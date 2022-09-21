Cult of the Lamb creator Julian Wilton shares his favourite Melbourne spots

Julian Wilton is the creative director of Massive Monster, the studio behind The Adventure Pals, Never Give Up, and of course, the hugely successful Cult of the Lamb. Originally from the greater Sydney area, Julian has only lived in Melbourne for a few years. But he already has some favourite places to eat and drink – many of which we can vouch for.

For more recommendations for where to eat, drink, and do things in Melbourne during Melbourne International Games Week, visit the Gamer's Guide to Melbourne

10 Katherine Place &, 123 Hardware St, Melbourne VIC 3000

‘Anything egg-related, this is your place! Brunch is an essential part of visiting Melbourne and Hardware society has the goods. I’d also recommend checking out the brunch cocktail, they are yum in the tum.’

12-18 Yarra Pl, South Melbourne VIC 3205

‘I’ve always been a fan of their branding & beans, but their cafe offers some great food & flights of coffee (very Melbourne). It’s more on the South Melbourne end, which doesn’t offer much, but it’s worth the walk.’

1 Flinders Walk, Melbourne VIC 3000

‘Right on the Yarra River, enjoy a nice stroll up from the convention centre, past the casino, to enjoy some food and a drink next to the questionable-looking river. The bar sits above the walkways, so you get a nice view over the river, best enjoyed in the sun.’

270 Russell St, Melbourne VIC 3000

‘We at Massive Monster love our whiskey, so of course, we have to suggest a whiskey bar. Whiskey and Alement provides a great selection of whiskeys in a small intimate bar, and they have a nice selection of boiler-makers if that’s your vibe.’

Level 7, Curtin House, 252 Swanston Street, Melbourne VIC 3000

‘A rooftop bar is always a good vibe, and a great way to see the city in a new way. Along the trek, up the stairs, you’ll pass a number of other bars too, which can be fun to pop into – just note it can get a bit chilly up there!’

