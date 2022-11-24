News

God of War Ragnarok sells 5.1 million, the fastest seller in PlayStation history

God of War Ragnarok has broken PlayStation sales records in its first week, selling through a significant amount on PS4 and PS5 consoles.
24 Nov 2022
Edmond Tran
God of War Ragnarok screenshot

Image: Santa Monica Studio

Santa Monica Studio’s God of War Ragnarok for PS4 and PS5 has set new records in becoming the fast-selling first-party PlayStation game (that is, from a developer owned by Sony Interactive Entertainment), with 5.1 million copies of the game being sold within its debut week.

The game launched on 9 November 2022, and the figure accounts for both PS4 and PS5 sales until 13 November 2022.

Though the figures aren’t directly comparable, Eddie Makuch at GameSpot notes the previous record holder for the fastest-selling first-party PlayStation game was The Last of Us Part II, which reportedly sold 4 million copies in just three days. By comparison, Marvel’s Spider-Man sold 3.3 million copies in three days during its original debut on PS4, and God of War (2018) sold 3.1 million copies in its first three days.

According to Sony’s financial reports released on 2 November 2022, God of War (2018) has sold 23 million copies to date.

It’s likely Ragnarok is on track to eventually meet the performance of its predecessor with this strong start. The game has received wide acclaim from critics and users.

Read: God of War Ragnarok quest pays touching tribute to late developer

In the GamesHub five-star review of God of War Ragnarok, we called it a ‘captivating epic filled with heart’, saying that ‘it’s exactly what a piece of work of this size, budget, calibre, and intent should strive to do.’

In other God of War Ragnarok news, game director Eric Williams recently expressed his desire to reimagine the Castlevania series of games.

For those just starting to explore the excellent sequel, we’ve also compiled a list of useful God of War Ragnarok tips to make your time with the game easier, and included information on how long the game takes to beat, along with details of the post-game content.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

