News

 > News > PlayStation

PlayStation Plus has lost 1.9 million subscribers since revamp

PlayStation Plus is reportedly faltering, with subscription figures dropping from 47.3 million to 45.4 million in 3 months.
2 Nov 2022
Leah J. Williams
playstation plus date and prices for australia

PlayStation

Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Share Icon

Sony’s latest FY2022 Q2 financial results have revealed its PlayStation Plus subscription service is faltering, losing around 1.9 million subscribers between the July and September 2022 period. This directly follows the relaunch of the service, where it evolved to offer a back-catalogue library of games for download and play. Several premium tiers were made available for subscribers – including a basic ‘Essential’ tier that remained largely unchanged from the existing service.

As reported by VGC, subscriptions in this launch period dropped from 47.3 million to 45.4 million in the quarter, representing a notable loss. This is despite the major service overhaul which added in new features and benefits for subscribers. The Monthly Active Users (MUAs) on the PlayStation platform also dropped in this period, down to 102 million, compared to 104 million in the prior year.

In a follow-up earnings call translated and transcribed by VGC, Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki alleged this drop was due to declining third-party games and ‘more people going outdoors’.

Read: All-new Playstation Plus Extra, Deluxe, Premium review – a solid foundation

‘More people are now going outdoors, and we have yet to get out of the negative cycles. PS4 and third-party software sales have also been rather sluggish, and sales of catalogue titles have also been declining,’ Totoki said.

‘Against that, PS5 engagement is quite high, so in Q3 we expect some recovery. We have strong titles from first-party, and we have some seasonal effects. So, in Q3 we can see some recovery from the downturn trend – that’s our expectation.’

An additional statement from Sony claimed there was ‘a greater decline in user engagement among PlayStation 4 users than expected,’ which allegedly added to the overall decline in the PlayStation Plus subscriber numbers.

It’s also possible subscribers chose to use the launch period of the ‘all-new’ PlayStation Plus to reassess the use of their subscription – or that the ongoing cost of living crisis forced an overall re-evaluation of finances. Whatever the case, it does appear PlayStation Plus is experiencing a minor downturn.

That said, it hasn’t impacted Sony’s bottom line significantly. The company still reported a 10% increase in Sony Network services revenue this quarter, which includes advertising. As VGC points out, this means the gaming division of Sony is likely making more money per subscriber than in the prior reporting period, despite the headcount loss.

As we heard towards a blockbuster period for new game releases – early 2023 is stacked with choices, including PlayStation console exclusives like Forspoken – it’s likely the PlayStation Plus subscriber numbers will reclaim some stability, although growth is not guaranteed.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Board Games Culture Mobile News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
playstation store sale deals ps4 ps5
?>
News

The best deals from the PlayStation Store in November 2022

The PlayStation Store is currently holding three concurrent sales – and they're all jolly good.

Leah J. Williams
last of us board game
?>
News

The Last of Us is getting a board game adaptation

The new adaptation is designed by Themeborne, and will feature survival gameplay.

Leah J. Williams
kojima productions
?>
News

Hideo Kojima adds Shiori Kutsuna to mystery game

The mystery game from Kojima Productions is yet to be fully revealed – but we do know who'll star in…

Leah J. Williams
old man's journey apple arcade november 2022
?>
News

Every game coming to Apple Arcade in November 2022

Here's everything you can expect to see on Apple Arcade in November 2022.

Leah J. Williams
Dwarf Fortress is being updated for Steam and Itch.io
?>
News

Highly influential game Dwarf Fortress finally coming to Steam

First released in 2006, Dwarf Fortress and its highly-complex colony building mechanics inspired games like Minecraft and Rimworld.

Edmond Tran

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login