God of War Ragnarok sells 5.1 million, the fastest seller in PlayStation history

Santa Monica Studio’s God of War Ragnarok for PS4 and PS5 has set new records in becoming the fast-selling first-party PlayStation game (that is, from a developer owned by Sony Interactive Entertainment), with 5.1 million copies of the game being sold within its debut week.

The game launched on 9 November 2022, and the figure accounts for both PS4 and PS5 sales until 13 November 2022.

Though the figures aren’t directly comparable, Eddie Makuch at GameSpot notes the previous record holder for the fastest-selling first-party PlayStation game was The Last of Us Part II, which reportedly sold 4 million copies in just three days. By comparison, Marvel’s Spider-Man sold 3.3 million copies in three days during its original debut on PS4, and God of War (2018) sold 3.1 million copies in its first three days.

According to Sony’s financial reports released on 2 November 2022, God of War (2018) has sold 23 million copies to date.

It’s likely Ragnarok is on track to eventually meet the performance of its predecessor with this strong start. The game has received wide acclaim from critics and users.

In the GamesHub five-star review of God of War Ragnarok, we called it a ‘captivating epic filled with heart’, saying that ‘it’s exactly what a piece of work of this size, budget, calibre, and intent should strive to do.’

