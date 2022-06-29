News

 > PC

New Gotham Knights trailer spotlights Tim Drake as Robin

A new Gotham Knights trailer introduces keen players to Tim Drake, also known as the third Robin.
29 Jun 2022
Leah J. Williams
tim drake robin gotham knights

PC

Image: Warner Bros. Games

Share Icon

A new, neon-infused trailer for Gotham Knights has finally given Robin, aka Tim Drake, a much-needed spotlight. While Red Hood and Nightwing have already had their time in the sun, this trailer give a bit more insight into how Robin will fight in the game, and what exactly his story is this time around.

‘Gotham City likes to keep you guessing,’ Drake says in the opening monologue. ‘It’s hard to imagine a Robin without a Batman, but I guess it’s up to me to figure that out – you’ve got this Robin.’

It appears this version of Tim Drake will stick fairly close to his comic roots, with the slim dialogue illuminating more about the awkward, tech-savvy teen who becomes the third Robin in Batman canon.

While his past appearances in the Arkham series were fairly unrecognisable – he was depicted as a personality-less brute, to be blunt – Gotham Knights appears to be course-correcting with a character model and dialogue that feels more in line with Drake’s comic self.

Robin will fight with an extendable bo staff and explosive slingshot, and will also have magical teleportation abilities which appear to function as mini ‘blinks’ through the air. While Drake has never previously been able to teleport, the flashy ability looks extremely handy, and will help players chain attacks over short distances.

It appears he’ll also have access to some kind of hologram ability – an image of Nightwing appears to distract enemies in the combat trailer.

Read: Everything we know about Gotham Knights

Also on show in this trailer is a range of new outfits for Robin – including a fancy green armour that appears to be inspired by Assassin’s Creed. As with other characters in the game, Robin will have a number of costume variants that can be earned through play, and by collecting upgrades.

While we’ve yet to see a showcase for Batgirl, aka Barbara Gordon, the cast of Gotham Knights is already shaping up to be very formidable, with a range of special abilities set to spice up gameplay and keep the action feeling fluid and frantic whether you choose to play solo or with friends.

Gotham Knights is set to launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC on 25 October 2022. Stay tuned for that long-awaited Batgirl showcase.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Game Development News Nintendo Xbox
More
sxsw sydney
?>
News

SXSW: South by Southwest comes to Sydney

SXSW Sydney will expand the world-famous music, film and art festival into the Asia Pacific region for the first time.

Silvi Vann-Wall
blizzard world of warcraft
?>
News

Blizzard set to acquire Spellbreak studio to accelerate World of Warcraft

Blizzard will reportedly transition Proletariat staff to World of Warcraft in future.

Leah J. Williams
portal half life 2
?>
News

Half-Life 2 is embedded in Portal: Companion Collection for Switch

Chunks of Half-Life 2 code is reportedly floating between data for the two Portal games.

Leah J. Williams
the day before game fntastic
?>
News

'The Day Before' is reportedly being made by unpaid volunteers

The Day Before, from studio Fntastic, reportedly relies on the labour of unpaid volunteers.

Leah J. Williams
fallout 76 bethesda xbox
?>
News

Xbox Game Studios boss says Bethesda no longer has crunch culture

Following allegations about the rough development of Fallout 76, Xbox's Matt Booty has expressed confidence in the studio.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login