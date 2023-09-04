Freeplay: Parallels announces strong games lineup for 2023

The Freeplay Independent Games Festival has announced the lineup for Freeplay: Parallels 2023, the annual showcase of upcoming Australian games.

Among them are Fuzzy Ghost presenting their rental horror game Janet DeMornay is a Slumlord and a Witch, Jacob Janerka’s The Dungeon Experience, and Andrew Brophy’s much-anticipated surreal RPG Knuckle Sandwich. Here’s the full lineup, courtesy of Freeplay:

Freeplay: Parallels 2023 is part of Melbourne International Games Week, which once again comprises of major events such as the consumer-facing PAX Aus, the industry-facing Games Connect Asia Pacific (GCAP) along with the Australian Game Developer Awards, and the music and audio-focussed High Score conference.

ACMI is also hosting a range of activities on top of Freeplay Parallels, including a Cult of the Lamb: Live (4 October 2023), a live musical performance of the game’s score by composer Narayana Johnson, set to live gameplay. A showcase of serious games by Games for Change Asia Pacific is also being exhibited at the museum (6-7 October 2023), as well as an edition of ACMI’s Women and Non-Binary Gamers Club (4 October 2023).

Freeplay: Parallels 2023 will be hosted at ACMI in Melbourne on 5 October 2023, beginning at 6:30pm. Tickets are available for purchase via the ACMI website.