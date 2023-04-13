LudoNarraCon 2023 will feature games veteran, Ron Gilbert

LudoNarraCon is officially returning for another year, with a full lineup of online panels designed to celebrate the art of storytelling in narrative video games. This year, around 44 games will be exhibiting, with 14 live panels and fireside chats planned to air on Steam from 4-8 May 2023.

There will also be a range of special guests on-hand to deliver their expertise, with the headline slot going to adventure games veteran, Ron Gilbert. Known for his work on Monkey Island, Maniac Mansion, and the all-ages Humongous Entertainment games, Gilbert has worked tirelessly to champion adventure games and great storytelling throughout the decades.

His panel at LudoNarraCon will likely be a must-see, particularly in the wake of the release of Return to Monkey Island, one of 2022’s best games.

Read: Return to Monkey Island Review – Sail away home

Other, equally intriguing panels announced for LudoNarraCon include:

A talk with Felice Tzehuei Kuan, the narrative director at Deck Nine Games, which developed the excellent Life is Strange: True Colors, and Life is Strange: Before the Storm. Deck Nine Games is next working on The Expanse: A Telltale Series.

A fireside chat with Scott Chen, founder of Sigono, which is most known for its work on the glittering Opus series.

As part of the celebrations, there will be 35 game demos available for new and upcoming narrative adventures, 18 of which are brand new for LudoNarraCon. Typically, these demos are available only within a short window – so if you’re keen to discover the latest and greatest in story-rich games, it’s best to get in quick.

Notably, Summerfall Studio’s Stray Gods will be part of the demo offerings, alongside other highly-anticipated titles including The Invincible, Harmony: The Fall of Reverie, Goodbye Volcano High, Dordogne, Demonschool, Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island, and an unannounced game from Fellow Traveler.

You’ll be able to play through these demos, and tune in for a range of brilliant talks when LudoNarraCon 2023 begins on Steam from 4-8 May 2023.