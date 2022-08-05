News

 Game Development

GCAP 2022 schedule and tickets now available

The GCAP 2022 schedule is now live, with fresh details about new events and keynotes.
5 Aug 2022
Leah J. Williams
Wren Brier, developer of Unpacking, shares her 2021 gaming highlights

Game Development

Image: Wren Brier

IGEA has officially announced the Games Connect Asia Pacific (GCAP) 2022 schedule and keynote speakers, with plenty to look forward to between 3 – 5 October 2022. This year’s event, which takes place during Melbourne International Games Week and celebrates the local development industry, will be themed around the topic of Ambition, and feature multiple workshops and talks from talented creators.

This year’s keynote speakers are Xalavier Nelson Jr., head of Strange Scaffold Games (Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator), and the duo of Wren Brier and Tim Dawson, the developers who created celebrated Aussie indie Unpacking, as part of Brisbane’s Witch Beam.

Nelson Jr.’s keynote will focus on flexible, collaborative structures in the modern world of gaming, and the Unpacking keynote will focus on the complex force of ambition, and how it drives the local industry.

Day one of GCAP is jam-packed, with IGEA noting the opening day is themed around finding connection and networking within the industry. There’ll be plenty of opportunities – including via the MeetToMatch platform – to connect with those in the industry, and gain valuable advice.

After two years of working from home, this focus will certainly be appreciated, particularly for those just getting started in the games industry.

You can browse the GCAP 2022 schedule for yourself here. Fresh events and special activities will be announced in the coming months, so keep an eye out ahead of the event.

Read: All the Big Video Game Events in 2022

Following the conclusion of GCAP 2022, IGEA will present the Australian Game Developer Awards (AGDAs), which celebrate the best of Australian video games. The event will be held in person for the first time in several years, with tickets now available, and will also be live streamed for those keen to watch from home.

Tickets to GCAP 2022 are now available via Eventbrite. The showcase will kick off on 3 October 2022, and continue to 5 October 2022.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Culture Features Game Development News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
