metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria to cater to the public, those in the games industry, and those interested in games education.

Educational highlights include:

  • Get into Games Expo – An event which aims to demonstrate games industry career pathways to regional Victorian students. It takes place in Ballarat, and will be streamed online on Thursday 6 October 2022.
  • Australian STEM Video Game Challenge – An exhibition of games made by primary and high school-aged children as part of PAX Aus (7-9 October).
  • Play about Place – A day focused on teaching people how to explore Melbourne as a playful city in post-pandemic life.

Public event highlights include:

  • Clarendon Street Arcade – A street arcade featuring bespoke games which runs across the entirety of Melbourne International Games Week 2022 on Clarendon Street in South Melbourne.
  • The Big Anxiety – An exhibition at ACMI that revolves around a series of VR works which explore mental health.
  • Big Games Night In – A free-to-access Australian games showcase curated by ACMI and available online during MIGW.

Public and games industry crossover highlights include:

Finally, for games industry workers, Game Workers Australia is hosting the Game Workers Group Up on Tuesday, 4 October 2022 as both an in-person and online information session to learn more about the newly-formed union. The night will also have a networking component for in-person attendees.

The full schedule can be found on the Melbourne International Games Week 2022 website.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

