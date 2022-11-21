News

 > News > PlayStation

God of War Ragnarok quest pays touching tribute to late developer

God of War Ragnarok is a heartfelt epic worthy of accolade, but the stories behind its development shine a light on the true meaning of home.
21 Nov 2022
Emily Shiel
God of War Ragnarok

PlayStation

Image: Sony Santa Monica via Sam Handrick

Share Icon

As God of War: Ragnarok has rightfully claimed its place as one of 2022’s best games, earning itself a five-star score in the GamesHub review. But it’s always important to take a moment and appreciate the stories that live behind the games we hold in such high esteem. 

What began as a suggestion from Jake Snipes, a Gameplay Programmer at Santa Monica Studio who lost his life due to epilepsy in 2020, grew into something so much more, as his partner and fellow Senior Gameplay Programmer, Sam Hendricks has outlined in a heartfelt Twitter thread. 

After meeting and working together in 2019, the pair quickly fell madly in love, travelling the country and building a life together that shined beyond the studio that brought them together. Wanting to leave a piece of them in-game, Snipes had mentioned leaving a heart somewhere on the map with their initials carved in Norse runes. After Jake’s passing, Sam presented the idea to the Game Director of God of War Ragnarok, Eric Williams, who with the team created the carvings, along with a playable side quest as a way to honour their story.     

The side quest in question, entitled ‘Across the Realms’, centres on the Ballad of Jari and Somr, a couple who travelled across Midgard, Svartalfheim, Vanaheim, and Alfheim until they eventually found a place to call home, leaving a recipe book at the Eternal Campfire. The player is then tasked with collecting four key ingredients, which in turn will grant them a ‘meal of comfort’ permanently increasing their stats. 

Read: Video game easter eggs prove that all games are personal

Both Sam and Jake’s initials are now forever etched in Norse within God of War Ragnarok, with the carvings now taking pride of place as Sam’s profile picture on Twitter. I’d highly recommend giving his thread a read in its entirety, in which Sam includes a quote for what he hopes players will take away from this quest:

‘I wanted this story to be one many queer people know: journeying through a world that doesn’t always understand you to find a place that truly feels like home.’

Emily Shiel

Emily Shiel is a freelance writer based in Melbourne, Australia who is passionate about all things accessibility, mental health and the indie games scene. You can find her on Twitter at @emi_shiel

Related News

News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Super Mario Party is part of the Amazon Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals. Image: Nintendo
?>
News

Amazon Black Friday: Best deals for Nintendo Switch games and accessories

There are a ton of great Nintendo Switch deals at Amazon for Black Friday 2022. Here are some of the…

Emily Shiel
Amazon Black Friday 2022 sale PlayStation PS5 Returnal
?>
News

Amazon Black Friday: Best deals on PlayStation games and accessories

Amazon has a good lineup of discounts on PS4 and PS5 games, as well as PlayStation accessories for Black Friday…

Emily Shiel
PlayStation Store Black Friday Sale 2022
?>
News

The best deals from the PlayStation Black Friday Sale

The PlayStation Store has plenty of excellent games at big discounts for its 2022 Black Friday Sale. Here are some…

Edmond Tran
Dead or Alive 5, featuring Ninja Gaiden protagonist Ryu Hayabusa. Image: Team Ninja
?>
News

Ninja Gaiden, Dead or Alive game reboots reportedly in the works

Plans to reboot the Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive video game franchises were mentioned in a developer presentation at…

Edmond Tran
pokemon scarlet violet review
?>
News

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet review roundup 

The reviews for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are in, and despite its technical flaws, it’s gotten many excited for the…

Emily Shiel
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login