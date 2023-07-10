News

MIGW 2023 confirms initial lineup, expressions of interest open

Melbourne International Games Week 2023 sees several mainstay events returning, with applications for additional events being sought.
10 Jul 2023
Edmond Tran
Melbourne International Games Week MIGW 2023

Image: Creative Victoria

Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW) is set to return once more for 2023. Taking place over 30 September 2023 – 8 October 2023, the event is being buoyed by an AUD $2 million round of funding from the Victorian Government that aims to increase the profile of MIGW over 2023-2024.

Returning events include the consumer-facing PAX Aus convention, the industry-facing Games Connect Asia Pacific (GCAP) along with the Australian Game Developer Awards, and the music and audio-focussed High Score conference.

Freeplay: Parallels, the exciting annual showcase of upcoming Australian games run by the Freeplay Independent Games Festival, will also be an official part of MIGW once more.

For the general public and bystander crowd, the Mario Kart King of Kart Tournament will be held once more on the big screen in Melbourne’s Fed Square.

Read: Freeplay: Parallels and making games on your own terms

Expressions of Interest are open for additional MIGW 2023 events

Additionally, Creative Victoria is accepting expressions of interest from those who would like to run events – whether in-person, online, or hybrid – as part of Melbourne International Games Week 2023.

Events must be self-funded and self-managed, and they must align with the values and vision of MIGW while not competing or detracting from any existing event.

Applications for EOIs close on 1 August 2023, and can be completed on the MIGW website.

This article has been updated since its original publication on 10 July 2023.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

